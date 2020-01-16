Impeachment

By Withholding Funds to Ukraine, Trump Broke the Law

The Government Accountability Office says Trump's spending delay was illegal.

(Gripas Yuri/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

One argument that President Donald Trump's supporters have employed in the impeachment debate is that it was merely a "policy dispute." Yes, Trump held up aid to Ukraine last summer, this line goes, but he did so in pursuit of his agenda in the region. 

There are several problems with this argument. One is that it has become increasingly clear that the president was pursuing a personal political agenda through his personal lawyer, not a national agenda through the formal diplomatic process. Another problem, arguably more serious, is that even if Trump was pursuing some less blatantly corrupt goal, what he did was still illegal. 

That is the conclusion reached by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in a sharply worded letter released this morning. The letter raises serious questions about whether the Trump administration violated the constitutional separation of powers. 

By withholding aid to Ukraine, the letter says, the Trump administration violated the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which governs the modern budget process and which specifically prohibits the executive branch from declining to spend money that Congress has authorized. 

"The Constitution," the GAO letter says, "specifically vests Congress with the power of the purse, providing that 'No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.'" 

In addition, the Constitution gives Congress—and only Congress—the power to make laws. So when Congress makes a law that governs the budget process, and then passes a law laying out what money is to be spent and how, the president is constitutionally obliged to spend that money in the ways that Congress has authorized. 

In certain circumstances, the executive can delay such spending, but this typically requires a letter to Congress offering a justification for the proposed delay. The Trump administration provided no such notification or justification. Instead, the delays were buried in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) footnotes.

Asked to explain the funding delay, OMB, which handles spending for the executive branch, told GAO that Trump was making sure the money was not spent "in a manner that could conflict with the President's foreign policy." 

The money was withheld, in other words, to pursue executive branch policy objectives. This is not a permissible reason to delay such spending under the relevant law. As the GAO letter states, "Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law." 

If this was a policy dispute, as Trump's defenders have argued, and if it was a matter of pursuing "the President's foreign policy," as the executive branch has claimed, it was illegal. So even if you buy the Trump administration's own explanation for the delay, the decision, which reports say was made shortly after the president finished a phone call with the Ukrainian president, was nevertheless against the law. 

This is not some minor stretching of presidential power to be shrugged off. The notion that Congress and only Congress has the power of the pursue is a core constitutional concept, a fundamental aspect of the separation of powers. The president's job is to execute the law, not make it.

Nor is this a matter in which the legal particulars are in dispute. As Ilya Somin of George Mason Law School wrote last year in a prescient discussion of the constitutional questions raised by the delay, "If there is one thing that constitutional law scholars agree on, it is that the spending power is supposed to be controlled by Congress, not the president. Even most of those who otherwise favor very broad presidential power concur."

Federal officials were aware that they were likely breaking the law at the time. Emails made public by the Center for Public Integrity last year show that OMB and Defense Department employees were concerned that without a clear rationale for delaying the funds, the move would be illegal under the Impoundment Control Act. One OMB lawyer quit the job, not wanting to participate in a potentially illegal act. 

Trump's political appointees dismissed these concerns both privately and publicly. In October 2019, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney noted that a report had suggested "that if we didn't pay out the money it would be illegal." This, he argued, was "one of those things that has a little shred of truth in it, that makes it look a lot worse than it really is." It's just a little presidential lawbreaking. How bad could it really be? 

Mulvaney's casual attitude towards presidential lawbreaking offers more than a little insight into how the Trump administration thinks about its legal and constitutional obligations. And the GAO has now confirmed that OMB staffers were right to worry that the maneuver was illegal, even under the administration's after-the-fact rationale that it was intended to pursue a legitimate presidential policy agenda. The Trump administration broke the law, it and violated a core constitutional principle in the process. It's as bad as it looks.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    January.16.2020 at 12:44 pm

    So, nothing about the Dem VA governor, the guy in blackface, starting a 2A confrontation, or the Bernie Bros threatening violence if they don’t get their way?

