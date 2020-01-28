Reason Roundup

Bolton Book Claims Barr Was Worried About Trump's Deals With Dictators. The Justice Department Says Bolton's Projecting.

Plus: milk protectionism, arguments for school choice, and more...

|

Happier times
(SMG/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

President Donald Trump must be having second thoughts about firing national security adviser John Bolton last September. (Though thank goodness he did.) Bolton—who was particularly salty that Trump wouldn't let him bomb Iran—is now dishing about the president in an upcoming book, a draft copy of which was leaked by an unknown source to The New York Times.

In addition to "dozens of pages" on the Ukraine situation that's now at the center of Trump impeachment proceedings, the book also mentions that Bolton had concerns about the president's relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese president Xi Jinping, and that he had reported these concerns to Attorney General William Barr.

The manuscript for Bolton's book—titled The Room Where It Happened—was submitted to the White House in December for a national security review.

In the manuscript, Bolton alleges that Barr had been concerned certain Trump comments to Erdogan and Xi would jeopardize Department of Justice cases against Chinese telecommunications company ZTE and state-owned Turkish bank Halkbank. Barr "said he was worried that Mr. Trump had created the appearance that he had undue influence over what would typically be independent inquiries," according to the Times. More here.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) replied in a statement late last night that it had not yet reviewed Bolton's book manuscript but considered the Times article to have "grossly mischaracterize[d] what Attorney General Barr and Mr. Bolton discussed."

"There was no discussion of 'personal favors' or 'undue influence' on investigations, nor did…Barr stat[e] that the President's conversations with foreign leaders was improper," the DOJ statement continues. And:

If this is truly what Mr. Bolton has written, then it seems he is attributing to Attorney General Barr his own current views—views with which Attorney General Barr does not agree.

The leaked manuscript provides more fodder for those saying Bolton should be called to testify in the Senate impeachment proceedings.

On yesterday's Reason Roundtable podcast, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch talked about whether Bolton would or should be called to testify and discussed whether anything he said could "change the way people interpret the Trump administration's 2019 actions vis-a-vis Ukraine."

"A week into the trial, most lawmakers say the chances of 51 senators agreeing to call witnesses are dwindling, not growing," write Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt. (Bolton has said that he would testify if it came to that.)

Here's how Trump responded on Monday to Bolton book allegations that he had indeed tied Ukrainian aid to the country doing his investigatory bidding:

But "if investigating Joe Biden was perfectly legitimate," as Trump and his allies claim, then "why deny a quid pro quo?" Jacob Sullum asks.

FREE MINDS

Reason is celebrating National School Choice Week by publishing a series of stories on K-12 educational options. So far, that includes:

FREE MARKETS

More dairy industry protectionism and crony capitalism from Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D–Wisc.), who has found an ally in Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch:

QUICK HITS

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:31 am

    The Justice Department Says Bolton’s Projecting.

    Well, so long as someone there was worried.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.28.2020 at 9:34 am

      Hello.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.28.2020 at 9:38 am

      Well he couldn’t drop enough bombs, so he settled for a bombshell.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:34 am

    How worried should you be about the coronavirus?

    (Let’s see if this version of my previous attempt gets me anything):

    I like my coronavirus with a slice of Lyme in it.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.28.2020 at 9:40 am

      Boo!

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.28.2020 at 9:40 am

      Virus before bacterium; never been sicker.

      1. some guy
        January.28.2020 at 10:22 am

        Virus before bacterium: Results in delirium.
        Bacterium first: That’s even worse!

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.28.2020 at 9:36 am

    The #BoltonBombshell marks a tipping point. The walls are closing in. It’s the beginning of the end.

    #ImpeachAndRemove

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:36 am

    Atari-themed hotels are slated to be built…

    The rooms cost 8 bit a night.

  5. Eddy
    January.28.2020 at 9:36 am

    “Atari-themed hotels are slated to be built in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.”

    Do you get chased through the halls by a carnivorous yellow monster and when you’re eaten, get a chance to return to your room and regenerate?

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 9:37 am

      Uh…some old guy told me to post that joke, I don’t know what it means, honest.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        January.28.2020 at 9:42 am

        This hotel plan certainly has a Pitfall.

        1. Weigel's Cock Ring
          January.28.2020 at 10:03 am

          Staying at one will be quite an Adventure.

        2. Sometimes a Great Notion
          January.28.2020 at 10:23 am

          You must be kidding, this is certain to be a Breakout success.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.28.2020 at 9:52 am

        I can’t wait for the disappointment over the “E.T” rooms.

      3. Rufus The Monocled
        January.28.2020 at 10:03 am

        It means you have Pac-Man fever.

