Reason Roundup

What Americans Think About Prostitution Laws

Plus: Buttigieg ekes out a win in Iowa, Mitt Romney blows everyone's minds, and more...

|

(Ana Fernandez/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Support for sex worker rights crosses all sorts of demographic lines, according to a new poll from the group Data for Progress. The group found that 52 percent of American adults support decriminalizing prostitution, with replies equally split between "strongly support" and "somewhat support." Just 35 percent were opposed, with 13 percent unsure.

For the survey, conducted last November and released last week, pollsters asked people if they would support or oppose "decriminalizing sex work as New Zealand did in 2003." They explained that "this would remove criminal penalties for adults to sell and pay for consensual sex while also maintaining laws that criminalize violence."

Among younger voters, enthusiasm for decriminalization was even stronger than in the general population. Sixty-five percent of 18- to 29-year-olds were in favor, with just 26 percent opposed. And 66 percent of 30- to 44-year-olds were in favor, with just 23 percent opposed.

Support among older groups alone was still substantial: 45 percent of 45- to 54-year-old respondents favored decriminalization, as did 43 percent of 55- to 64-year-olds and 42 percent of the 65-and-older crowd. The oldest cohort was the only one to feature stronger opposition to decriminalization than support, with 51 percent either somewhat or strongly opposed to the idea.

Support for decriminalization crossed not just age cohorts but also party lines. Support was highest among Democrats, with 64 percent in favor. But 55 percent of independents were also on board, along with 37 percent of Republicans.

A mere 22 percent of Democratic respondents were against decriminalization, as were 25 percent of independents and 54 percent of Republicans.

Support for decriminalization also crossed the urban/suburban/rural divide:

  • 62 percent of urban Democrats, 66 percent of suburban Democrats, and 60 percent of rural Democrats said they support decriminalization.
  • 49 percent of urban independents, 66 percent of suburban independents, and 49 percent of rural independents were supportive.
  • 46 percent of urban Republicans, 35 percent of suburban Republicans, and 35 percent of rural Republicans agreed.

Suburban Democrats were the most likely of all demographic groups to express strong support, while suburban Republicans were the most likely to strongly oppose the idea. Urban independents and suburban Democrats were the least likely to express strong opposition.

A later question on the Data for Progress poll dealt specifically with policing prostitution. "Vice policing units often enforce laws against consensual sex work," the pollster would tell respondents. "One strategy they use is undercover stings and raids, in which plainclothes officers pose as potential customers, solicit sex workers and then arrest them." Respondents were then asked if they were for or against "defunding vice policing dedicated to criminalizing sex work."

"Overall, support for this policy was statistically the same as support for decriminalization," notes the Data for Progress report. "About 49 percent of voters support ending vice policing of sex work, compared to 35 percent who oppose it."

Again, support was highest among Democrats—59 percent were either somewhat or strongly supportive—but still substantial among other political groups. Forty percent of Republicans and 38 percent of independents wanted to stop vice cops from doing sex stings. And with decent numbers of all groups undecided, only 24 percent of Democrats, 46 percent of Republicans, and 39 percent of independents were outright opposed.

Suburban Democrats were the most likely to say yes to defunding sex cops (66 percent were in favor), but majorities of urban and rural Democrats agreed. And support was also relatively high among suburban independents (49 percent), urban Republicans (45 percent), and rural Republicans (42 percent).

Only three cohorts saw less than 40 percent of respondents opposed to vice stings, with support lowest among urban independents. Urban independents were also the most unwilling to stop the stings, at 53 percent.

Broken down by age, older millennials and younger Gen Xers were again the most supportive of sex worker rights on this question. A full 59 percent of 30- to 44-year-old respondents supported ending stings on sex workers. The youngest cohort trailed just behind, at 56 percent.

The 65-and-older cohort was also into the idea, with almost a majority—49 percent—saying they would end vice policing of consensual sex.