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.16.2020 at 1:09 pm

      Nope….48 hours in and all you hear is crickets from Unreason.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        January.16.2020 at 1:48 pm

        Orange blog bad

        1. Freddy the Jerk
          January.16.2020 at 2:05 pm

          Too local.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      January.16.2020 at 1:16 pm

      watabout watabout watabout

      1. Nardz
        January.16.2020 at 1:22 pm

        Trump doesn’t spend tax money fast enough: fascism!
        Ds declare martial law and promote gulags: liberty!
        Reason 2020

        1. mad.casual
          January.16.2020 at 1:28 pm

          You’re being too partisan, they discussed reducing the deficit before declaring martial law, completing their annexation of ~20% of the economy, and promoting gulags and even if they didn’t, Repubilcans would just do the same thing.

      2. Commenter_XY
        January.16.2020 at 1:28 pm

        Dude….I know that VA was off-topic. I get that. But what is happening in VA right now is pretty incredible. There are 95 counties in VA, and 80 of them have voted to become 2A sanctuaries. My prediction is the VA legislature is going to have very significant turnover in the next election.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          January.16.2020 at 1:51 pm

          How is that incredible.

          1. Ryan (formally HTT)
            January.16.2020 at 1:59 pm

            It means a lot more land will be voting red. Once we concentrate lefties to major cities the minorities who were promised everything but received nothing will begin to take them out, thus completing the circle of progressive policy.

            I look forward to watching journalists live tweet their final thoughts

    3. R Mac
      January.16.2020 at 2:00 pm

      2A isn’t really an important issue to libertarians.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.16.2020 at 2:09 pm

        Well, I know of one “libertarian” that becomes unHihnged over the 2nd Amendment.

  2. Dillinger
    January.16.2020 at 12:46 pm

    *nobody* expects the Impoundment Control Act of 1974!

    1. Fancylad
      January.16.2020 at 1:24 pm

      Not even the GAO initially, who had to twist the facts and the act into knots to make this conclusion. The coup creeps on.

      Of course if Suderman wasn’t such a dishonest fuck, he’d point out the disingenuous nature of the GAO’s “interpretation”, but he won’t because it runs against the narrative.

      1. Dillinger
        January.16.2020 at 1:34 pm

        I thought GAO lost all credibility w/O-Care I’m surprised it’s back with a vengeance and cite-worthy.

        1. Tankboy
          January.16.2020 at 1:48 pm

          Meanwhile in other impartial media, the GAO is being described as “non-partisan”. There’s a war on, no one is non-partisan. There’s pro-Trump, there’s anti-Trump, and there’s None of Your Goddam Business (which doesn’t mean “undecided”). This isn’t “How do you feel about Bud Light?”.

  3. BigT
    January.16.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Wasn’t the money spent by the deadline prescribed by Congress?

    1. John
      January.16.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Yes it was. Here is the bottom line from the GAO decision

      OMBwithheld from obligation some foreign military financing (FMF) funds for a period of six days.

      GAO is claiming that withholding funds for six days amounts to a violation of the impoundment act. That is complete an utter bullshit. If he had withheld it for months or just not spent it within the time it was appropriated, it would be a violation. But that is not what happened here.

      1. Commenter_XY
        January.16.2020 at 1:04 pm

        A judge can make that determination = did POTUS Trump actually break a law.

        I guess I have a more basic question: Who has standing to sue? No one was injured, right?

        1. John
          January.16.2020 at 1:09 pm

          No one has standing to sue. And the GAO does not have the final say on what the law means. It is a GAO opinion. It is not legally binding. Generally the executive follows GAO opinions and if you are some bureaucrat out in the sticks, a slap on the wrist from the GAO can be a big deal. But, they are not a court and their decisions are only enforceable as far as the executive wants to make them.

          1. Commenter_XY
            January.16.2020 at 1:15 pm

            Right, I was thinking to myself, ‘No big deal. The money was sent. So any breach of law was cured’. Sounds like more ‘Resistance’, which is now seditious, IMHO.

            1. John
              January.16.2020 at 1:19 pm

              It is like an anti deficiency act violation, which is the opposite of an impoundment. There you spend money you are not authorized to spend. What happens is they go and take money that is proper an spend it and make the account that was improperly used whole again. Even though violating the anti deficiency act is an actual crime, no one has ever been prosecuted for violating it. The impoundment act isn’t even a criminal statute.

            2. De Oppresso Liber
              January.16.2020 at 1:55 pm

              Libertarians for gulags! Releasing a legal opinion that the president broke the law is ‘seditious’! All hail Trump!

