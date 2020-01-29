Impeachment

Republican Senators Say the Truth Is Irrelevant in Evaluating the Gravity of Trump's Misconduct

Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent they may come to regret the next time a Democrat occupies the White House.

|

Trump-waving-WH
(White House)

Donald Trump's lawyers have vigorously disputed the facts alleged in the articles of impeachment against him. But their fallback, bottom-line argument, which is especially important now that former National Security Adviser John Bolton seems prepared to confirm the aid-for-investigations quid pro quo at the heart of the House's case, is that the president's conduct would not constitute an impeachable offense even if he did everything the Democrats say he did. Leaving aside the questionable merits of proceeding with a hasty, party-line impeachment less than a year before Trump faces re-election, that position sets a dangerous precedent that Republicans may come to regret.

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump's legal team who used to agree with the scholarly consensus that impeachment does not require a criminal offense, changed his mind in 2018, then changed it again this year. His current position is that impeachment requires "criminal-like behavior akin to treason and bribery," which for some reason does not include extorting the Ukrainian government into announcing an investigation of a political rival by delaying congressionally approved military aid.

Republican senators who dismiss the significance of Bolton's potential testimony are leaning hard on that dubious conclusion. "I don't think anything he says changes the facts," Majority Whip John Thune (R–Thune) told CNN. "I think people kind of know what the fact pattern is….There's already that evidence on the record." Sen Kevin Cramer (R–N.D.) concurred: "I think Bolton sounds like a lot of the other witnesses, frankly. I don't know that he's got a lot new to add to it."

Thune and Cramer, in other words, think Democrats have already established that Trump used the military aid as leverage to obtain the "favor" he wanted from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: "a major investigation into the Bidens," as the president himself put it. But although Trump and his lawyers have strenuously denied that nexus, Thune and Cramer say it does not matter.

Sens. Roger Wicker (R–Miss.), Roy Blunt (R–Mo.), Tim Scott (R–S.C.), John Cornyn (R–Texas), and Thom Tillis (R–N.C.) agreed that the quid pro quo is irrelevant to the question of whether Trump committed an impeachable offense. "I don't think the testimony of Ambassador Bolton would be helpful because I basically am in agreement with the very scholarly approach that Mr. Dershowitz took that there's no article there that's grounds for impeachment and removal," Wicker told CNN.

These senators' incuriosity is more than a little troubling given the details of the accusations against Trump. Here are the key alleged facts, which for the sake of this argument we have to assume are true:

1. Trump did not really care about rooting out official corruption in Ukraine or any other legitimate foreign policy goal. He pressed the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden because he hoped to improve his chances of winning another term by discrediting the Democratic presidential contender he views as the biggest threat to his re-election.

2. The claim that Biden improperly used his influence as vice president to protect his son from a Ukrainian corruption investigation, as Trump alleged in his July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, is transparently spurious. In pressing for the removal of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, Biden was simply implementing Obama administration policy, which was consistent with a widely held view that Shokin was ineffectual and corrupt. Hence there was no legitimate reason for the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden.

3. Trump was so keen on tarnishing Biden that he jeopardized Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression and compromised U.S. foreign policy goals, to the dismay of all his top advisers and members of Congress from both parties.

4. Trump was so keen on tarnishing Biden that he did not care whether his aid freeze was legal, which it wasn't, or whether he was unconstitutionally usurping the legislative branch's authority to appropriate taxpayer money, which he was.

5. To cover up this unseemly scheme, Trump lied over and over again about what he did and why, and he stonewalled the House's attempt to investigate the matter by refusing to provide relevant documents and telling current and former administration officials that they should not testify.

Some of these claims are well-established, while some rely mainly on circumstantial evidence and debatable inferences that could be reinforced by Bolton's testimony. But Thune et al. say the truth of these allegations is irrelevant for the purpose of deciding whether Trump's removal is constitutionally justified. Or as Dershowitz put it, "Nothing in the Bolton revelations—even if true—would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense."

