Impeachment

Donald Trump's Costanza Defense

The president’s lawyers argue that abuse of power is not impeachable unless it breaks the law.

|

George-Costanza-was-that-wrong
(NBC/YouTube)

"Was that wrong?" George Costanza asks in a 1991 episode of Seinfeld after his boss confronts him with a report that "you and the cleaning woman have engaged in sexual intercourse on the desk in your office." George says he has to "plead ignorance," because no one "said anything to me at all when I first started here" suggesting "that sort of thing was frowned upon."

Donald Trump's legal team is trying out a version of the Costanza defense, arguing that the articles of impeachment against him are constitutionally deficient because they do not allege any violations of the law. That claim is so dubious that even Trump's lawyers don't believe it.

The president is accused of abusing his power for personal gain by pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation of a political rival. The scheme allegedly included temporarily blocking $391 million in congressionally approved military aid.

The Government Accountability Office recently concluded that Trump's hold on that money violated the Impoundment Control Act. But the articles of impeachment do not mention that law or any other statute that Trump is accused of violating.

Is that a fatal flaw, as Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone insist? Not according to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, the sole Republican witness at the House Judiciary Committee's December 4 impeachment hearing.

Turley, who harshly criticized the impeachment process as rushed and incomplete, warned that abuse-of-power allegations can be dangerously amorphous when detached from the elements required to prove a crime. He nevertheless conceded that "the use of military aid for a quid pro quo to investigate one's political opponent, if proven, can be an impeachable offense."

Turley emphasized that "high crimes and misdemeanors" are not limited to statutory violations. The phrase "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors," he observed, "reflects an obvious intent to convey that the impeachable acts other than bribery and treason were meant to reach a similar level of gravity and seriousness (even if they are not technically criminal acts)."

Turley noted that James Madison, although he opposed including "maladministration" as grounds for impeachment, said the process was meant to address "the incapacity, negligence or perfidy of the chief Magistrate." Alexander Hamilton likewise said impeachment was aimed at "those offences which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust."

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump's legal team, now takes what he concedes is the minority position, arguing that an impeachable offense has to be a crime. But he was singing a different tune during Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

"It certainly doesn't have to be a crime," Dershowitz said on CNN. "If you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president, and who abuses trust, and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime."

Another Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claims the articles of impeachment are unconstitutional because "abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are not crimes of any kind." But during a 2018 discussion of Independent Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, Giuliani declared that a pre-emptive presidential self-pardon, while legal, "would just be unthinkable" and "would lead to probably an immediate impeachment."

In other words, a self-pardon would not be a crime, but it would still be an impeachable offense. Similarly, a president who used his authority over the Justice Department to quash investigations of his friends and launch investigations of his enemies would be violating the public trust in a way that could justify impeachment, even if everything he did was technically legal.

Without a statutory basis, Sekulow and Cipollone argue, abuse-of-power charges effectively allow legislators to impeach the president because of policy disputes or partisan animus. But there is also a danger in letting a president off the hook because no one ever explicitly said his particular brand of misconduct was frowned upon.

© Copyright 2020 by Creators Syndicate Inc.

NEXT: Capitalism Has Improved Access to Entertainment

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. R Mac
    January.22.2020 at 12:31 am

    Trumps not the one that had sex with the “cleaning lady” while President.

    Y’all gone full schizo on impeachment.

    1. Eddy
      January.22.2020 at 12:41 am

      So, is Sullum against sex, or against cleaning ladies?

      /sarc

  2. Eddy
    January.22.2020 at 12:32 am

    Has anyone improved on Prof. Charles Black’s brief “Handbook” on Presidential impeachment, first published during Watergate?

    https://archive.org/details/impeachmenthandb00blac/page/n5

    The good professor suggested that an impeachable offense need not be a crime, but the closer it got to being a crime, the less the risk of abuse. (Conversely, some crimes wouldn’t be impeachable because they don’t rise to the level of misconduct that justifies kicking a Pres out of office).

    Bear in mind that in *this* impeachment the Dems say that delaying the aid to Ukraine endangered the national security. Having made that accusation, they need to prove it – namely that delaying military aid to Ukraine (with whom America has no treaty of military alliance) endangers *American* national security.

    Could the Dems have avoided this allegation and still have alleged impeachable misconduct? Perhaps.

    But they undertook to prove that prompt military aid to a non-ally was important to the national security. Can they prove that? And being Dems, can they prove that without also suggesting that the national security was in danger under Obama, before this sort of military aid started flowing?

    1. Eddy
      January.22.2020 at 12:38 am

      Prof. Black imagined a scenario where the Pres tried to run the government from Saudi Arabia, where he’d moved to be with his 4 wives. There isn’t (at least in the Swinging Seventies) a U. S. criminal statute against such behavior. But it would be an abuse of the public trust.

      Conversely, covering up an aide’s marijuana use would be criminal but not impeachable, according to Black.

      His Handbook is remarkably concise and common-sensical, I’d recommend it.

  3. Jerryskids
    January.22.2020 at 12:53 am

    I don’t know, but I just watched Jerry Nadler shit his pants on the Senate floor. Holy fuck, that guy is insane. You think the Senate is the one on trial here and if they don’t summarily vote to have Trump burned at the stake, they’re just as guilty of treason as he is? Bad news for you, Jerry – it’s you that’s on trial here. And you’re doing a bang-up job of prosecuting yourself. How the hell you can rear up on your hind legs and slime half the country like that and think that’s a winning move is beyond me.

Please to post comments