FOLLOWUP

Impeachment's run comes to an end. Surprising no one, the Republican-led Senate voted yesterday to acquit President Donald Trump of both of the impeachment charges against him. The only person to vote against party lines was Mitt Romney (R–Utah), who voted for impeachment.

"The president did in fact pressure a foreign government to corrupt our election process," Romney explained to McKay Coppins of The Atlantic. "And really, corrupting an election process in a democratic republic is about as abusive and egregious an act against the Constitution—and one's oath—that I can imagine. It's what autocrats do."

ELECTION 2020

Buttigieg appears to have eked out a win in Iowa:

Full results here.

P.S.:

P.P.S. John Mellancamp endorses Michael Bloomberg in the most cringey way possible:

QUICK HITS

  • Los Angeles is attempting to use eminent domain to seize an apartment building so the landlord can't start charging more in rent.
  • Happy days are here again? Americans think so, at least:

  • Salvadorans deported from America are being killed once they return home, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch. The group found that at least 138 people deported from the U.S. to El Salvador in recent years were killed, most less than a year after their return and some within a few days. "The organization also confirmed at least 70 cases of sexual assault or other violence following their arrival in the country," reports the AP.
  • Decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms may get onto the ballot in D.C.:

  • "If you see something, say something" strikes again:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:32 am

    Impeachment’s run comes to an end.

    Ready for another lap.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:33 am

    The only person to vote against party lines was Mitt Romney (R–Utah), who voted for impeachment.

    Was his vote any less politically calculated than the others?

    1. Jerryskids
      February.6.2020 at 10:13 am

      Mitt Romney claimed God told him to vote for impeachment. Talk about foreign influence!

      1. Sevo
        February.6.2020 at 10:23 am

        Beat me to it.

      2. Nardz
        February.6.2020 at 10:57 am

        That’s good

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:34 am

    Buttigieg appears to have eked out a win in Iowa…

    BREAKING NEWS: BUTTIGIEG ON TOP BARELY

    1. Eman
      February.6.2020 at 9:53 am

      +1000000000000000000

    2. darkflame
      February.6.2020 at 10:07 am

      but, but, the popular vote! /sarc

      Funny how all of a sudden the popular vote doesn’t matter

    3. loveconstitution1789
      February.6.2020 at 10:36 am

      ELECTION 2020
      Buttigieg appears to have eked out a win in Iowa:

      2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries

      According to this, Sanders and Buttgieg both ended up with 11 delegates each.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:35 am

    74% of Americans believe they will be better off in a year, the highest percent since 1977…

    And with less polyester.

    1. JFree
      February.6.2020 at 9:55 am

      Earth tones will do that

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:36 am

    59% say they are better off now than a year ago — the highest since 1999.

    And then Y2K killed their dreams.

    1. Conchfritters
      February.6.2020 at 9:47 am

      Y2K ruined our hope for armageddon.

      1. Nardz
        February.6.2020 at 10:05 am

        It was my first experience with an underwhelming apocalypse

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:38 am

    The group found that at least 138 people deported from the U.S. to El Salvador in recent years were killed, most less than a year after their return and some within a few days.

    I’m starting to suspect El Salvador is part of the problem.

    1. Griffin3
      February.6.2020 at 10:02 am

      Almost like it’s a hole, from which excrement is passed forth …

    2. Rubbish!
      February.6.2020 at 10:06 am

      Ironic that they call it The Savior

      1. Jerryskids
        February.6.2020 at 10:17 am

        What’s ironic? Jesús died for your sins.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.6.2020 at 9:39 am

    “Notable: 74% of Americans believe they will be better off in a year, the highest percent since 1977, according to a new @Gallup poll”

    Of course. One year from now a Democrat will be in the White House. Only a change in leadership can bring us out of this #DrumpfRecession.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:40 am

    The D.C. Board of Elections has accepted a ballot initiative to legalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms and plants.

