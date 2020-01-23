Nudity

Utah Judge Rules Against Topless Stepmom's Equal Protection Challenge

Tilli Buchanan's stepkids saw her topless. Now she could face 10 years on the sex offender registry.

Surprised Child
(Yuliia Pedchenko/Dreamstime.com)

A Utah judge denied a motion this week from a woman challenging Utah's lewdness statute. That means Tilli Buchanan could still be placed on the sex offender registry for 10 years after appearing topless in front of her underage stepchildren.

According to Buchanan, she and her husband stripped their shirts off after installing insulation in their garage and getting the itchy substance onto their clothes. When Buchanan's stepchildren saw the couple partially naked, she says, she attempted to explain that she and her husband were at the same level of undress and that her bare chest was not inherently sexual.

Word of the incident made its way back to the biological mother of Buchanan's stepchildren. The mother then reported the incident to Utah's Division of Child and Family Services. Prosecutors say Buchanan stripped in front of her stepchildren under the influence of alcohol and threatened to remain naked unless she saw her husband's penis.

Buchanan is now charged with three misdemeanors for lewdness involving a child. Her husband, on the other hand, will not face any legal repercussions because Utah statute 76-9-702.5 defines lewdness involving a child as exposing "genitals, the female breast below the top of the areola, the buttocks, the anus, or the pubic area" in both public or private spaces "under circumstances the person should know will likely cause affront or alarm or with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the actor or the child."

The Utah branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged this statute, arguing that it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, which clearly prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, but can also be read to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexuality and gender. In this case, the ACLU argued that the law's inclusion of "the female breast below the top of the areola," but not its male counterpart, is gender-based discrimination.

On Sunday, Utah Third District Judge Kara Pettit rejected the argument. In her decision, Pettit argued that the law criminalized similar levels of nudity and merely itemized specific body parts "rooted in physical differences between the sexes." Because the itemization reflects the "contemporary community standards regarding nudity" and because the government has an interest in protecting children from lewd acts, Pettit dismissed Buchanan's Equal Protection argument.

"We're obviously disappointed that the motion was denied," ACLU attorney Leah Farrell says. "We'll likely appeal the decision."

Constitutionality aside, prosecutors could stand to exercise some discretion in Buchanan's case. They have not been able to verify even a detail as simple as the date of the incident. There is significant disagreement over the timeline of events, with separate recollections placing the incident in the fall of 2016, in late 2017, and in early 2018.

Meanwhile, the possibility that Buchanan will be added to the sex offender registry for what may be an honest misunderstanding highlights the problems with such a registry. The rules that designate sex offenders can be inconsistent or overzealously applied to people who clearly are not a threat to children. And those placed on these lists are often subjected to abuses from state and local governments

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.23.2020 at 3:50 pm

    “rooted in physical differences between the sexes.”

    But there are no physical differences between the sexes.

    1. Agammamon
      January.23.2020 at 4:11 pm

      That Utah judge is about to get cancelled.

      1. Last of the Shitlords
        January.23.2020 at 4:31 pm

        The title had me at ‘topless stepmom’.

        Seriously, Google that and see what comes up.

        1. Last of the Shitlords
          January.23.2020 at 4:34 pm

          Speaking of Google, I did an image search on her.

          Would.

    2. Vernon Depner
      January.23.2020 at 4:16 pm

      She should have insisted she was male at the time.

  2. Agammamon
    January.23.2020 at 4:16 pm

    Why would anyone try to challenge this on equal protection grounds? Especially in a conservative area where the very existence of laws against the baring of female breasts existing shows that they don’t consider them equal.

    And

    she attempted to explain that she and her husband were at the same level of undress and that her bare chest was not inherently sexual.

    Well, no. You weren’t at the same level of undress and you know it. That’s why you don’t run around without a top on and wouldn’t let your daughter do so. It may not be inherently sexual – but that’s really dependent on the viewer.

    Still, its a bullshit charge, both because it happened in their own home and because this gets too far into the weeds as to what is and is not appropriate parenting. Secondly, even if I thought it was an appropriate charge, well, I’ll wait and see what the sentencing is, but if its more than a stern ‘now don’t do that again’ it will be too harsh of a sentence.

    1. BearOdinson
      January.23.2020 at 4:18 pm

      Dude, you beat my by one minute!!!

      Well stated!!

    2. Vernon Depner
      January.23.2020 at 4:19 pm

      A light sentence doesn’t avoid her being placed on the pervert list.

    3. Last of the Shitlords
      January.23.2020 at 4:33 pm

      Mad don’t most children spend the first year or two sucking on this things anyway? So they’re all seeing them multiple times a day anyhow.

  3. BearOdinson
    January.23.2020 at 4:17 pm

    I completely agree that “equal protection” is a bogus argument in this case. It is just inherently stupid to argue that men’s and women’s chests are the same or have the same effect on others.
    Especially because the law specifically states to arouse or alarm or the intent to arouse or gratify sexually.So breast-feeding or similar would specifically be a valid defense.

    I admittedly don’t know the custody circumstances involved. However, it seems ridiculous on its face that a stepmother who bared her breasts to her husband has committed a crime, much less could be sentenced to 10 years in prison. Where does this stop? What if the stepmom and husband were fucking in their room, and the kids walked in on them? If the bio-mom just has it out for the stepmom, she could do the same thing in that case.

    Not only that, but the evidence certainly seems REAL thin anyway.

  4. Vernon Depner
    January.23.2020 at 4:18 pm

    DON’T TALK TO COPS. If the Buchanans had kept their mouths shut instead of trying to explain themselves, the state would not have had a case.

  5. Don't look at me!
    January.23.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Would the male be in trouble if he had “moobs”?
    If not, then women are indeed not being treated equally.

    1. Entropy Drehmaschine Void
      January.23.2020 at 4:31 pm

      This is why you will never find Senator Schumer in Utah.

  6. Illocust
    January.23.2020 at 4:26 pm

    Fun fact, we’re not chimps. Human female breasts are always inflated even when not breast feeding in order to show off fertility to potential mates.

    So yes, this is one of those inherent differences between the sexes things. A woman’s breast is just as sexual as the anus and a man’s isn’t.

  7. Entropy Drehmaschine Void
    January.23.2020 at 4:33 pm

    “On Sunday, Utah Third District Judge Kara Pettit rejected the argument. ”

    ON SUNDAY???

    Moroni would not approve.

  8. Mickey Rat
    January.23.2020 at 4:37 pm

    Two things here.

    This is a battle between a divorced couple which can be incredibly petty and vicious if they are not on good terms. So something that never should have been in front of the law is dragged into public.

    The ACLU was trying to use this to establish a precedent in their radical quest for a legal standard of androgyny, pretending there are no physiological differences between Male and females by court fiat. This must be opposed.

  9. Jerry B.
    January.23.2020 at 4:43 pm

    So every woman in Utah who ever breast-fed a child is a felon?

Please to post comments