            3. Chipper Morning Wood
              January.16.2020 at 2:08 pm

              Seditious? I think we’ve heard all we need from you. Fuck off, slaver.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood
        January.16.2020 at 1:53 pm

        Yet, I bet John has a raging fit every time his Amazon delivery of Big’Uns magazine is one day late.

    2. Azathoth!!
      January.16.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Wasn’t the money spent by the deadline prescribed by Congress?

      No.

      It was disbursed BEFORE the deadline.

      BEFORE.

      The part I like best is this one–

      In certain circumstances, the executive can delay such spending, but this TYPICALLY requires a letter to Congress offering a justification for the proposed delay.

      See that word there, ‘typically’? It’s in caps and bolded. It was included because Suderman knows full well that his leftist cronies have done the same damned thing–and, when they did it, it was praised.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        January.16.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Not just typically, but legally required.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impoundment_of_appropriated_funds

        1. John
          January.16.2020 at 1:26 pm

          Nothing in that wikipedia article says that. I know you don’t read well but do you even try to read the links you post? Ever?

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            January.16.2020 at 1:32 pm

            The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 provides that the president may propose rescission of specific funds, but that rescission must be approved by both the House of Representatives and Senate within 45 days.

            I don’t know the specific timeline or whether Trump violated the 45 days. But it does seem to be a requirement based on the reading of that passage (which is cited from a GAO document that I don’t care to read).

            1. John
              January.16.2020 at 1:39 pm

              I recission is not the same thing as withholding funds. A recission is deciding not to spend the money at all. Withholding funds in this context is delaying the spending of the funds for some time short of the appropriations period running out.

              That section you quote gives the President the power to not spend the funds at all if he notifies Congress and Congress approves. That is not what happened here.

              1. De Oppresso Liber
                January.16.2020 at 1:52 pm

                Recission is the same as withholding. Recission is a noun which applies to the law congress passed which requires spending by a certain date. If the president does not spend by that date, he has rescinded the spending law. The president does not get to delay or revoke any congressionally mandated spending period.

                1. JesseAz
                  January.16.2020 at 1:55 pm

                  Nothing was withheld, it was upheld for reviews pursuant to corruption and other reviews that Congress has obligated the executive to do prior. This was normal OMB processes per OMB testimony, which you have apparently refused to read.

                2. Chipper Morning Wood
                  January.16.2020 at 2:05 pm

                  Is a recission decision
                  A withholding admission?
                  Does this news from the GAO
                  Rival that of Galileo?
                  Has Trump broken the law,
                  Is this a bone we can gnaw?
                  Will our hearts turn more frigid,
                  Or our members more rigid?
                  Or will we shrivel from boredom
                  From this partisan whoredom?

          2. ThomasD
            January.16.2020 at 1:36 pm

            He’s Canadian, you can’t expect him to understand American.

            1. De Oppresso Liber
              January.16.2020 at 1:53 pm

              I’m American.

              1. JesseAz
                January.16.2020 at 1:55 pm

                Sure Jeff.

          3. JesseAz
            January.16.2020 at 1:53 pm

            Wiki is an even worse source of legal analysis than GAO, so he has that going for him.

  4. John
    January.16.2020 at 12:48 pm

    The impoundment act means you have to spend the money within the time that it has been appropriated. If Trump had never spent the money before the end of the physical year, he would have broken the law. But nothing in the impoundment act makes it a crime to delay spending as long as the money is eventually spent.

    By the logic of this GAO opinion, a government contracting officer who delays payment to a government contractor because he is dissatisfied about something is violating the impoundment act. And that is patently absurd.

    The GAO is just wrong here. Sudderman of course doesn’t know anything about the subject and likely wouldn’t understand it if someone tried to explain it to him. But, if he needed any brains for the job, reason wouldn’t have haired him.

    1. Idle Hands
      January.16.2020 at 12:54 pm

      They are really grasping on this. He spent the money in the time frame allotted. Their is no disagreement on that. He was within his rights to do not spend the money till he had to. Also he was conducting an investigation or having Ukraine give him something he could have written a letter to congress outlining why he would withhold the aide. This shit is so easy. Reason has lost their mind. Bottom line is the money was allocated and spent withing the time Congress said it had to, those are the facts they are not in dispute as far as I know. They are arguing over state of mind or potential crimes that could have occurred that didn’t and are completely immaterial to anything. Basically they are alleging Trump committed a conspiracy to commit a crime in the future based on supposition and circumstantial evidence. It’s a joke.