    So get ready for a trippy day at the voting booth.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2020 at 9:41 am

    Columbus, Ohio, police brag about having to physically force their “help” on people.

    Never resist help.

    1. darkflame
      February.6.2020 at 10:08 am

      This is my baton. I’ve named it “help”. You’ll take my help and you’ll like it.

  10. Conchfritters
    February.6.2020 at 9:45 am

    Among younger voters, enthusiasm for decriminalization was even stronger than in the general population.

    I wouldn’t equate “enthusiasm” with support. Younger people may agree that prostitution should be decriminalized, but I don’t see them being overly enthusiastic about it. It’s sort of a tough thing to cheerlead (kudos to you though ENB for carrying the torch). Politicians won’t touch the issue unless there’s something in it for them ($$), or unless there is such a ground swell of popular support that they have to address it.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.6.2020 at 9:54 am

      This is the extent of “youth” support for prostitution:

      “Do you think prostitution should be legal?”
      “Wha? Oh, sure, why not? Pass the bong, dude.”

  11. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.6.2020 at 9:46 am

    Did you know we are literally living in a dictatorship right now? Rashida Tlaib explains:

    It’s worse than letting a criminal get off. Their vote created a dictatorship.

    All principled libertarians must make sure this dictator does not win reelection in November.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.6.2020 at 9:55 am

      Well, she did only say they were going to impeach the motherfucker–she didn’t actually promise he would get removed.

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.6.2020 at 9:55 am

      How’d that quote from Gillespie’s comedian go yesterday, “Say what you want about ISIS, but at least they aren’t Islamophobic”?

      Tlaib and company are playing the role that cultural conservatives used to play back when the culture war issues were still raging.

      It used to be that some conservative politician somewhere would say something ridiculous about “legitimate rape” or creationism, and it would be hurt Republicans all over the country (especially in California).

      Nowadays, the Republicans benefit from a having Tlaib and others make those ridiculous pronouncements–from right in the middle of swing state territory.

    3. Troglodyte Rex
      February.6.2020 at 10:17 am

      That word, “dictatorship”….it doesn’t mean what that cunt Tlaib thinks it means.

    4. Jerryskids
      February.6.2020 at 10:22 am

      Mighty brave to be publicly speaking ill of a dictator. Has she been locked up yet or did they just drag her out on the street and shoot her in the head? What about her supporters? Are they being rounded up yet? Or is Trump – as with so many other things – the most incompetent dictator in history?

  12. Ken Shultz
    February.6.2020 at 9:48 am

    “China will halve tariffs on some $75 billion of imports from the U.S. later this month, reciprocating a U.S. action and likely satisfying part of the interim trade deal.

    The cut will be effective from 1:01 p.m. on Feb. 14, Beijing time, according to a Ministry of Finance statement on Thursday, the same time as when the U.S. will implement reductions in tariffs on Chinese products.”

    —-Bloomberg, February 5, 2020

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-06/china-to-halve-tariffs-on-75-billion-u-s-goods-from-feb-14?

    The important thing here isn’t the amount of the reduction in tariffs so much as the fact that China is living up to its part of President Trump’s phase one agreement.

    There were questions here in comments at the time of the phase one agreement about whether or why China would comply or what the penalty would be if they didn’t. The answer is that it’s in the best interests of China to trade with the United States, and if they want our tariffs to go down and stay down in the future, then they need to abide by the phase one agreement now.

    Much of China’s manufacturing capacity and economic activity remains on lock-down because of the coronavirus, and it wouldn’t surprise me if President Trump were probing them for interest in getting a phase two agreement up and running ahead of the election in November rather than after. China is desperate for the prospect of more economic activity in the wake of the virus, which makes this a great time to demand concessions from them. This is the way things are done in contentious negotiations.

  13. Leo Kovalensky II
    February.6.2020 at 9:49 am

    P.P.S. John Mellancamp endorses Michael Bloomberg in the most cringey way possible:

    Bloomberg promised little pink houses for you and me.