Suppose Bolton testified that Trump told him, in so many words, that he was blocking the military aid to Ukraine solely because he wanted to undermine Biden as a presidential candidate by making him look corrupt. In Dershowitz's view, apparently, that would not constitute even an abuse of power, let alone an impeachable offense.

The Democrats say Trump abused his power for personal gain by encouraging a foreign government to unfairly impugn the integrity of a political rival. To further that goal, they say, he violated the law (the Impoundment Control Act), the Constitution (by disregarding the separation of powers), and his oath of office (in which he promised to "faithfully execute" his office and "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States"). If the allegations against him are true, Trump also undermined the rule of law in Ukraine by encouraging Zelenskiy to abuse his power, since an investigation of Biden was justified only by Trump's domestic political interests.

This is the Republican response, which we should keep in mind the next time a Democrat occupies the White House: So what?

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. John
    January.29.2020 at 2:19 pm

    The only precedent being set here is that you should accuse a President of acts worthy of impeachment if you want to impeach them. To the extent Republicans will some day regret that, it will only be because they are deprived of impeaching a future Democratic President for acts that do not and should not ever rise to the level of impeachable offenses.

    It is certainly possible that future Republicans will regret not having such an ability. There is no reason for anyone else to share that regret.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.29.2020 at 2:24 pm

      I was thinking about your preference for no-frills drumming and this came to mind. I saw them in concert a year ago almost to the day. Fucking incredible. It does help that the singer is good enough to eat, even if she’s now closer to 50 than 40. Great band.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQm1zs8EjAY

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.29.2020 at 2:35 pm

        That’s 5 pages of wasted reading time, at least.

      2. John
        January.29.2020 at 2:47 pm

        That is awesome. Thanks.

        Have you watched Rick Beatto’s videos? he does this series called “What Makes this song great”. He is a producer and a very skilled musician. His videos are very interesting. Highly recommend them and his youtube channel.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.29.2020 at 2:51 pm

          I will check it out right now.

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            January.29.2020 at 2:53 pm

            Read a book instead.

        2. sarcasmic
          January.29.2020 at 2:58 pm

          This dude has some serious shit. More than I can listen to or comment on immediately. Thanks, I will delve into it.

          Are you a musician?

          I ask because things like this are different depending on the point of view.

        3. Rufus The Monocled
          January.29.2020 at 3:36 pm

          I watch him.

    2. Real Donald Grump
      January.29.2020 at 2:29 pm

      Heard you all missed me. Sorry, wasn’t feeling that well today. Rage getting to me.

      My Peace Plan is the BEST! Do-nothing Palestinians don’t agree.

      Oh, ya. Fuck you, John.

      1. Nardz
        January.29.2020 at 2:42 pm

        You are so bad at this

      2. JesseAz
        January.29.2020 at 3:15 pm

        Sqrsly sucks at this.

    3. Brandybuck
      January.29.2020 at 3:02 pm

      We impeached Clinton over stuff that did not warrant an impeachment. There was some handwaving over lying to an investigator, but that lie was over a sexual affair. Something that had zero bearing on the President’s domestic or foreign policies.

      So yeah, the Republicans started this by impeaching Clinton. At least the Trump impeachment has at its core the stench of some actual corruption.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.29.2020 at 3:07 pm

        Decent troll job, credit whee it’s due.

      2. Sevo
        January.29.2020 at 3:33 pm

        “…At least the Trump impeachment has at its core the stench of some actual corruption.”

        Yeah, those un-paid parking tickets are SERIOUS, aren’t they?
        Seek help.

      3. BearOdinson
        January.29.2020 at 3:40 pm

        handwaving over lying to an investigator, but that lie was over a sexual affair.
        Actually he committed perjury. During an investigation about sexual harassment that was looking into Clinton’s patterns of behavior.
        I agree that it was not worth being removed from office. But it is at least a real crime. In this case, what exactly did Trump accomplish with his “attempted abuse of power”? Is Ukraine investigating Biden? Did they not receive the money within the fiscal year that it was Congressionally approved?