      1. John
        January.16.2020 at 12:58 pm

        It really is. And even if you believe their legal argument, you are left with the “violation” being a six day delay in funding. Sudderman is such a lying piece of shit he never provides any context for what this “violation” is supposed to have been. Nope, Trump violated the law and that is enough. There is nothing you can do except ridicule this shit. It is unworthy of being taken seriously.

        The only thing “serious” about it is that it shows how unreliable and partisan so many government institutions have become.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          January.16.2020 at 1:16 pm

          Not that I believe any of this but could the Senate find him guilty but instead of removal just censure him; maybe take away his Twitter privileges for 6 days, for 6 days he held up the payment? Last part is obviously tongue and check but that would be a great 2 birds 1 stone. I won’t be bombarded by the did you see what Trump tweeted articles and Twitter’s stock would drop for at least those 6 days.

        2. Reshufflex
          January.16.2020 at 1:49 pm

          Nor any mention that Bush/Bush Jr., Clinton and Obama all 1) looked dismissively at the Act and 2) wanted it rewritten.

          It’s one of those, speed-limit- is -65mph -on-the- highway, and yet even the old people are driving 80 mph.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.16.2020 at 1:02 pm

        “”He spent the money in the time frame allotted.””

        If Congress says you must spend the money by X date, and you spend the money by X date, then there is no violation of the law. Trump may have wanted to withhold the money but if he came to his senses at the last moment and released the money by X date, then at the end of the day he met his obligation.

        1. Rich
          January.16.2020 at 1:44 pm

          But was it spent *imminently*?!

          1. JesseAz
            January.16.2020 at 1:58 pm

            imminent is the only word that matters in any analysis.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.16.2020 at 1:15 pm

      But, if he needed any brains for the job, reason wouldn’t have haired him.

      You’re confusing Suderman for Robby.

      1. John
        January.16.2020 at 1:25 pm

        Fair point.

      2. Dillinger
        January.16.2020 at 1:35 pm

        one hell of a Freudian.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    January.16.2020 at 12:50 pm

    Suderman writes this sort of stuff to protect his wife’s job at the Post. She is probably the primary breadwinner in the family.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.16.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Don’t make fun. I think it’s great that so many American journalists are employees of either the 9th richest person on the planet (Charles Koch) or the 1st or 2nd richest person on the planet (Jeff Bezos tends to alternate with Bill Gates for the top spot).

      #BillionairesKnowBest

      1. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.16.2020 at 1:02 pm

        “”#BillionairesKnowBest””

        Careful OBL, Bloomberg will steal that.

        1. Commenter_XY
          January.16.2020 at 1:05 pm

          No, Mike gets it done 🙂

          1. Nardz
            January.16.2020 at 1:28 pm

            I don’t want to interrupt, just wanted to say hi
            -Tom Steyer

            1. Commenter_XY
              January.16.2020 at 1:30 pm

              Can you imagine WTF was going through his mind as he was listening to them? Classic.

              1. Rich
                January.16.2020 at 1:48 pm

                “Wow! I can use this to get them really on board with Climate Change!”

    2. SIV
      January.16.2020 at 1:12 pm

      She’s the brains too and I highly doubt Suderman rights all of his own stuff.

      1. Fancylad
        January.16.2020 at 1:26 pm

        She must be so embarrassed by him sometimes.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.16.2020 at 12:56 pm

    I didn’t think it was possible, but #TrumpUkraine surpassed #TrumpRussia as the biggest scandal in world history. Fortunately we have the brilliant strategist Nancy Pelosi to punish Orange Hitler for his despicable crimes.

    1. lap83
      January.16.2020 at 1:07 pm

      “the brilliant strategist Nancy Pelosi”

      OK. The parody has gone too far, pump the brakes

  7. mamabug
    January.16.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Because the most compelling narrative to sell to the average American is that Trump needs to be impeached for violating a sub-clause in a regulation nobody ever heard of.

    I’m getting more and more on board with Ken’s theory that Trump is just a symptom of the complete disconnect between the ‘elites’ and everyone else.