  14. Krokko
    February.6.2020 at 9:51 am

    H/T to John for recommending “The Confession Killer.” Still have to watch the last episode, but very interesting, and disturbing.

  15. Jerry B.
    February.6.2020 at 9:51 am

    “Notable: 74% of Americans believe they will be better off in a year, the highest percent since 1977, according to a new @Gallup poll

    59% say they are better off now than a year ago — the highest since 1999.”

    MAGA?

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.6.2020 at 10:10 am

      If a recession were to save the Democrats from Trump’s reelection, it would probably need to start within the next three months.

      I know the yield curve was inverting again, but I’m not sure whether that was about concerns that the coronavirus will hurt growth and spur a recession as much as it was about a temporary flight to safety in the U.S. bond.

      https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/markets/the-fed-e2-80-99s-key-yield-curve-inverted-again-watch-out/ar-BBZuikk

      When there’s a recession, I suspect it’ll be sometime after the next recession. In the meantime, unskilled workers have never had it so good–at least not since anyone still working at menial labor can remember.

  16. Red Rocks White Privilege
    February.6.2020 at 9:51 am

    John Mellancamp endorses Michael Bloomberg in the most cringey way possible

    It’s truly hilarious how Bloomberg is courting celebrity endorsements to portray him as a moderate, when the people he’s trying to reach with this actively hate the very celebrities that are pimping him.

    I mean really, does anyone actually believe Bloomberg gives two shits about small-town America?

    1. John
      February.6.2020 at 10:08 am

      I think of the number of people who even know who Mellancamp is and can remember when he was a pop star, a decent number of them will be surprised to hear he is still alive.

      1. Sevo
        February.6.2020 at 10:27 am

        Or care that he is.

      2. In Time Of War
        February.6.2020 at 10:49 am

        They’re so hip they’re using a song that came out in 1985. To put that in perspective, imagine Walter Mondale using a song from 1950 when he went up against Reagan. Hmm…”Tennessee Waltz” or “Hoop-Dee-Doo” would have driven folks to the polls, I’m sure.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      February.6.2020 at 10:28 am

      Bloomberg didnt two shits about small-town New York when his New York City bans were pushed in that state’s legislature to come down on the rest of New York State.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        February.6.2020 at 10:37 am

        The NY state appellate court finally came down against the soda ban.

  17. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.6.2020 at 9:55 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch’s struggles continue:
    He’s currently only the 12th richest person on the planet.
    His net worth is a mere $60.6 billion.
    He’s lost $1.49 billion already this year.

    Honestly I’d want to #ImpeachAndRemove Drumpf just for his abysmal economic record. How are billionaires supposed to prosper in a high-tariff / low-immigration environment?

    #BillionairesKnowBest

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      February.6.2020 at 10:21 am

      I’m telling you, Chuck should follow my lead. My portfolio is up this year.

      #betterthanabillionaire

  18. JohannesDinkle
    February.6.2020 at 9:55 am

    The murders among returned Salvadorians are a total from 2013 through 2019. During that period the murder rate, according to the US government, was about 80 per 100,000. Given the rate, you could have expected that about 80 – 90 murders among the total deported. The 138 reported was higher, but one might consider that many, if not most, were deported because of criminal activity. They were associated with gangs in the US and confronted sometimes with rival organizations in El Salvador.
    No real story here. Progressives can do numbers, but not math. Look at Iowa.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.6.2020 at 10:07 am

      The murders among returned Salvadorians are a total from 2013 through 2019.

      Was wondering why that “recent years” vagueness was put in there.

      1. darkflame
        February.6.2020 at 10:12 am

        same. Also was wondering about the vagueness of how long they’d be there before they got whacked. If they’re in the game and are dying because of it, that’s hardly the same as having a welcoming committee goosestepping people off a plane as soon as they land into a nearby alley while the ICE guys just watch.