      4. soldiermedic76
        January.29.2020 at 3:45 pm

        Using ones office and power to gain sexual favors does not involve corruption? Because that was the supposed reason for investigating Clinton over his sexual affair. It was an affair with his intern, someone he had power over. Have you not attended a sexual harassment training at your place of business?
        On your second point, it is debatable at best if perjury is impeachable. Considering the case it probably was an overstep, but it was an actual crime he was being impeached for.

  2. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.29.2020 at 2:23 pm

    With respect to Trump using a foreign entity to get dirt on a candidate, he probably figures Hillary got away with it, why shouldn’t he?

    If he’s guilty he probably expects the Senate to let him off the hook like Bill Clinton.

    Lying? What politician doesn’t?

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      January.29.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Also, Holder was held in contempt of Congress and nothing happened to Holder.

      1. Wearenotperfect
        January.29.2020 at 2:49 pm

        So in other words, the Republicans are a bunch of gullible ignorant pussies?

        1. Nardz
          January.29.2020 at 2:55 pm

          They certainly were pussies

  3. Eddy
    January.29.2020 at 2:25 pm

    “Trump was so keen on tarnishing Biden that he jeopardized Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression and compromised U.S. foreign policy goals, to the dismay of all his top advisers and members of Congress from both parties.”

    The Articles of Impeachment are more specific. They say that “President Trump used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States.”

    “U. S. foreign policy goals” does not equal “national security.” For a noninterventionist magazine, you seem fairly casual about confusing the two concepts.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      January.29.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Perhaps the idea is that Ukraine’s national is our nation security. An argument I would expect to hear from Bolton or neocons, but no libertarians.

      1. Eddy
        January.29.2020 at 2:35 pm

        Yes, indeed, and Reason itself has noted the presence of neocons and warboner types among the pro-impeachment faction.

        By putting all their Ukraine allegations into a single article, the Dems made acquittal more justifiable, because if they fail in proving any key assertion, they fail to prove the article and “Not Guilty” is the only acceptable verdict.

        They could have had separate articles of impeachment on the separation of powers question, on the corruption question, and on the national security question, thus getting a vote on each of their theories of guilt. But no, they had to put all the TDS (at least with regard to Ukraine/Russia) into one article and undertake to prove all of it.

    2. Nardz
      January.29.2020 at 2:45 pm

      “Trump was so keen on tarnishing Biden that he jeopardized Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression and compromised U.S. foreign policy goals, to the dismay of all his top advisers and members of Congress from both parties.”

      Weird that the Ukrainians didn’t seem to know that.

      Note: no pushback whatsoever from Reason on this type of thinking

    3. John
      January.29.2020 at 2:49 pm

      The other problem with that statement is “US foreign policy” goals are set by the President. So, the President by definition can’t compromise goals that are at his discretion.

      Implicit in that entire paragraph is the idea that the bureaucracy not the elected President sets policy. Belief in the rule of an unelected and unaccountable bureaucracy doesn’t sound very libertarian to me. It sounds downright leftist.

      1. Eddy
        January.29.2020 at 2:57 pm

        I think they’d argue that since Congress approved military aid to Ukraine, that aid became part of U. S. foreign policy goals.

        Which is why I would hold the Dems to their own, stricter standard: endangering national security. Let them make the neocon case for how vital it is to U. S. security to give arms to a non-ally.

        1. JesseAz
          January.29.2020 at 3:27 pm

          Which leads to the long standing question on if Congress even has the ability to divert aid on their own without discussion of the executive. Could, for example, congress appropriate money to a country the executive was negotiating against in defiance of the stance of the executive?

    4. JesseAz
      January.29.2020 at 3:17 pm

      If national security was such an issue, why did 4 impeachment managers vote against it?

    5. Rufus The Monocled
      January.29.2020 at 3:38 pm

      “They say that “President Trump used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States.”

      They make it sound like he had a private unsecured email and forgot important classified documents in a foreign office somewhere.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.29.2020 at 2:27 pm

    It’s very simple. #TrumpRussia was the biggest scandal in world history. Then, amazingly, #TrumpUkraine emerged and swiftly dethroned #TrumpRussia for that dubious honor.