    1. John
      January.16.2020 at 1:12 pm

      It is certainly not an unreasonable interpretation of the facts. I would really like to know if Sudderman just doesn’t understand how ridiculous he looks making these claims or does and for whatever reason doesn’t care.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        January.16.2020 at 1:14 pm

        We must strike a blow against ‘privilege’ by fighting tooth and nail in defense of Hunter Biden making $50-$84/mo trading on his family name.

    2. Ryan (formally HTT)
      January.16.2020 at 2:06 pm

      I like Ken but that’s hardly his making. You can see it in every comment section of every Reason article.

      People are sick of the elitist fucks who push pie in the sky bull shit about utopia and promote pedantic arguments about sub-clauses.

      Keep at it Suderman, free market, open borders Utopia is one “Orange Man Bad” article away.

  8. Publius Decius Mus
    January.16.2020 at 1:11 pm

    He can’t even be criminally indicted(assuming he broke the law), all the GAO could do is sue the OBM for the release of the funds. Assuming the courts agree with the GAO’s argument, the funds have already be released. This is beyond hilarious! Anyone else wonder about the timing of this? Dems are really reaching

    1. John
      January.16.2020 at 1:13 pm

      Trump signed a trade deal with China yesterday. So the whole “TRADE WAR” narrative is up in smoke. At this point, it seems like they will say anything to create a distraction and try and win a newscycle.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        January.16.2020 at 1:29 pm

        Lets not go overboard. The unconstitutional tariffs are still on the books. I am still paying them and until that gets rectified, fuck his trade policy.

        1. John
          January.16.2020 at 1:31 pm

          The tariffs are absolutely constitutional Tariffs are enshrined in the Constitution. You can say they are bad but you cannot say they are unconstitutional. They are not. Before the income tax, tariffs funded the entire government.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            January.16.2020 at 1:39 pm

            Tariffs are enshrined in the Constitution.

            In which Article?

            Tariffs aren’t unconsitutional. Tariffs implemented unilaterally by the President in the name of #NationalSecurity, when the majority of them don’t even pass the laugh test as they relate to #NationalSecurity are absolutely not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution.

            For that matter, I’d argue that even if Congress wanted to cede it’s enumerated power to the executive it should require a 2/3 majority and 3/4 of the states… per the Constitution.

            1. John
              January.16.2020 at 1:41 pm

              the Tariffs were not unilaterally enacted by the President. Congress gave him the power to implement those tariffs. They were enacted by congress. Congress just let the President have some discretion on their implementation.

              You are argument is just wrong. Just because you don’t like a decision doesn’t mean its illegal. And your insisting that it is illegal just discredits whatever argument you have on the merits.

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                January.16.2020 at 1:48 pm

                Congress gave the President the authority to raise tariffs only related to national security. You might be able to make the argument that steel/aluminum fit this criteria. Maybe. But if you think the tariffs on consumer goods in the later rounds of tariffs are related to national security, then there really is no limit on the President’s tariff powers. That type of total cession of power requires a constitutional amendment.

                Just like when Obama raised tariffs on tires.

                1. John
                  January.16.2020 at 1:50 pm

                  Yes they did. And saying that relations with China are a national security issue is not unreasaonable. If you disagree with that fine. But your disagreeing with it doesn’t make it illegal.

                  1. Leo Kovalensky II
                    January.16.2020 at 1:53 pm

                    The rule of law is a myth anyway. Things are only illegal if a court finds them to be. So, by that logic, I guess I would agree that it’s not illegal. Just like all the other things government does that they don’t have the enumerated power to do.

                2. John
                  January.16.2020 at 1:52 pm

                  And one other thing. At what point does the economy continuing to grow, wages continuing to rise become enough data for you to reconsider your view of the economics of trade? Is there any amount of data counter to the predictions you and others have made regarding the implementation of tariffs that would cause you to reconsider your model? If so, what would that be. And if not, how is what you believe not just a religion?

                  1. Leo Kovalensky II
                    January.16.2020 at 1:56 pm

                    We have high, progressive income taxes, yet the economy continues to grow.

                    We have government regulation of the means of production, yet the economy continues to grow.

                    Those aren’t compelling arguments for socialism, though. They aren’t even compelling arguments for high taxes or excessive regulations.

            2. Mickey Rat
              January.16.2020 at 1:48 pm

              There is a fine argument to be made that Congress should not have given the executive this kind of discretionary authority, but if it is unconstitutional, it is because the Congress was wrong to grant such authority to the executive.