  19. JesseAz
    February.6.2020 at 9:57 am

    In britain you can spend 3 months in jail for not allowing your kid to be indoctrinated about trans life.

    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/06/uk-muslim-father-faces-jail-pulling-9-year-old-son-out-lgbt-lessons/

    Bonus… victim clash as potential criminal is a muslim.

    1. JesseAz
      February.6.2020 at 9:58 am

      And in Switzerland… crimes for talking badly of the gays.

      https://news.yahoo.com/switzerland-divided-over-law-against-homophobia-030932476.html

      Freedom!

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        February.6.2020 at 10:23 am

        And yet we live in a dictatorship…

      2. $park¥ is the Worst
        February.6.2020 at 10:45 am

        The retired teacher said he supports freedom of expression, “but not the freedom to say anything at all”.

        That’s not a fence you can stand on.

    2. Rich
      February.6.2020 at 10:39 am

      “We have no issue if Mr Moffat wants to put on a dress, or dance around like a ballet dancer, or put on a skirt, we have no issue. We have an issue with teaching that nonsense to our kids,” Hussain added.

      “‘Nonsense’?! Oh, now you’ve upped it to a HATE CRIME!!”

  20. John
    February.6.2020 at 9:57 am

    I was thinking this morning how the media more than anything is responsible for the Democrats’ Bernie problem.

    The media is of course totally biased for the Democrats. And as part of that bias any time a Republican anywhere says something stupid or racist, the media expects every Republican office holder from the President on down to answer for it and condemn it.

    It is totally infuriating and slanderous. It has however had two effects that has I think made the Republican party stronger overall. First, it has ensured that the white supremacist far right never made any inroads into the party. If a white supremacist gets elected dog catcher in rural Alabama every Republican politician in America is slandered by it and forced to condemn it. Despite what the media tells itself, the far right has no power or standing in the GOP. Second, the media bias has created an atmosphere where Republicans are expected to condemn the far right as a matter of political survival. So, it is unlikely the far right ever will make any inroads into the party.

    In contrast, the media does just the opposite with the Democrats and the far left. There are unapologetic communists elected to local office under the Democratic party in places like Berkeley and Madison and the media never says a word about it or expects any Democrat to condemn it. Not only are Democrats not required to condemn the far left, doing so will likely end their career.

    The result of this has been to allow the far left to flourish in the Democratic Party. And now it has gotten so powerful, even the media can’t cover it up anymore. Imagine if jackwagons like Vox Day or Richard Spencer were in Congress as either Republicans or independents who caucused with Republicans. And not only that but one the jagwagons was a serious threat to win the Republican nomination for President. That is the situation the Democrats are in only the jagwagons are hard core socialists rather than far right white supremacists. And socialism is only marginally more popular and no less of a loser at the national level than white supremacy is.

    I think one of the reasons why Trump can do things like prison reform and make real efforts to attract the black vote is that the Democratic Party has totally walked away from the center. Past Republicans had to spend their time fighting on issues like law and order and national security and economic policy. Trump doesn’t have to do that because his opponents have walked away from those issues and adopted positions that the country will never support. This allows him the luxury of going on the offense and taking on issues the Democrats have never had to worry about in the past.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.6.2020 at 10:26 am

      The interesting question to me is about why Biden tanked so hard in Iowa.

      I suspect it had a lot to do with the attention the impeachment brought to Biden’s activities on behalf of his son in Ukraine. Nothing about what Biden did for his son in Ukraine is appealing in Iowa–not even from the perspective of an average Democrat.

      That’s probably the kindest interpretation.

      Far worse is the interpretation that Iowa Democrats rejected Joe Biden because he was insufficiently radical and to the left.

      Pete Buttigieg: 26%
      Bernie Sanders: 26%
      Elizabeth Warren 18%
      Joe Biden 16%

      If Sanders and Warren are proxies for the extremism of The Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and forgiving student debt and Buttigieg and Biden are proxies for relative moderation, that means as much as 34% of registered Democrats–in Iowa (not California or New York)–are extremists, and they voted against Biden because he’s a moderate.