    Now the #BoltonBombshell marks the tipping point. If Republicans in the Senate had any common sense at all, they’d support removing Orange Hitler from office. Otherwise voters will punish them in the 2020 #BlueWave (or whenever they’re up for reelection).

    #ImpeachAndRemove

    1. Real Donald Grump
      January.29.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Oh, you are a parody. Now I get it.

      You are funny. Just the best.

      — Orange Hitler

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        January.29.2020 at 2:39 pm

        What’s “parody” about being very concerned that a 3 decade Russian intelligence asset was installed as President of the United States in a hacked election?

        #LibertariansForMSNBC

        1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          January.29.2020 at 2:40 pm

          #MaddowWasRight

      2. JesseAz
        January.29.2020 at 3:29 pm

        You could learn a lot from OBL since you suck so badly at it.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          January.29.2020 at 3:39 pm

          How he stays in character should be studied in thespian school.

          Acting!

  5. Mazakon
    January.29.2020 at 2:28 pm

    “The Democrats say Trump abused his power for personal gain by encouraging a foreign government to unfairly impugn the integrity of a political rival.”

    The Democrats also still say that Trump won the last presidential election through foreign interference. It’d be wise to not take the words of people not playing with a full deck so earnestly.

    1. JesseAz
      January.29.2020 at 3:30 pm

      Hey now. You’re allowed to impugn the integrity of an orange rival.

  6. soldiermedic76
    January.29.2020 at 2:34 pm

    How many times is Releasing going to run stories about the use of a common defense tactic is wrong during impeachment? Two facts need to be proved, that Trump did order an investigation of Biden for personal gain and that doing such is impeachable. Arguing that he didn’t do it goes to the former, arguing even if he did it is not impeachable addresses point two. Addressing both points is what you would expect a half way competent lawyer to do. If aforesaid lawyer didn’t address both points, say for any other case, Reason would be castigating the lawyers.

    1. Inquisitive Squirrel
      January.29.2020 at 2:38 pm

      It really has been quite telling after the “he didn’t do it and if he did, it’s not illegal anyway” argument has been presented that so many people obviously don’t understand how legal arguments work. And this includes a concerning number of journalists. I get it, you’re not lawyers, but not understanding how exceptionally common this argument is is troubling.

      1. wreckinball
        January.29.2020 at 2:53 pm

        Define “it”. What did he do.

        Did the Ukrainians get the aid, yes.
        Did the Ukrainians investigate the Biden’s, no
        Are the Ukrainians happy with their deal, yes.

        So WTF is “it”. That he though maybe Quid Pro Quo bragging Joe and his no show , high pay Ukrainian board member son might be up to something. Naw never in a million years right? No way.

        .Is that the “it” we are so worried about?

  7. Fats of Fury
    January.29.2020 at 2:35 pm

    I look forward to The 3 Vindmans Brothers being called to testify. They will do their plate spinning act to the tune of “Saber Dance”

  8. Dyzalot
    January.29.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Been reading this website for over ten years. I can’t stand Trump and would be happy with impeachment if it was for other things, such as assassinating foreign leaders or helping Saudi Arabia commit genocide in Yemen. However, this article and the ones I’ve been reading lately here documenting the impeachment process sound like something I would read at Vox or MSNBC, not Reason. Its a shame what the Trump presidency has done to this place.

    1. John
      January.29.2020 at 2:50 pm

      What foreign leaders has Trump assassinated? Really, did I miss something?

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        January.29.2020 at 2:53 pm

        Uh, he literally started World War 3 in Iran. Don’t you remember? It wasn’t even a month ago.