  6. John
    January.28.2020 at 9:37 am

    As far as I know, the media doesn’t know what the Bolton book claims. All they have is an anonymous source telling them what the book says without actually showing them the book. If the media had any journalistic standards, they would have told the source to either give them a copy of the book or make his statement on the record. As it is, there hasn’t been any fact checking of this. And since the source is not on the record, there is no risk associated with them lying. Until someone goes on the record saying the book says this or someone produces the draft, there isn’t a story here. It is just a rumor and likely a lie.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.28.2020 at 10:04 am

      A source in the White House told Breitbart that Lt. Colonel Yevgeny Vindman is a senior ethics lawyer who vets materials for classified information, such as books and articles, before they’re allowed to be published. Breitbart reports that Vindman vetted Bolton’s book in December.

      Vindman … Vindman… why does that name seem so familiar?

      The last time you heard of a guy named Vindman he was testifying against the president of the United States at the House impeachment inquiry. His beef? He didn’t like President Trump’s Ukraine policy.

      At the time, you learned Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman had worked with the man largely thought to be the impeachment whistleblower who was working over at the CIA. We also learned that Vindman had a twin brother who worked on the NSC staff. His name is Yevgeny.

      1. John
        January.28.2020 at 10:11 am

        How is it that two fat LTCs end up in such important positions? WTF? It shows how little control the President has over the executive. Both of them should have been sent packing to a do nothing job in the middle of nowhere. Instead, they both continue to hold important and sensitive jobs. Unbelievable.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          January.28.2020 at 10:14 am

          The Deep State isn’t a conspiracy; it is a self aware social class of people related by blood or marriage, or from graduating the same small handful of schools at the same time.

          1. John
            January.28.2020 at 10:16 am

            It absolutely is. And it is clearly not a meritocracy. If there is one thing that defines it besides inbreeding it is complete incompetence. In fact, I don’t think competent people are allowed into it.

            1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
              January.28.2020 at 10:20 am

              John, it’s not mentally healthy to project so much onto a group of people you don’t know.

              1. John
                January.28.2020 at 10:23 am

                Having sock puppets doesn’t make your low IQ and ignorance sound any better dude.

      2. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
        January.28.2020 at 10:18 am

        Oh, so this anonymous source in the White House you believe without proof, because they are making a claim that you want to believe.

        1. Sevo
          January.28.2020 at 10:36 am

          And fucking lefty ignoramuses like you would be happy to credit a random cloud arrangement as proof, so long as it spelled out ‘orange man bad’.
          Seek help.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      January.28.2020 at 10:05 am

      Reminds of Kramer going in to settle with a coffee company with Jackie Chiles.

      Exec: “We’re prepared to offer….”

      Kramer: “I’ll take it!”

    3. Idle Hands
      January.28.2020 at 10:10 am

      It’s amazing. We are seeing in real time a propaganda push to basically negate team Trumps defense. The media are unapologetically carrying the water of someone with either a blatant political agenda or monetary interest with secondhand(probably third-hand anonymous accounts. And they’ve done this many times only to have in proven false months later, and they wonder people don’t trust them or trust Trump the same as them.

      1. John
        January.28.2020 at 10:14 am

        I bet it is not true. If it were true, they would have made a copy of the manuscript and just leaked it. The fact that they didn’t and refuse to go on record is pretty solid evidence they are lying.

        1. some guy
          January.28.2020 at 10:50 am

          It doesn’t matter if what they are reporting about Bolton’s book is true or not. Bolton is a known liar who is hostile to Trump. Unless he can produce corroborating witnesses to the things he claims to have seen or heard, who cares what he has to say?

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        January.28.2020 at 10:42 am

        Pretty amazing.

    4. America's Player
      January.28.2020 at 10:14 am

      It’s OK, John. I know it’s hard, after towing the there-are-no-firsthand -witnesses lion for so long, to accept that there are firsthand witnesses. You need to let go of this rationalization, though, and get on with your life.

      1. John
        January.28.2020 at 10:18 am

        Dumb ass, first hand witnesses go on the record. They also have “first hand information”. This source is neither on the record and there is no evidence they have first hand information.

        I understand you have a very low IQ. But, at some point you are to blame for being as willfully stupid as you appear to be no matter how low your IQ.

        1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
          January.28.2020 at 10:24 am

          John, we’ve talked about this. Firsthand witnesses cannot go on record because the Republican Senators won’t call them as witnesses. The only avenue open is revealing information to the press. It’s not good for your emotional health not to accept this.

          Remember, you support the Republicans in not calling witnesses, so it is causing you cognitive dissonance every time you complain that there are no firsthand witnesses.

