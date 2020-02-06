Fantasy Sports

New York Court Says Daily Fantasy Sports Betting Law Is Unconstitutional

Lawmakers legalized DFS betting. The state’s top justices say that’s not allowed.

|

(RICHARD B. LEVINE/Newscom)

The future of fantasy sports betting in New York is unclear after a state court ruled today that a law legalizing the industry violates the New York state constitution.

New York's constitution contains a ban on most gambling, with some exceptions: state-run lotteries, horse races, approved casinos, and various low-level community charitable gambling activities. In 2016, after making sure that New York's government would get a nice cut of the revenue from fantasy sports games, lawmakers passed legislation amending state gambling law to allow for fantasy sports betting.

Daily fantasy sports betting (DFS for short) is similar to the fantasy sports leagues hosted by sites like Yahoo! and ESPN (old-fashioned rotisserie leaguers may remember keeping score with pen and paper). The two major differences are these: instead of drafting a team of real-life athletes whose stats you count over the course of a year in order to beat your friends and coworkers, DFS betting lets you put together a roster for just one day or night of games. The other major difference is that DFS betting sites and apps let you put real money behind your lineup.

But it turns out there's a problem with the state's law legalizing DFS betting (what New York refers to as "Interactive Fantasy Sports" or IFS). In order to bypass the state constitution's ban on gambling, lawmakers had to declare that fantasy sports betting is not a form of gambling. In other words, they didn't create an actual exemption for DFS betting in the law, the way the state constitution has done for horse racing; legislators simply declared that DFS betting is not gambling.

The law was challenged in White v. Cuomo by plaintiffs looking to stop its implementation. Today, the state's Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. In a somewhat technical ruling, the judges rejected the state lawmakers' attempt to redefine DFS betting. Such contests "are not excluded from the constitutional meaning of 'gambling' merely because the Legislature now says that it is so," reads the ruling.

A good chunk of the decision is based around how much of DFS betting relies on chance. While the ruling acknowledged that there's skill involved in playing fantasy sports, there's still a "material degree of chance" because outside, uncontrollable forces may affect the outcome: "Among other things, player injury or illness, unexpected weather conditions, poor officiating, a selected player having a particularly bad day or an unselected player having a surprisingly good day."

And because chance influences the outcome of DFS betting, it is gambling. And because most gambling is outlawed by the state's constitution, lawmakers can't get around the ban by claiming that DFS betting doesn't count as betting. With only Justice Stan Pritzker dissenting, the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division declared the law invalid.

This does not immediately mean the end of fantasy sports betting in New York. Rob Rosborough, who writes about the legal fight for a blog devoted to covering New York's Appeals Court, notes that the state will automatically be granted a stay if it appeals the ruling. That would mean FanDuel and Draft Kings and other sites like them could continue operating.

But if the ruling is upheld, New York would need to amend its constitution. That process requires both houses of the state legislature to pass the amendment, which would then go before voters in the form of a ballot initiative.

Watch more about the complex DFS betting fight from ReasonTV below:

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.6.2020 at 5:42 pm

    I see your shwartz are as big as mine

  2. Sometimes a Great Notion
    February.6.2020 at 5:43 pm

    Wow not allowing a legislature to amend a constitution by simple vote, haven’t they heard that constitutions are living and not suicide pacts?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.6.2020 at 6:09 pm

      Too bad they aren’t so quick to bat down other legislative amendments, like the SAFE act or rent control.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      February.6.2020 at 6:12 pm

      Or just by wishing (or whining) really hard.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.6.2020 at 6:08 pm

    I wonder what we have come to where no one blinks at government sticking their nose into everything. I know low-tech and little change was the order of the day in 1776, but how much did governments butt in to daily life? Yes, gambling was a sin, alcohol was a sin, etc — but would the founders think all today’s nanny rules are perfectly fine? Did they have the same knee jerk reaction that their first response would be pass a law rather than just leave things be?

    Just a rhetorical question. Just seems so strange to have no one speak up and say Stop! or take the default position that you need a really REALLY good reason to pass some of these ridiculous laws.

  4. Longtobefree
    February.6.2020 at 6:16 pm

    “are not excluded from the constitutional meaning of ‘gambling’ merely because the Legislature now says that it is so,” reads the ruling.

    So if a legislature says, oh for instance, men are women and women are men, that does no make it true? Or is it true until a judge somewhere say it is not true?

  5. Jerryskids
    February.6.2020 at 6:40 pm

    So gambling is illegal in New York because there’s too little skill and too much luck in picking the winners? So the NYSE is getting shut down as well I guess? I mean, for every buyer there’s a seller and for every seller a buyer, each one thinking they got the better end of the deal, and at least half of them are wrong.

    There’s tons of studies and evidence on managed funds, monkeys and dartboards, random walks, regression to the mean, and all kinds of “systems” that indicate stock trading is indeed a crapshoot. Like many gamblers though, we tend to remember our wins and forget our losses and while we’re patting ourselves on the back for being smart enough to pick a winner we forget that there was somebody who knows just as much as we do who sold the stock because he was stupid enough to bet it was a loser. And every time we take a beating on a stock, guess what the guy who sold the stock is thinking about us?