        1. Nardz
          January.29.2020 at 2:56 pm

          Lol
          This was a good one.
          Understated is best

      2. Dyzalot
        January.29.2020 at 3:38 pm

        Soleimani was assassinated while he was in Iraq helping to broker a peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia. That makes him a “foreign leader” in my opinion. He was there at the request of the Iraqi PM and was scheduled to meet with him later that day. https://thegrayzone.com/2020/01/06/soleimani-peace-mission-assassinated-trump-lie-imminent-attacks/

    2. Nardz
      January.29.2020 at 2:50 pm

      “assassinating foreign leaders or helping Saudi Arabia commit genocide in Yemen”

      Totes.
      Why should words have meaning anyway?

    3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.29.2020 at 2:51 pm

      “Its a shame what the Trump presidency has done to this place.”

      Really? I only discovered Reason.com in 2017 but I love the way they cover Drumpf. I think it’s great that Reason is basically another progressive #Resistance site — except on issues like the minimum wage, where the progressive position would hurt Charles Koch’s bottom line.

  9. Longtobefree
    January.29.2020 at 2:45 pm

    ” The claim that Biden improperly used his influence as vice president to protect his son from a Ukrainian corruption investigation, as Trump alleged in his July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, is transparently spurious.”

    Dear God Sullum; are you the only person on the planet who hasn’t seen the video of Biden bragging about using his influence as vice president to protect his son from a Ukrainian corruption investigation?

    1. Fats of Fury
      January.29.2020 at 2:48 pm

      See no Biden, Hear no Biden, speak No Biden.
      More fun than a barrel of monkeys, packed in oil.

    2. BrianL.
      January.29.2020 at 3:15 pm

      I haven’t seen the video either. I saw a video of Biden bragging that he got the Ukrainian prosecutor removed. But the Bursima investigation was dormant at the time, and the Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden got removed was the one that stopped the Bursima investigation. And Biden was pursuing the policy of the US and our allies in getting the prosecutor removed, because he didn’t prosecute corruption. I don’t even like Biden, but get the facts right.

      1. John
        January.29.2020 at 3:23 pm

        nd the Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden got removed was the one that stopped the Bursima investigation.

        That is counter to everything I have read on the subject. Do you have a citation for that claim?

        1. JesseAz
          January.29.2020 at 3:33 pm

          Top journalists have used the adjectives baseless and false. No journalist would dare use a bald assertion.

  10. AustinRoth
    January.29.2020 at 2:47 pm

    At least Trump didn’t use the FBI, CIA, NSA, etc., and other foreign intelligence services to spy on Biden. Or use the IRS against PAC’s supporting his opponents.

    But I guess he should have, as that seems to be just fine with Democrats.

    Heck, maybe HE would have gotten a Nobel Peace Prize!

  11. wreckinball
    January.29.2020 at 2:49 pm

    WTF there was no Quid Pro Quo. They got the aid and did not investigate the Biden’s. You are saying further investigate something that didn’t happen. It doesn’t matter what Bolton says. The above is what ACTUALLY HAPPENED.

    So Bolton would say Trump thought about withholding the aid but didn’t. Or he wanted to do it but got talked out of it.

    So what? So yea if we’re continuing this BS lets investigate whether there was any probably cause to investigate the Biden’s. Maybe do an investigation and have Joe and Hunter tell us why there was nothing to worry about.

    Because if thinking about investigating the Biden’s is impeachable lets see if it was warranted.

    The Russian oligarch just liked Hunter and was doing him a favor. He wanted nothing in return. And Joe was actually fighting corruption by firing the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Yea sure that makes total sense. Oh wait the IMF and the EU didn’t like the guy investigating Burisma so that’s it. So there you go totally debunked I tell you.

  12. Michael Ejercito
    January.29.2020 at 2:53 pm

    The precedent was already set when the Democrats excused Bill Clinton’s perjury against Paula Jones, and subornation of perjury against Paula Jones.

    there is no victim of the acts that the Dems today allege that Donald Trump did.

    But Clinton ‘s actions did have a victim- Paula Jones. And the Dems chose to acquit anyway.

    1. John
      January.29.2020 at 2:57 pm

      That is a very good point.

      1. Michael Ejercito
        January.29.2020 at 3:07 pm

        Indeed.

