Impeachment

Team Trump's Final Defense: He Didn't Do It, but Even If He Did, It's Not Impeachable

"You must do what the Constitution compels you to do: reject these articles of impeachment, for the Constitution and for the American people," said White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

|

(Gripas Yuri/ABACA/Newscom)

President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday completed their arguments in his Senate impeachment trial, with White House counsel Pat Cipollone casting the process as overtly partisan and unconstitutional. 

"You must do what the Constitution compels you to do: reject these articles of impeachment, for the Constitution and for the American people," he said. Cipollone made an appeal to the "sanctity of the voting process," telling lawmakers that a conviction would betray the results of the 2016 election and similarly meddle in the 2020 race. 

Trump's defense evolved slightly over the course of three days of arguments, with the team initially emphasizing the president's purported innocence. Following John Bolton's allegations—the former national security adviser says Trump directly conditioned military aid to Ukraine on the announcement of politically motivated investigations—they then pivoted to argue that such an offense would not be impeachable. The House impeached Trump in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his role in seeking to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into announcing probes that targeted Trump's political foes.

"We know there was no quid pro quo on the call, we know that from the transcript," Michael Purpura, an attorney for Trump, said on Saturday. "You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation," echoed lead outside counsel Jay Sekulow on Tuesday, though he added that "even if everything in there was true, it constitutionally doesn't rise to that level."

It's an argument that Alan Dershowitz, the retired Harvard law professor, zeroed in on during his presentation to the Senate on Monday evening, after previous presenters skirted addressing the Bolton claims. 

"Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense," said Dershowitz. He further argued that "non-criminal conduct, including 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction of justice,' are outside the range of impeachable offenses," a reversal of the position that Dershowitz himself held during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. In 1998, Dershowitz said that there "certainly doesn't have to be a crime" to carry out the process. Current legal consensus comports with Dershowitz's original stance, and he has acknowledged that he is now in the minority.

Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation resulted in the Clinton impeachment, spent his time on Monday afternoon arguing that an impeachment must be "powerfully bipartisan" in order to hold any legitimacy. It was an ironic moment for Starr: While he highlighted the indisputable fact that Trump's impeachment has proceeded along partisan lines, Starr was a driving force behind the last impeachment—another partisan affair—which occurred just two decades ago. As I wrote yesterday

On the first three [Clinton impeachment] articles, just five Democratic House reps defected from party lines and voted alongside Republicans. On the last article, only one did. A heavier bipartisan consensus actually cut against impeachment, with five Republicans voting against article one, 28 against article two, 12 against article three, and 81 against article four.

Whether or not Starr has genuinely made an about-face on the particulars of impeachment and now regrets his role in the Clinton trial remains unclear. In his 2018 book Contempt, he offered a defense for the role he played, writing, "Abuse of Power stood at the center of The President's behavior." But on Monday he seemingly swung back-and-forth between rationalizing and negating the necessity of that impeachment. 

"The nation's most recent experience, the Clinton impeachment, even though severely and roundly criticized, charged crimes," Starr told the Senate. And those crimes were committed "beyond any reasonable observer's doubt." Yet minutes later, he added that "the commission of a crime is by no means sufficient to warrant the removal of our duly elected president." Bipartisanship, he said, is the only metric with which to measure the necessity of an impeachment, pointing to the 410–4 vote that authorized the impeachment inquiry into former President Richard Nixon. 

But Starr is wrong about the relationship between bipartisanship and impeachment. "Presidential impeachments have always been partisan," tweeted the Cato Institute's Gene Healy. "Even in the Nixon near-impeachment, a majority of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted against every article."

Should we be surprised? Of course not. Politicians routinely move the moral goalposts to suit their partisan interests. Why would impeachment be any different?

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.28.2020 at 5:05 pm

    It’s all a dog and pony show.

    Senators already know how they are going to vote. Prepare for the republicans to protect a republican like the dems protected a dem back in 98/99.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.28.2020 at 5:07 pm

    I doubt there are many people of lower quality than Ken Starr in American public life.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      January.28.2020 at 5:12 pm

      Well, there is you.

      1. JesseAz
        January.28.2020 at 5:18 pm

        And everyone he idolizes like hillary.

  3. Geraje Guzba
    January.28.2020 at 5:09 pm

    It is a common legal argument. When the facts are in dispute, it is the best argument to make.

    “It didn’t happen; and, even if it did, it wasn’t wrong.”

    Literally every lawyer defending any type of case, in any context, makes this argument. It would be malpractice NOT to make the argument.

    1. Raoul WalIenberg
      January.28.2020 at 5:25 pm

      The only lawyers Reason can afford to hire have never stepped foot in a court room or represented an actual client.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        January.28.2020 at 5:45 pm

        LOL

        Reason exists to serve the interests of Charles Koch, the tenth richest person on the planet. I think he could afford to hire competent lawyers if Reason needed them. Even in this terrible Drumpf economy.

    2. zombietimeshare
      January.28.2020 at 5:30 pm

      “I didn’t do it. No one saw me do it. You can’t prove anything.”
      ~~Bart Simpson
      and
      “Say you sue me because you claim my dog bit you. Well now, this is my defense: My dog doesn’t bite. And second, in the alternative, my dog was tied up that night. And third, I don’t believe you really got bit. And fourth, I don’t have a dog.”
      ~~Racehorse Haynes

    3. mamabug
      January.28.2020 at 5:47 pm

      Exactly. A solid defense isn’t to prove innocence but to cast as much doubt as possible on every aspect of the case from the facts of what happened to whether those facts, if true, would meet legal standard. I don’t get how people think saying this is somehow proof of guilt or goal post moving.