          Do you see how this Trump Derangement Syndrome Derangement Syndrome is negatively affecting your life?

          1. John
            January.28.2020 at 10:29 am

            John, we’ve talked about this. Firsthand witnesses cannot go on record because the Republican Senators won’t call them as witnesses.

            So not being called as a witness means you can’t talk to the media and use your name? There is nothing preventing people from going on the record. More importantly, if this true, they could have just leaked a copy of the manuscript anonymously. There is no reason to refuse to go on the record and also not produce the manuscript other than you are lying.

            What you are saying is nonsense. I guess you only deal with other stupid people and you think it is persuasive. It is not. So, why don’t you stop wasting everyone’s time and go back to whatever Prog swamp you crawled out of where you can talk to people with a similar low IQ and willingness to lie.

            1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
              January.28.2020 at 10:40 am

              John, remember you came to me for help because you felt empty, and had feelings of anger and regret because of the vast amount of time you spend complaining about Democrats instead of doing something fulfilling with your life.

            2. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
              January.28.2020 at 10:45 am

              John, we’ve discussed this. As a trained psychologist, I am very careful not to let my personal politics enter into our sessions. These sessions are to help you.

          2. Sevo
            January.28.2020 at 10:39 am

            “…Firsthand witnesses cannot go on record because the Republican Senators won’t call them as witnesses…”

            See? See how ‘smart’ this new sock is? The only way to “go on record” is to be a witness in a trial!
            My goodness, what a show of brilliance!
            Seek help.

            1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
              January.28.2020 at 10:41 am

              Remember, you came to me for help with your TDSDS.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:38 am

    If it isn’t milk, don’t say it’s milk.

    “There’s only one thing I hate more than lying: skim milk, which is water that’s lying about being milk.”

  8. Red Rocks White Privilege
    January.28.2020 at 9:38 am

    More dairy industry protectionism and crony capitalism from Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D–Wisc.), who has found an ally in Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch

    “The state of Wisconsin will not apologize for its dairy!”

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:39 am

    Atari-themed hotels are slated to be built…

    When are they going to make hotels based on the Windows 3D Maze screensaver?

  10. Eddy
    January.28.2020 at 9:40 am

    Like I say, the Senate should let it all hang out.

    Subpoena Bolton, subpoena one or preferably both Bidens.

    As for Bolton, presumably Trump’s lawyers would ask him how much he’s making on the book and how much the impeachment has boosted sales.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.28.2020 at 9:43 am

      #StopSmearingTheBidens
      #HunterBidenDidNothingWrong

      1. Eddy
        January.28.2020 at 9:45 am

        That’s my point, they should explain to the Senators how innocent they are and how they’re being persecuted by Trump. Their testimony is bound to be a winner for the Democrats.

        1. Don't look at me!
          January.28.2020 at 9:47 am

          If you haven’t done anything wrong, you have nothing to fear!

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.28.2020 at 9:44 am

      Exactly. I don’t understand how you can have a trial that doesn’t include material witnesses. If Bolton is making this all up, maybe he’ll commit perjury can be locked up for a while. Win-win

      1. John
        January.28.2020 at 9:53 am

        It is simple, if you have witnesses and call Bolton, you also call Hunter and Joe Biden. As badly as the Democrats would like to hear from Bolton, assuming they actually do, they don’t want the Biden boys under oath even more.

        Like I saw above, there is no credible evidence Bolton’s book even says this. The reporters writing these stories haven’t seen the manuscript and only have the word of an anonymous source about what it says.

        1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
          January.28.2020 at 10:29 am

          We are making progress here with your Trump Derangement Syndrome Derangement Syndrome. You seem to have grown emotionally to be able to accept that it is possible both Trump and Biden are corrupt.

          I really see emotional progress in your life if you can let go of your need to defend Trump’s actions.

          Perhaps if you can get past this, you can return to spending more of your time working instead of goofing off on the Internet all day.

          1. John
            January.28.2020 at 10:31 am

            Perhaps if you can get past this, you can return to spending more of your time working instead of goofing off on the Internet all day.

            I will continue to work, make more money than you, and torture stupid people like you. It is great to multitask. As I have said before, not having any sympathy for stupid people like you is my greatest vice.

        2. Leo Kovalensky II
          January.28.2020 at 10:29 am

          Call Hunter and Joe. That’s fine. Get it all out there.

          1. John
            January.28.2020 at 10:32 am

            I totally agree. But the Democrats don’t see it that way. If they are unwilling to call every witness, then they are not serious about what they are doing and can be safely ignored.