  13. Nardz
    January.29.2020 at 2:53 pm

    I wonder…
    Where do libertarians see libertarianism going with Reason as its prime representative?

    1. Fats of Fury
      January.29.2020 at 3:05 pm

      Hard left then straight ahead.

      1. mad.casual
        January.29.2020 at 3:40 pm

        With Harvey Keitel chasing after them as they plunge off a cliff. Despite the fact that they killed someone, robbed a convenience store, locked someone in the trunk of their car at gunpoint, and blew up a fuel truck, they’ll plunge off that cliff knowing full well that they’re the heroes of the story.

    2. wreckinball
      January.29.2020 at 3:06 pm

      Reason is faux libertarian. I wondered when the Ron Paul thing started why so many young people liked him.

      They liked the legalized drugs, open borders and marry whoever you want parts. Those are things they wanted government out of. The small government, individual rights stuff not so much. The take care of your self stuff no way they totally want to spend other peoples money for stuff they like.

      That’s the problem. Folks don’t want to take care of themselves AND leave others alone and they absolutely love spending other peoples money.

      And the legalized rugs and stuff of course or if your ENB, freedom for sex workers.

      1. John
        January.29.2020 at 3:22 pm

        They also don’t like defending the freedom of people they don’t like or the freedom for people to do things they don’t like. Someone like ENB is all about freedom for sex workers because she likes them. Reason is all about freedom for gays and Muslims and any other group that their social circles find acceptable. Standing up for the right to do things that are not fashionable or for people that are not liked? Well reason loses interest in that pretty quickly.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          January.29.2020 at 3:43 pm

          They could be focused on the legal travesty of how this is playing out.

          And ask themselves: How would I like if I stood accused and wanted to defend myself through customary and established legal norms and strategies only to be chastised for having the temerity for doing so?

          Anyway. I stopped paying attention to this banana republic joke.

          Gravity. Get the fuck out of here given what past Presidents have done and no one said fucken boo.

          Like I said, with this impeachment, everyone’s an asshole.

  14. Paulpemb
    January.29.2020 at 3:18 pm

    “Thune and Cramer, in other words, think Democrats have already established that Trump used the military aid as leverage to obtain the ‘favor’ he wanted from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: ‘a major investigation into the Bidens,’ as the president himself put it.”

    An investigation that never took place, and was never announced. And the Ukrainians unanimously deny that they were pressured by Trump or anyone connected with him

    Are we supposed to believe that the Ukrainians denied Trump under all of this pressure, but they are so intimidated by him now that they are all lying for him when he is potentially vulnerable to removal from office if the truth comes out?

  15. Vernon Depner
    January.29.2020 at 3:24 pm

    What about setting the precedent that declaring your candidacy for President makes you immune from investigation for past corruption?

  16. Vernon Depner
    January.29.2020 at 3:27 pm

    he was unconstitutionally usurping the legislative branch’s authority to appropriate taxpayer money

    Where in the Constitution is Congress given the authority to give away money to foreign governments?

  17. mad.casual
    January.29.2020 at 3:28 pm

    Majority Whip John Thune *(R–Thune)* told CNN.

    The Man, The District, The State that is John Thune?

    What a fucking joke this magazine has become.

    1. Vernon Depner
      January.29.2020 at 3:33 pm

      That might have been an intentional joke, like when commentators used to refer to Jackson as “D—Boeing”.

  18. Vernon Depner
    January.29.2020 at 3:31 pm

    he wanted to undermine Biden as a presidential candidate by making him look corrupt

    But the Bidens DO look corrupt, and that’s no one’s fault but their own. Wasn’t this article about how the truth matters?

  19. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
    January.29.2020 at 3:44 pm

    When Bernie Sanders become President i’m Going to write him a letter urging that he request assistance from the Cuban government in order to toot out corruption in the Republican Party in the Miami area. Why? Well, when he gets impeached I want to play back Jay Sekulow’s defense argument in front of the Senate just so we can laugh at one of Pat Robertson’s “Christian” crooks. That should be fun.

    #VivaFidel!l

Please to post comments