      Yeah, if the media has made authoritarian socialism palatable to the masses to the point that voting for a self-described socialist is considered socially acceptable, that’s bad. If the only people who can win the nomination are those who are socialists now, that’s FUBAR for the Democrats. I don’t see Sanders or Warren supporters turning out for Biden or Buttigieg unless they embrace enough of that radical agenda–enough of it to turn off swing voters, independents, and marginal Republicans and drive them to the polls.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        February.6.2020 at 10:34 am

        I think Joe Biden is hoping to capture the Black Democrat vote and that means holding out until South Carolina.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.6.2020 at 10:40 am

          Maybe, but at this point they probably see him as too worn out and unpredictable, and Sanders has the same level of support.

          If Biden’s pinning his hopes on South Carolina, he’s done.

      2. Nardz
        February.6.2020 at 10:34 am

        Routinely getting in fights with locals hasn’t helped

        1. Ken Shultz
          February.6.2020 at 10:53 am

          Yeah, I heard he grabbed that guy by the collar, but apparently that guy was an instigator.

          I heard the guy he grabbed interviewed, and he said Biden had stuck his finger in his chest and yelled at him before.

          Regardless, if Biden can get suckered into grabbing somebody by the collar like that, he has no business being on the campaign trail.

          I think Biden has been living a privileged existence for a long time, and he hasn’t had to deal with anyone but sycophants since he became Obama’s Vice President.

          He was exposed over that.

      3. loveconstitution1789
        February.6.2020 at 10:40 am

        I plan on voting for Sanders in the Georgia Primary just to fuck with the Democrat Party.

        I suspect some Iowans did the same thing.

        I think its important for Bernie “Heart Attack” Sanders to be the Democrat candidate and then get his Commie ass handed to him by Trump in Election 2020.

        1. Ken Shultz
          February.6.2020 at 10:56 am

          There’s something to that strategy.

          I just hope it doesn’t backfire if too many people do it.

          I once found a sucker who was willing to bet against Mike Tyson.

          It was the Buster Douglas fight.

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Tyson_vs._Buster_Douglas

      4. John
        February.6.2020 at 10:41 am

        Biden tanked so badly because the turnout and enthusiasm was so low. The big story out of Iowa that the media is ignoring is how dreadfully low the turnout was. Biden’s base is with centrist Democrats. And they just didn’t show up. The left base were the only ones who showed up. So, Biden got killed.

        We will see what happens going forward. But, if Iowa is representative of the motivation level of Democrats this year, the Democrats are in a lot of trouble all the way down the ballot not just against Trump.

        1. Ken Shultz
          February.6.2020 at 10:57 am

          If they didn’t turn out for Biden, that’s telling, too.

      5. Ken Shultz
        February.6.2020 at 10:50 am

        Typo!

        26+18 = 44% of voters are extremists?

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.6.2020 at 10:31 am

      P.S. The news media is largely responsible for scandal fatigue.

      If the news media reported that President Trump raped a puppy on the White House law this morning, a fat chunk of the American people wouldn’t even bother reading the story.

      What more can they hit him with from a scandal perspective?

      They try to go after him on the economy and that seems ridiculous–but what else are they gonna do?

      You’d think they might go after him over illegal immigration. I suspect the reason they don’t go after him on that is because it’s a losing issue for them.

    3. Nardz
      February.6.2020 at 10:33 am

      Good observation, john

    4. sarcasmic
      February.6.2020 at 10:48 am

      And as part of that bias any time a Republican anywhere says something stupid or racist, the media expects every Republican office holder from the President on down to answer for it and condemn it.
      .
      .
      In contrast, the media does just the opposite with the Democrats and the far left.