            1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
              January.28.2020 at 10:42 am

              Now, John, you know that it is the Republicans who control the Senate, so they are the ones that have the power to decide which witnesses to call.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:41 am

    J.D. Tuccille on why, after years of homeschooling, his son is now enrolled at a private school.

    Classic story. He had created an anarchist monster that he could no longer contain! (Or maybe not; I didn’t read it yet.)

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.28.2020 at 9:41 am

    ECONOMIC DISASTER!!!!

    Charles Koch is already down $1.89 billion this year.

    Koch / Reason libertarianism exists to serve the interests of the richest people on the planet. Well, everyone in the top 15 lost money yesterday — with most of them losing over a billion.

    This. Is. Not. Normal.

    #DrumpfRecession
    #VoteDemocratToHelpBillionaires

  13. John
    January.28.2020 at 9:41 am

    I don’t see how truth in advertising is crony capitalism. Almond milk isn’t milk. It is almond flavored water. Part of a healthy market is consumers knowing what they are buying. And words like “milk” and “butter” do mean something.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.28.2020 at 9:59 am

      What about peanut butter?

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.28.2020 at 10:03 am

        Or cocoa butter?
        Coconut milk?

    2. Don't look at me!
      January.28.2020 at 10:02 am

      Or milk of magnesia?

  14. Conchfritters
    January.28.2020 at 9:43 am

    Atari-themed hotels are slated to be built in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.

    Not sure I want to stay in hotel Pitfall. Will there be crocodile pits?

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:43 am

    Barr “said he was worried that Mr. Trump had created the appearance that he had undue influence over what would typically be independent inquiries…”

    Don’t worry, I’m sure the American people will go back to inserting attorney after attorney into the Oval Office soon enough.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    January.28.2020 at 9:45 am

    …whether anything he said could “change the way people interpret the Trump administration’s 2019 actions vis-a-vis Ukraine.”

    I didn’t know it was a comedy podcast.

  17. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:45 am

    The first vote of 2020 ends Tuesday, in Texas

    Democrat Eliz Markowitz, an education specialist, faces Republican Gary Gates, a self-funded businessman, in Tuesday’s runoff to replace Rep. John Zerwas, a moderate Republican who stepped down to take a university job. Markowitz, the only Democrat in the race, won 39.1 percent of the vote in the November 2019 general election. Gates received 28.4 percent, while the other three Republicans in the race split the remainder of the vote.

    These Lefties are stupid and delusional.

    The Democrat got 39.1%
    Republicans got 60.9%

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2020 at 10:05 am

      Buried underneath the Democrat taint-licking was this gem:

      But despite the Democratic hype around the contest, early voting results from last week did not look good for the party. By Monday, many were were quietly throwing cold water on the idea that Tuesday’s outcome served as a bellwether for 2020, downplaying expectations.

      Followed by the usual refrain:

      “This isn’t easy terrain for us in the first place,” said Abhi Rahman, a spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Party. “The fact that it’s so close is a win for us already….the fact that Republicans had to spend here already shows how diverse and changing Texas is.”

      This is the same sour grapes shit that came out after Ossoff’s failed bid. That Great White Hype hasn’t been heard from since. Markowitz’s entire appeal for the party seems to hinge on her being a fat lesbian.

    2. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
      January.28.2020 at 10:30 am

      Now, we have discussed this. Democrats are about half the people in the country, many of them are your friends and relatives. Projecting evil motivations on such a large group is damaging your emotional health, LC.

  18. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:46 am

    Hillary Clinton admits she feels the ‘urge’ to run against Trump and says she would win – as she doubles down on Bernie criticism, imploring voters to examine his record

    These lefties are stupid and delusional.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2020 at 10:12 am

      Dear God, please let this harpy announce her candidacy. Between her and Michael “Dr. Cocteau” Bloomberg trying to buy the nomination, they would cause a total shit-show for the election, and maybe force the Democrats to come to terms with who they really are now, which is a party that actively and openly despises white people.

    2. Idle Hands
      January.28.2020 at 10:19 am

      I want a brokered convention with Hilary becoming the nominee sooooooooo bad. The butthurt…. omg. At the same time that would be so crippling to the party it would be 68 all over again with possible longer term ramifications. I think the DNC ultimatly relents and lets the commies take the nomination and after the landslide loss just purges these people from the party telling them “we told you not to go full retard.”

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.28.2020 at 10:31 am

        I think the DNC ultimatly relents and lets the commies take the nomination and after the landslide loss just purges these people from the party telling them “we told you not to go full retard.”