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                January.16.2020 at 1:51 pm

                They weren’t just wrong. They don’t have the power to do that without amending the constitution. And if they don’t have the power to do that, any action that relies on that unconstitutional action (ie raising tariffs without congressional approval) should be unconstitutional.

                There’s no chance a court would ever find this way, because the whole house of cards would come crumbling down. But it’s the way it should be under a strict reading of the Constitution.

                1. JesseAz
                  January.16.2020 at 2:04 pm

                  The delegation doctrine is accepted as official at this point, although there is a delegation question at the USSC this term. So maybe it gets pulled back.

                  1. Leo Kovalensky II
                    January.16.2020 at 2:07 pm

                    It’s doubtful, but in my opinion should be. Can you imagine how much of the current government and regulatory schemes in place today would come crumbling down with a broad decision in that case? No chance Roberts would allow that.

            3. Rat on a train (non donor)
              January.16.2020 at 2:10 pm

              In which Article?
              Article I Section 8
              The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        January.16.2020 at 1:42 pm

        So you think GAO is coordinating with democratic presidential nominees?

        1. JesseAz
          January.16.2020 at 2:04 pm

          90% of D.C. workers in government are Democrats. it doesn’t take explicit coordination.

    2. Brandybuck
      January.16.2020 at 1:42 pm

      > Anyone else wonder about the timing of this?

      The Impeachment is moving forward. Meaning this is the appropriate time.

  9. crufus
    January.16.2020 at 1:13 pm

    We all know what happened and we know it’s 100% true. Trump withheld military aid from an ally in exchange for an announcement that his likely Democratic opponent in the 2020 election was under investigation. The facts can’t be in dispute to anyone who’s not a partisan idiot.

    As it has been for months, the only question is, do you care? If you don’t, make that case. Make the case that it’s perfectly okay for a president to do this. But knock it off with pretending Trump is innocent.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.16.2020 at 1:18 pm

      You’re right, the transcript speaks for itself. Can you tell us how it is illegal to ask a foreign government to investigate corruption in their own country? That is what POTUS Trump did.

      Listen, the Senate will very shortly answer your question. 🙂

      1. Republican Fascist Pig
        January.16.2020 at 2:02 pm

        Parnas and Sondland have both now said the pressue campaign had nothing to do with corruption. Giuliani said he was representing Trump in his personal capacity which means everything he was doing in Ukraine was for Trump’s personal enrichment and they were using tax money and the office of the presidency to bribe the Ukrainians into helping out Trump personally. They need to indict Trump and the rest of these scumbags as soon as possible.

        1. JesseAz
          January.16.2020 at 2:06 pm

          Parnas.. the guy under indictment for false testimony and fabrication of evidence?

          Sondland, who changed his testimony from his opening statement to his spoken testimony where he testified under questioning that nobody told him to hold aid for an announcement?

          You seem quite ignorant.

    2. mad.casual
      January.16.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Trump withheld military aid from an ally in exchange for an announcement that his likely Democratic opponent in the 2020 election was under investigation. The facts can’t be in dispute to anyone who’s not a partisan idiot.

      I’ll plead ignorance of the facts here: When was the announcement made, by whom, and when were the funds released? I care if Trump is guilty. He shouldn’t and can’t be guilty of acts that violate causality. No matter how guilty I think he may be, causality comes first.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        January.16.2020 at 1:43 pm

        Attempted murder isn’t a crime!

        1. JesseAz
          January.16.2020 at 2:08 pm

          Attempted murder is a legally passed law. Link me to attempted pid pro quo.

    3. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.16.2020 at 1:27 pm

      This is where I am on the issue, pretty much. I would probably argue that it’s not 100% true, though, but that’s a ridiculous threshold to prove.

      Given that, it seems like the proper action is probably censure from Congress. Impeachment for this isn’t warranted in my opinion… and I’m a pretty harsh critic of the President.

      1. Nardz
        January.16.2020 at 1:31 pm

        “it seems like the proper action is probably censure”

        Lol

      2. Publius Decius Mus
        January.16.2020 at 1:40 pm

        For the Dems, impeachment is not about whether or not Trump did something wrong. They have been calling for impeachment since 2016. Look to the 4 investigations into Trump-Russian collusion for previous examples. Censure would have been a better option and more than likely wouldn’t have blown back the dems face, the problem is they have been promising impeachment for too long, it had to be done.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          January.16.2020 at 1:59 pm

          Yeah, those are the politics here. I predict we’ll see far more impeachments going forward. Basically any time a Speak of the House and a President have a different letter following their names.