      I don’t think that’s hypocritical. Here’s why. Republicans claim the moral high ground while Democrats have never made such a claim. They openly mock morality. So when a Republican says something stupid, because their party claims the moral high ground it is expected that they react in some manner. Not so with the Democrats. They aren’t expected to react because everyone knows they don’t give a shit.

  21. SIV
    February.6.2020 at 10:03 am

    Buttigieg ekes out a win in Iowa

    FAKE NEWS

    Bernie is poised to win by every metric including the official SDE.

    1. John
      February.6.2020 at 10:11 am

      It is ironic as hell that Bernie doesn’t seem to understand how fixed elections work.

      1. SIV
        February.6.2020 at 10:12 am

        The caucus wasn’t fixed. The reporting was.

        1. John
          February.6.2020 at 10:18 am

          Same difference. The whole point of it is to declare a winner and give that candidate the momentum that comes with it. The number of delegates chosen is insignificant compared to total number that will be chosen before the convention. So, the fixed reporting is effectively fixing the election.

          1. Nardz
            February.6.2020 at 10:36 am

            Buttigieg has gotten like a 4 point bump in New Hampshire thanks to the fixed call

  22. Bender B. Rodriguez
    February.6.2020 at 10:04 am

    So the poll results were broken down by political party, age, and urbanicity. What about men vs. women? I would be interested to see how support breaks down among the two majority genders. I have a hypothesis…

    1. SIV
      February.6.2020 at 10:12 am

      Everybody knows.
      Sisterhood is the oppressor.

  23. Sevo
    February.6.2020 at 10:22 am

    “…Mitt Romney blows everyone’s minds,..”

    If you bother to listen to his long-winded justification, you’ll find god told him to do it.
    Mind not blown.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.6.2020 at 10:38 am

      “I prayed about it and heard that he was guilty of one thing but not the other.”

  24. MarthaCWoods
    February.6.2020 at 10:27 am

  25. Rich
    February.6.2020 at 10:35 am

    The D.C. Board of Elections has accepted a ballot initiative to legalize “legalize” the use of psychedelic mushrooms and plants.

    FTFY

    1. Sevo
      February.6.2020 at 10:52 am

      “legalize” = regulate. Like CA “legalized” weed.

  26. sarcasmic
    February.6.2020 at 10:42 am

    “My Body is my Business”

    Talk about getting literal on a sign.

  27. Ken Shultz
    February.6.2020 at 10:48 am

    Even I’m blown away by Mookie Betts asking for $400 million.

    They offered him $300 million.

    I’m about the last guy in the world to say that people shouldn’t get whatever the market is willing to pay them, but when I see baseball players walk away from a $300 million deal, even I start to break down.

    Entertainment is in a tight spot right now.

    Roku’s contract with Fox Sports–to carry their apps on Roku players–came up just before the Superbowl. You’d think if anyone could have resisted the temptation to pay through the nose for live sports, it would have been Roku, who has probably gained the most from the streaming revolution. Even Roku balked at having their service unable to stream live sports over their devices.

    There’s really nothing else that you need to watch live, and that’s why advertisers love it so. Viewership can go down for football, baseball, the Super Bowl, etc., but since every other form of entertainment doesn’t require live viewing, advertisers will continue to pay a premium for sports. That’s why networks are willing to pay through the nose for the rights–even as viewership declines, and that’s why streaming cable replacement services feel compelled to raise their fees.

    That’s why baseball players like Mookie Betts feel like they can walk away from a $300 million offer–thinking he can get $400 million. We’ll see really good players–not great–making half a billion soon.

    1. Dillinger
      February.6.2020 at 11:00 am

      the business model is broken when teams offer contracts they don’t intend to honor and players don’t care what uniform they wear.

      “Hey fans! We couldn’t risk losing international pool money and compensatory draft picks so instead we made the Dodgers, Twins and Angels better. Check back in 2023. Go Sox.” Love, Chaim Bloom

  28. Dillinger
    February.6.2020 at 10:58 am

    moreso Romney doesn’t know his (D) from his (R).

Please to post comments