        That’s not going to happen. There are too many of these types working their way up the ranks right now and gaining positions of influence. They’re only being held off for the time being because the New Left Boomers that have run the party since the Clintons took over are still clinging to their sinecures.

        If the Dems actually tried to purge them from the party, the party would be DOA.

    3. Duelles
      January.28.2020 at 10:20 am

      Didn’t Biden say he would’ve won in 2016? Egos run amuck!!

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.28.2020 at 10:33 am

        Biden might have had a legitimate shot at winning if he had told Hillary to fuck off. He clearly wanted the job, but the party ranks wanted to reward her for being a good soldier for over 20 years.

        He’s deteriorated fast in the last 2-3 years, so it’s probably a blessing that he didn’t run.

  19. Ryan (formally HTT)
    January.28.2020 at 9:47 am

    Who will Reason side with today, the warmonger or the bad orange man….

    The clown show rolls on. honk honk.

    1. John
      January.28.2020 at 9:49 am

      Unless I missed something, there is no evidence Bolton’s book actually says any of this stuff. An anonymous source talking about a document they can’t produce is not credible.

      1. Ryan (formally HTT)
        January.28.2020 at 9:52 am

        Even if it did, would/ should anyone care?

        The fact that he even has a book coming out should be a gigantic red flag.

      2. Sevo
        January.28.2020 at 10:43 am

        From the headline, it sounds as if it is speculation regarding a third party’s opinion of the ‘information’ from the anonymous source, so it isn’t even THTA ‘credible’.

    2. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
      January.28.2020 at 10:32 am

      Now, Ryan, we’ve talked about how projecting your feelings on Reason is a way of avoiding your own issues.

  20. John
    January.28.2020 at 9:47 am

    http://pjmedia.com/instapundit/356217/

    Gallup: U.S. Satisfaction Surpasses 40% for First Time Since 2005.
    Astounding numbers as US heads into 2020 election season..

    Nation strongly more satisfied re: Economy, Security, Social Issues, Race Relations etc under President Trump/Pence than under President Obama/Biden.

    Race relations are better under the most racist President ever than they were under the light giver black Jesus.

    1. Ryan (formally HTT)
      January.28.2020 at 9:55 am

      175,000 people plan to go to the Trump rally. But our betters at Reason know better than to look at polls and rally numbers, the orange man is bad.

  21. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:47 am

    Gorsuch Torches ‘Cosmic’ Injunctions

    HAHA. Finally the SCOTUS is swatting down their lower courts to toe the line which is that federal district courts are not as powerful as Lefties would like them to be against Trump.

  22. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:49 am

    Man who’d been handcuffed fatally shot by officer in police car

    So a cop puts a person who the cops suspects is on PCP in the front seat of a police cruiser and then shoots the suspect who is in handcuffs?

    No back seat of police car with cage?

    Utterly ridiculous.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.28.2020 at 10:01 am

      Was it a K-9 unit? If there’s an attack dog in the back they put the prisoner in the front.

  23. Ryan (formally HTT)
    January.28.2020 at 9:49 am

    “But “if investigating Joe Biden was perfectly legitimate,” as Trump and his allies claim, then “why deny a quid pro quo?” Jacob Sullum asks.”

    Good lord. I used to consider this publication to be a reputable source. This failure in basic logic is pathetic.

  24. SIV
    January.28.2020 at 9:51 am

    If it isn’t milk, don’t say it’s milk.

    Fraud isn’t going to fly even in anarchotopia, Reason

  25. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:51 am

    Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan

    I cant wait to see unreason never cover this news tidbit.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2020 at 10:16 am

      That’s even assuming it’s true; Iranian media is notorious for claiming victories that never took place.

      It’s a lot more likely that there was a mole on Soleimani’s staff that sold him out.

  26. John
    January.28.2020 at 9:51 am

    http://pjmedia.com/instapundit/356200/

    dunno guys, but feels like if Trump had a son driving around in a new Porsche while pretending he didn’t have money for child support for a baby he lied about fathering with a stripper, the media in general might make a bigger deal of it

    And it is a high crime to even think that the Biden’s might be corrupt. What a fucking joke.

  27. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:53 am

    ‘Oh my God, Sanders can win’: Democrats grapple with Bernie surge in Iowa

    As I predicted, Communists are taking over the Democrat Party along with SJWs. The non-Communists wont vote for Commies like Sanders, so the exodus from the party of slavery will continue.

