Will Bolton Get To Testify Against Trump? All Signs Point to Yes.

Plus: 50 troops were injured in Iran attack, Bloomberg is beating Buttigieg, and more...

Bolton the Disrupter. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) says Republicans don't have enough votes to block witnesses from testifying in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, which means we could soon see John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, giving us a personal preview of his new book from the Senate floor.

The upcoming booka draft of which was leaked to The New York Times recentlyincludes details about Bolton's alleged concern over Trump's relationships with leaders of Ukraine, China, and Turkey. It also back up quid-pro-quo claims at the center of Trump's impeachment trial.

On Tuesday, Trump's impeachment defense team wrapped up its portion of the proceedings. (More on that here.) Now, the Senate will vote on whether to call in witnesses. And Bolton will almost certainly get the first invite from Democrats if they do.

In return, "Republicans may react to a subpoena of Bolton by summoning Hunter Biden and the government whistleblower, whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry, to testify," suggests Zachary Evans at National Review.

One fun thing about all this is how much Bolton seems to be getting under Trump's skin, judging by the increasingly exasperated digs at Bolton the president has been tweeting.

Then again, Trump isn't wrong that that Bolton would have us "in World War Six by now" (or at least well on the way there) if he got his way.

Firing Bolton may be the best idea Trump has had in office, and we're all safer and better off because of it. (It would have been nicer if he had never hired Bolton in the first place, but let's call that water under the bridge for now.) Bolton turning on Trump once fired just makes it all that much better.

Republicans on social media often rejoice in liberals "eating their own" during online outrage mobswhich, I admit, can indeed be fun to watch. But it's so much better when the people putting each other on the menu are power-wielding warmongers and corrupt bozos in high office.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.29.2020 at 9:31 am

    The number has now gone up to 50 troops who were harmed.

    You’re making the case for war with Iran!!!

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.29.2020 at 9:39 am

      Oh, hey Sarge, I got a headache too!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.29.2020 at 9:32 am

    A new report from the Congressional Budget Office says the federal deficit will reach $1 trillion this year and continue to exceed $1 trillion per year for at least the next 11 years.

    Gotta spend money to owe money.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.29.2020 at 9:41 am

      That’s why we need a woman in charge, really get the spend level up, amiright fellas?

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.29.2020 at 9:33 am

    West Virginia’s governor is calling on conservative counties in Virginia to secede and join his state.

    He just doesn’t want his state to look like a scrotal sack anymore.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.29.2020 at 9:34 am

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is now topping fellow Democratic 2020 presidential candidate (and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor) Pete Buttigieg in some polls.

    Hey, come on.

    1. Conchfritters
      January.29.2020 at 9:38 am

      Bloomberg is a top?

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.29.2020 at 9:36 am

    …we could soon see John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, giving us a personal preview of his new book from the Senate floor.

    Personally enriching himself using our most sacred process in our most sacrosanct of institutions? Vulgar.

  6. Conchfritters
    January.29.2020 at 9:37 am

    The number has now gone up to 50 troops who were harmed.

    Aren’t we still paying benefits to Civil War kin? Pull all soldiers out of the Middle East.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    January.29.2020 at 9:38 am

    But there are signs this year that the media’s free Trump ride is over. In November, the Times shocked investors with the news that ad revenues had fallen over 6%. In early trading, its stock was down 9%. While there’s still plenty of money coming in, turbulence is growing and growth is becoming more uncertain. And, more significantly, the New York Times has been losing the engagement battle.

    In May, the New York Times fell out of the top three, displaced by the Daily Mail. By November, it had fallen to seventh place. Its Facebook growth fell from 25% in 2017 to 3.5%. Its Twitter follower growth also dropped from 50% annually to only 5%. Another way to see the 1619 Project is as a desperate bid for relevance and traffic even as the appeal of Trump Derangement Syndrome continues to crater.

    The TDS crash was even more obvious on cable news where CNN closed the year with a 9% decline in viewers and MSNBC suffered a 3% drop. Numbers like these foreshadow a much bigger collapse.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.29.2020 at 9:39 am

      The only thing that years of concentrated fury have accomplished is the derangement and corruption of the Democrats. Trump Derangement Syndrome didn’t defeat Trump, it defeated the Democrats. Even as the election approaches, the party base is tired and feels futile. Every effort to bring down Trump has fallen short. Instead of using the 2018 election to build momentum, House Democrats squandered it.

      And now they’re going to be heading into the primaries fresh off another defeat on impeachment.

      Trump Derangement Syndrome has burned out Democrats. It hollowed out the media, turned the House victory sour, overshadowed the primaries, and put the party on a path to another catastrophe.

      The mobs have left. The viewers aren’t there. Impeachment is the final act of Trump Derangement Syndrome. And the furious screamers aren’t sticking around for the miserable conclusion of the show.

  8. Geraje Guzba
    January.29.2020 at 9:38 am

    Bolton will not testify, unless Hunter and Joe Biden testify. The Democrats will never let the Bidens testify. This thing dies Friday.

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.29.2020 at 9:41 am

    The #BoltonBombshell marks the tipping point. The walls are closing in. It’s the beginning of the end.

    #ImpeachAndRemove