  4. BearOdinson
    January.28.2020 at 5:15 pm

    FFS Billy,
    It isn’t a fucking pivot to say that Trump didn’t do what is alleged, but even if he did, that wouldn’t rise to an impeachable offense.
    It is what any competent defense would argue. They didn’t change their approach, their approach has always been that both of these statements are true.
    The Dems argument:
    “He did it, and it is so bad it is impeachable”
    The defense:
    “He didn’t do it, and even if he did, it doesn’t rise to an impeachable offense”

    I mean this is beyond farce now. Seriously, people give Reason writers a lot of shit about being progressive instead of libertarian. And this is a perfect example.

    1. Raoul WalIenberg
      January.28.2020 at 5:27 pm

      Billy is a typical campus Marxist, but this is actually a better example of his being a clueless ignorant inbred fuckwit.

  5. JesseAz
    January.28.2020 at 5:15 pm

    Billy finally got something right. At least the headline.

    1. JesseAz
      January.28.2020 at 5:17 pm

      “It was an ironic moment for Starr: While he highlighted the indisputable fact that Trump’s impeachment has proceeded along partisan lines, Starr was a driving force behind the last impeachment”

      Poor billy, no he wasnt. He was the independent council, he didnt direct House decisions at all.

  6. BearOdinson
    January.28.2020 at 5:17 pm

    Oh and BTW:
    Starr was a driving force behind the last impeachment

    Starr was an independent counsel whose job was to investigate certain allegations about Clinton. He didn’t lead the impeachment team. He didn’t lead the House Republicans. He did the investigation and put together the report.

    1. JesseAz
      January.28.2020 at 5:20 pm

      He actually doubled down w the assertion from yesterday. It is amazing.

  7. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.28.2020 at 5:23 pm

    “””Presidential impeachments have always been partisan,” tweeted the Cato Institute’s Gene Healy.””

    Perhaps that’s why no president has yet to be removed via impeachment.

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 5:53 pm

      The closest they came was 1868 when the Senate was packed to the gunwales with Republicans.

  8. Illocust
    January.28.2020 at 5:23 pm

    Billy, Trump didn’t forget to give a reporter his pen back, and even if he did its not a impeachable offense. Is that a simple enough example that you can understand how both are true at once?

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 5:54 pm

      Ooh, under Bill Clinton this would be the set-up to a joke:

      Clinton: Reporter’s pen is not important.

  9. BearOdinson
    January.28.2020 at 5:28 pm

    “Even in the Nixon near-impeachment, a majority of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted against every article.”
    Ah Cato, gods love em!
    Votes on articles of impeachment for Nixon by the House Judiciary Committee
    Article I (obstruction of justice)
    Democrats: 21 yes, 0 no
    Republicans: 6 yes, 11 no

    Article II (Abuse of presidential power)
    Democrats: 21 yes, 0 no
    Republicans: 7 yes, 10 no

    Article III (contempt of Congress)
    Democrats: 19 yes, 2 no
    Republicans: 2 yes, 15 no

    Yes a majority of Republicans voted against all 3 of the articles that did pass (there were two other articles that did not pass).
    However two things:
    1) Dems were unanimous in the first 2 articles, while the Republicans were split. The 3rd article even had 2 Dems voting against.
    2) The vote was taken BEFORE “the smoking gun” tape was released.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      January.28.2020 at 5:45 pm

      And every member of the Judiciary Committee who voted no on all three articles literally said they would vote to impeach following the reveal of the “smoking gun” tapes.

      The process started partisan, but it gained bipartisan support as new evidence was discovered. This process has never obtained any bipartisan support, not any evidence that is convincing except to people who hated Trump from the very start.

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.28.2020 at 5:50 pm

        Turns out it is important to have actual evidence. Huh.

  10. EZepp
    January.28.2020 at 5:42 pm

    Since the 2nd point is correct, why exactly are we here?*

    * note: rhetorical comment

  11. Fats of Fury
    January.28.2020 at 5:47 pm

    Reason’s gonna Huff and Po and blow the White House down.

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 5:56 pm

      …and then post articles about situations which would get worse if the Dems replaced Trump and other Republicans.

  12. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2020 at 6:02 pm

    Democrats: For our closing arguments, we offer that Trump did do it, and even if he didn’t, it’s still impeachable.

    1. DenverJ
      January.28.2020 at 6:06 pm

      Lol

  13. TheLibertyTruthTeller
    January.28.2020 at 6:04 pm

    How stupid are Trumpsters? THIS stupid!

    “You must do what the Constitution compels you to do:

    MY Constitution says the President is elected.
    What does Cipolione’s dumbfuck version say? (lol)

    Cipollone made an appeal to the “sanctity of the voting process,” telling lawmakers that a conviction would betray the results of the 2016 election

    Was he drooling again?
    Does he “think” the Founders were bat-shit crazy … they didn’t realize they had drafted a Constitution with BOTH
    a) An elected President
    b) Who could be impeached (OVERTURNING HIS ELECTION! … TO BE REPLACED BY HIS HAND-PICKED VICE PRESIDENT!!!) 🙂 🙂

    As the Clown Car rolls on …

    After Bolton — and the soon-to-be-revealed proof that Trump lied about who launched the mass assaults in Charlottesville, to defend his neo-nazi and white nationalist base — Trump is gone. And he’ll be arrested and cuffed on his way out of the White House.

    The bad news (for Republicans) is that Pence is even crazier, but in a different way. Which means the Dems could run Elmer Fudd and win the White House,

    Left – Right = Zero

    P.S. Remember, Nixon was forced out … would have been impeached … because he was proven a liar … about a third-rate burglary.

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 6:10 pm

      I probably should’t reply, but the thing about the burglary being third-rate doesn’t strike me as true (though I guess it’s approaching conventional wisdom in some quarters).

      The burglars wanted to bug the opposition party headquarters. That’s not third-rate.

Please to post comments