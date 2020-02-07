Brickbat: TMI
The Arizona Department of Education inadvertently released the names, email addresses and other personal information of the nearly 7,000 parents whose children take part in a state education voucher program. The release included the disabilities listed for children with special needs. The Arizona Capitol Times reports the spreadsheet had this information redacted, but when journalists copied the document into a text reader all of the information was visible. Local media as well as a group opposed to vouchers received the information.