    1. Ryan (formally HTT)
      January.28.2020 at 10:00 am

      I wonder what’s better for the DNC, letting Bernie win the primary so their corruption is less apparent, thereby allowing him to lose the general and maintaining their “moderate” position, or stealing Bernie’s thunder again, forcing a third party to form.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.28.2020 at 10:24 am

        There’s no way Bernie wins the primary. This is a selection, not election, process, and Bernie is the political equivalent of a Jobber To The Stars in pro wrestling. Hillary already gave up the game when she pointed out that no one in the Dem leadership actually likes the guy, and he hasn’t accomplished jack shit the whole time he’s been a politician.

        What the party can’t afford to do is alienate his voters, because he’s the only candidate with an identifiable, established, enthusiastic base. The problem is that openly admitting that everyone’s taxes are going to go up to pay for MOAR FREE SHIT for these idiots, which is his only real campaign plank, is a long-term loser. So they’ll string him along for long enough to let his supporters think he has an actual shot this time, only to come up short at the end to Warren or Biden. Buttigieg will make a good showing and will probably get the VP nod for the IdPol points on the ticket, assuming Stacey Abrams isn’t brought on to try and prevent Trump’s numbers with the African-American demographic from rising.

        1. John
          January.28.2020 at 10:38 am

          The problem with the whole “let the leftists have what they want and lose” argument is that it assumes that they would learn anything from losing. If the party nominates Bernie and he gets crushed, his supporters won’t learn anything and decide to be more reasonable. If they were capable of that level of decision making, they wouldn’t be leftists in the first place. In that case, they will do what leftists always do which is blame everyone else for the lose and double down on all the things that caused their failure. Instead of the party going centrist in 2024, it likely would end up even more crazy.

          Unless the country decides to go the way of Venezuela, which sadly is not out of the question, I think the future of the Democratic Party is pretty bleak. The Democratic Party has been the party of the center left. And there is no center left anymore. There are variations of right, the lunatic left, and that is it. There just isn’t a place in politics left for the kind of party the Democrats were when they were the dominant party in the country.

  28. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:55 am

    In 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court allows Trump plan to deny green cards to those who may need government aid

    #NeverTiredofWinning

  29. John
    January.28.2020 at 9:57 am

    I am starting to think the whole “Bolton bombshell” is a set up. I think the Trump people leaked it knowing the media will believe anything and would run with it. All this “bombshell” does is increase the pressure on the Democrats to agree to call witnesses in the Senate. If they don’t call Bolton, they have to explain to their supporters why they didn’t call the guy who finally had the goods on Trump. If they do, the price of that will be the Republicans calling the Bidens. Meanwhile, if they do call Bolton, ten bucks says he will say his book never said any such thing. And him saying that will come at the price of the Bidens having to answer questions under oath.

    1. Idle Hands
      January.28.2020 at 10:17 am

      I wouldn’t put it past anyone. However I don’t think it was the Trump people because the White house was never sent a Manuscipt according to Bolton and the Whit house. I think we’ll find out this is all a dud in a month but they don’t care they are trying to just get Trump damn the consequences.

      1. John
        January.28.2020 at 10:21 am

        You are probably right about that. And it shows how amazingly incompetent they are. This isn’t helping the Democrats. All it is doing is putting more pressure on them to agree to call witnesses which means calling the Bidens.

        Moreover, it is almost certainly untrue. If it were true, they would have just leaked the manuscript. So, eventually the story is either going to die or they are going to have to come up with the goods and if it is a lie, it will make things worse.

        It is astounding how stupid these people are.

  30. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 9:57 am

    Coronavirus news – live:

    In the USA, Influenza season 2017-2018 killed 78,000 people.
    -CDC

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.28.2020 at 10:11 am

      But this one is from China , so you know it’s bad!

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        January.28.2020 at 10:36 am

        Can’t we just put a yuuuge tariff on it so that nobody wants to import it here?

  31. Ken Shultz
    January.28.2020 at 10:00 am

    Impeachment is a political process, because the voters are watching and can vote the impeachers out of office, but it’s also interesting to see how the impeachment process is impacting the presidential race–particularly with Biden. For instance, even if there are witnesses called, it’s unlikely that the Democrats will get the 22 or so Republican and independent senators necessary to remove President Trump from office, but if witnesses are called, it may spell the end of Joe Biden’s campaign. The latest polls are showing Sanders pull ahead at the expense of Biden. and the implications of his involvement in the impeachment proceedings aren’t helping him any. If he actually needs to go on prime time television and testify in the impeachment proceedings, there’s no way that’s a plus for Biden. Joe Biden may be the only man in American who doesn’t want witnesses in the impeachment trial more than Donald Trump.

    Incidentally, the Bidens’ attempt to dodge making information public about Hunter Biden’s financed became clear on Wednesday, when he settled a paternity suit before it would have been necessary to make his finances public as part of the suit. Hunter Biden’s romantic life is a thing to behold!