          1. JesseAz
            January.16.2020 at 2:08 pm

            Are you saying the House democrats are abusing their power?

    4. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.16.2020 at 1:37 pm

      I don’t care about it because it doesn’t rise to anything and I wouldn’t state his motive was spying on an opponent anymore then I would state it was simply to root out corruption.

      Obama, spying on the American people, invading Libya – I support impeachment on those charges.

      Bush, torture program, lying about Iraq invasion – I support impeachment on those charges.

      Trump – tariff by executive order – I support impeachment of that (although he does get cover for some law being passed; but he swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and others violating their oaths doesn’t absolve him of his oath).

      But all those are moot because Washington loves those things.

    5. Fancylad
      January.16.2020 at 1:43 pm

      “Trump withheld military aid”

      You mean the aid that they received before the deadline?
      Fuck off.

      “The facts can’t be in dispute to anyone who’s not a partisan idiot”
      So you’re a partisan idiot then?

  10. Benitacanova
    January.16.2020 at 1:14 pm

    So illegal that the Dem Congress chose not to include this in the articles of impeachment. Sure.

  11. mad.casual
    January.16.2020 at 1:18 pm

    Is this the same GAO that we’re always being told is non-partisan?

    I didn’t realize they were a criminal/judicial body.

    I’m with BearO. Let’s go, full circus. If you’re worried about burning the Republic down, you might want to have a look around, there’s not a lot of Republic left standing.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.16.2020 at 1:40 pm

      I’ll answer that one. With respect, you are completely wrong = BearO and the Circus Maximus.

      We live in the greatest country on the face of the earth. I am not being jingoistic. Our Republic is almost magical. Where else can you arrive with nothing, and become a billionaire? And this happens over and over here. We are truly blessed to be Americans. Our economy is the best. Our educational institutions are the envy of the world. Our industries are world leaders. Our military might is unmatched.

      And by and large, we are a good and decent people. No other country does as much, gives as much, sacrifices as much for the betterment of humanity than we do. It is not wrong to call ourselves exceptional – because we are.

      And you want to destroy this? For this partisan impeachment charade? Are you out of your mind? THINK for God’s sake. We have so much to lose with a Circus Maximus. And make no mistake – a circus will destroy us. It might take some time, but it will.

      No mad.casual, the way to address this is through the ballot box. Team D needs to have a crushing and decisive electoral defeat, and then the argument will be ended. Have the trail, and get it over with as quickly as possible. Then win this the old-fashioned way: At the ballot box.

      1. Nardz
        January.16.2020 at 1:54 pm

        This is like arguing that shooting back is the cause of escalation.
        The republic is already destroyed.
        The question now is: who/what gets destroyed next?
        If it’s the Ds/DC/progressivism, there’s the slight chance we can rebuild a republic.
        If it’s Trump/us, all is lost and there’s nothing left but blood

  12. Ken Shultz
    January.16.2020 at 1:23 pm

    Regardless of the credibility of the information that miraculously becomes available just as the impeachment moves to the Senate, . . .

    Every Senator who wishes to place their seat in jeopardy by voting to overturn the votes of their own constituents is and should be free to do so. Regardless of whether what Trump did was illegal, removing him from office over this doesn’t pass the average voter’s stink test.

    Anyone who thinks overturning the 2016 election and trying to prevent President Trump from being reelected this November with a vote in the Senate would be the end of populism in this country, they’re absolutely wrong. If and when populists become convinced that they can’t have an influence on policy or even have their votes respected within the context of liberal institutions, they won’t give up on influence or their leadership. They’ll give up on liberal institutions.

    1. John
      January.16.2020 at 1:29 pm

      Anyone who thinks overturning the 2016 election and trying to prevent President Trump from being reelected this November with a vote in the Senate would be the end of populism in this country, they’re absolutely wrong.

      Yes they are. But understand our political and media class are nearly universally morons. If they were not morons and had any idea what they were doing, there wouldn’t be a populist movement.