    The following is gleaned from the story linked below:

    1) Hunter Biden was married for 24 years to Kathleen Biden, with whom he has three children.

    2) After separating from his wife, Biden for several years dated Hallie Biden, the widow of his elder brother Beau.

    3) A paternity test showed that Hunter Biden was almost certainly the father of a child by way of Lunden Alexis Roberts, who claims she had a relationship with Biden at the time that Biden was with his brother’s widow. The baby was born in August of 2018.

    4) Hunter Biden married a South African filmmaker in early 2019–six days after he met her.

    Anyway, Hunter Biden came to terms with Lunden Alexix Roberts on a temporary child support amount two days before he was to face a contempt charge for refusing to disclose his financial information to the court. The court has stated that the amount is only temporary, and Hunter Biden needs to come clean about his finances before March 13, 2020, or face another contempt of court finding.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/27/joe-biden-son-hunter-biden-agrees-to-temporary-child-support-for-child.html

    Now, the baby was born in August of 2018, and Hunter Biden was still working for that Ukrainian company (Burisma’s) board through April of 2019. Apparently, the mother of the child born out of wedlock is arguing that Hunter Biden could have continued to work on BUrsima’s board and left voluntarily, perhaps for political purposes, in which case, the child should be entitled to support based on what Hunter Biden’s income would have been. Regardless, the baby was born when Hunter Biden was still working for Burisma, and the pressure is on to make him cough up his financial statements.

    Chances are, the mother of his . . . um . . . out of wedlock child is probably just using this as leverage to get Hunter Biden (and whomever pays his bills) to cough up more money on a permanent basis. Regardless, Hunter Biden is willing to go to what seem like extreme measures to avoid making his financial statements public.

    I’m sure that has nothing to do with his father slugging it out for first or second place in Iowa, right?

    LOL

    If Bernie Sanders wins the nomination, Trump will win reelection.

    If Joe Biden and/or his son testify before the impeachment proceedings in the Senate, he will probably lose the primaries.

    The Democrats’ push for impeachment isn’t just making it unlikely that they’ll lose control of the House come November of 2020. They’re also making it more likely that President Trump will win reelection.

    1. John
      January.28.2020 at 10:05 am

      It also had killed any chance Biden ever is elected President. Had the democrats not lost their minds over the Ukraine call, the media might have been able to keep the fact that the Bidens are just trash covered up enough for him to have a shot at the election. Thanks to the impeachment, that can’t happen and I can’t see Biden having any chance at winning the Presidency because of it.

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.28.2020 at 10:31 am

        If Biden wins the nomination, this would be a cloud over his whole campaign.

        If Biden somehow won election as president, the Republicans will launch an impeachment against him over this if they win the House.

        They’re killing themselves.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2020 at 10:41 am

      This clownass actually tried hiding out under his dead brother’s name to avoid paying child support.

      Joe’s probably too senile to take care of shit at this point, but you’d think someone in the family would have kicked the shit out of Hunter for not only hooking up with Beau’s widow shortly after he was in the ground, but for stealing Beau’s identity to get out of his financial obligations to his own kid.

  32. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 10:01 am

    Sandy Hook denier charged with illegally possessing ID of victim’s dad

    Having someone else’s arm tattoo number is illegal because only Lefties can Doxx people.

    The article does not say this defendant had an actual ID card but had the Social Security number of a Sandy Hook father.

  33. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 10:03 am

    Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic’s Nike extortion trial begins

    remember when unreason and Lefties had their hopes pinned to this guy and Stormy to take down Trump?

  34. loveconstitution1789
    January.28.2020 at 10:04 am

    Team Trump puts Hunter Biden, Obama on trial

    HAHAHA. This Democrat House Impeachment is so going to blow up in the Democrat’s faces.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.28.2020 at 10:07 am

      Hunter Biden settles child support case, ending legal battle

      Hunter is a deadbeat dad! HAHAHA. This guy is the perfect credible witness for Lefties and Joe Biden.

    2. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
      January.28.2020 at 10:34 am

      LC, we’ve talked about how your obsession with Democrats is an avoidance mechanism for dealing with your self-doubt.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.28.2020 at 10:52 am

        Well, new sock troll. I am excited about this new relationship of paying you nothing and exposing your coders.

  35. Spinach Chin
    January.28.2020 at 10:05 am

    “But “if investigating Joe Biden was perfectly legitimate,” as Trump and his allies claim, then “why deny a quid pro quo?” Jacob Sullum asks.”

    Foreign policy always involves quid pro quos. This is disingenuous. Media like to conflate trading something for personal gain with trading something for legitimate reasons. So yes, of course there was a quid pro quos in his dealings with Ukraine that were perfectly legitimate, but the media do not distinguish between the two.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    January.28.2020 at 10:06 am

    A source in the White House told Breitbart that Lt. Colonel Yevgeny Vindman is a senior ethics lawyer who vets materials for classified information, such as books and articles, before they’re allowed to be published. Breitbart reports that Vindman vetted Bolton’s book in December.

    Vindman … Vindman… why does that name seem so familiar?

    The last time you heard of a guy named Vindman he was testifying against the president of the United States at the House impeachment inquiry. His beef? He didn’t like President Trump’s Ukraine policy.

    At the time, you learned Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman had worked with the man largely thought to be the impeachment whistleblower who was working over at the CIA. We also learned that Vindman had a twin brother who worked on the NSC staff. His name is Yevgeny.

    1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
      January.28.2020 at 10:34 am

      Didn’t you write this exact same thing above?

  37. Duelles
    January.28.2020 at 10:07 am

    Do we even know what is really in Bolton’s manuscript?

    1. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
      January.28.2020 at 10:36 am

      Of course not, dumbshit. It’s not released to the public yet.

      You know how we could find out what Bolton, Mulvaney, and others have to say about the Ukraine matter?

  38. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.28.2020 at 10:09 am

    More dairy industry protectionism and crony capitalism from Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D–Wisc.), who has found an ally in Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch

    Come on you jerk! How can you not understand that people are too retarded to know the difference between real milk and fraud milk?

  39. Jerryskids
    January.28.2020 at 10:18 am

    If it isn’t milk, don’t say it’s milk.

    If you’re retarded, don’t say you’re not retarded. Words literally mean whatever we decide they mean, there is no innate “milkness” to milk. How do you distinguish between cow’s milk, goat’s milk, the milk of human kindness, milk of magnesia, rubber tree milk, milking a joke and soy milk? You use modifiers to distinguish one milk from another and non-retarded people know not to put milk of magnesia on their corn flakes.

    1. Jerryskids
      January.28.2020 at 10:25 am

      It’s the same way people know not to put epsom salt on their fries, that plumber’s snakes are non-venomous, that shoe trees don’t grow in the forest, that multiplication tables are not sold with a set of multiplication chairs, and that heavyweight boxers aren’t fat people who work at the Amazon warehouse.

    2. Don't look at me!
      January.28.2020 at 10:26 am

      I dunno, there seems to be a lot of retards.

  40. Ken Shultz
    January.28.2020 at 10:28 am

    “Mr. Bolton’s lawyer blamed the White House for the disclosure of the book’s contents. “It is clear, regrettably, from the New York Times article published today that the pre-publication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript,” the lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, said Sunday night.

    He said he provided a copy of the book to the White House on Dec. 30 — 12 days after Mr. Trump was impeached — to be reviewed for classified information, though, he said, Mr. Bolton believed it contained none.

    —-New York Times

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/26/us/politics/trump-bolton-book-ukraine.html

    Isn’t it amazing how often these facts suddenly become available just when they’re needed?

    Two days before Donald Trump was to debate Hillary Clinton in the second debate, The Washington Post reported on the tape of a lewd conversation between candidate Donald Trump and Billy Bush.

    Just as the committee was about to wrap up the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh and take a vote, suddenly someone noticed that there was an allegation of sexual assault against him from umpty-ump years ago.

    Now, on the night before they were to take a vote–just as the Senate is about to vote on whether to allow new witnesses–suddenly The New York Times discovers a document that shows that we absolutely need to have witness testimony.

    These revelations were all timed specifically to maximize their impact on the public, and once we’ve established that the timing of these revelations is all about the political impact, it’s reasonable to wonder whether their content has been manipulated for political impact, too.

  41. TDS Derangement Syndrome Counselor
    January.28.2020 at 10:38 am

    Well, we are out of time for today’s session.

    I want you to focus on trying to come up with three ways to have a life outside obsessing and complaining about Democrats, and we’ll meet again tomorrow.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.28.2020 at 10:45 am

      Worst TDS counsellor ever.

  42. Rufus The Monocled
    January.28.2020 at 10:44 am

    I might be missing something but why is it crony capitalism to demand non-dairy items be called ‘milk’? It isn’t.

    Please explain to a simpleton like me.

  43. Rich
    January.28.2020 at 10:48 am

    a draft copy of which was leaked by an unknown source

    “Hey, look what showed up in the snail-mail this morning: ‘A Genuwine Dfart of John Bolden’s New Book’! Run with it!”

Please to post comments