      That being said, the Senate voting to remove Trump would not just end the careers of a lot of Senators, it would be the end of the Republican Party.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        January.16.2020 at 1:41 pm

        it would be the end of the Republican Party.

        Your going to make me switch my mind on this whole thing if your not careful (not that my thoughts on anything amount to a hill of beans).

        1. John
          January.16.2020 at 1:42 pm

          The problem is that what came after the Republican party would be a lot worse. Whatever its faults, it is the devil you know.

          1. Nardz
            January.16.2020 at 1:57 pm

            Doctrinaire libertarians are fundamentally incapable of seeing the forest for the trees, because each tree is special and superior to the universe.
            In a similar vein, anarchists always end up procuring power for communists

          2. Sometimes a Great Notion
            January.16.2020 at 2:13 pm

            Maybe, probably but a man can still dream in this country; I don’t think that has been made illegal yet.

      2. Dillinger
        January.16.2020 at 1:46 pm

        >>voting to remove Trump would not just end the careers of a lot of Senators, it would be the end of the Republican Party.

        suicide by draining the swamp.

    2. Ken Shultz
      January.16.2020 at 2:03 pm

      “Regardless of the credibility of the information that miraculously becomes available just as the impeachment moves to the Senate, . . .

      Riffing on this topic, the timing of this revelation means it was orchestrated, right?

      And once it becomes clear that something was orchestrated, it’s credibility suffers.

      Imagine Mark Fuhrman bursting into the O.J. trial just before the Judge Ito was about to send it to the jury. Fuhrman yells, “I found the glove. I found the glove. That was the wrong glove he tried on. This is the right glove, and it fits! The glove fits!”

      That’s what the GAO is doing here.

      I’m not sure how much credibility there is associated with that, but it’s less than it would have been if this had come out weeks ago.

  13. Mickey Rat
    January.16.2020 at 1:28 pm

    The legislature has the power of the purse. Except where the executive determines that policy is better served by the executive making the decision , like in the SCOTUS ruling about the Obamacare exchanges. Sorry, this principle has already been undermined by the previous administration and the judiciary. Being scrupulous on it over this, where no actual violation took place (as the funds were disbursed by the deadline) and bad motivation behind the delay is more assumed than proven seems a bit convenient.

  14. ThomasD
    January.16.2020 at 1:32 pm

    Great job Petey!

    Now do FISA warrants…

  15. Brandybuck
    January.16.2020 at 1:40 pm

    Why do we have congress anyway? Can’t we just have a dictator like all the other countries with Big Men have? Much easier. Get rid of pesky journalists too.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.16.2020 at 1:44 pm

      Trump supporters in a nutshell. Don’t forget to dress it up with a little sophistry so you can pretend to be libertarian.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        January.16.2020 at 2:11 pm

        I don’t think they are even pretending anymore. I noticed a shift recently from many of them, where even the facade of wanting smaller government, a free market, or a non-interventionist foreign policy is totally gone.

    2. Ryan (formally HTT)
      January.16.2020 at 2:11 pm

      “Get rid of pesky journalists too.”

      There will always be someone willing to lie for money or relevance. Look how little they get paid already, and yet there’s thousands of useless, sad, losers who tweet all day and claim that’s a legitimate job.

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.16.2020 at 1:48 pm

    I’m more than happy to impeach any president that doesn’t observe the separation of powers. And all congress members or administration officials in general that violate the enumerated powers. Let’s start holding everyone’s feet to that fire. let’s see who blinks first.

  17. Ken Shultz
    January.16.2020 at 1:56 pm

    “It has become increasingly clear that the president was pursuing a personal political agenda through his personal lawyer, not a national agenda through the formal diplomatic process.”

    If this is true, it only makes it more understandable to average people.

    One more time:

    Trump had just finished being subjected to a witch hunt over bogus allegations that he was collaborating with the Russians. Moreover, his own son was subjected to these false allegations.

    Before the smoke had even cleared from his exoneration, there’s Joe Biden on television bragging about killing a corruption investigation into Hunter’s shady dealings in Ukraine–and neither the press not the intelligence services does a thing?

    If Trump took this unfairness personally, that makes him ever more human.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.16.2020 at 2:06 pm

      Incidentally, how is the FBI’s investigation into Joe Biden’s interference in loan guarantees to Ukraine progressing?

      If the answer is that there is no FBI investigation, then my next question is, “Why?”.

Please to post comments