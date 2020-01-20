Brickbat: Punched Out
Former Prince George's County, Maryland, police officer Stephen Downey was sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of assault and misconduct in office. Downey was called to a drug store, where he found a homeless man sleeping in a shipping container in the store's parking lot. He handcuffed the man and placed him in a patrol car and fastened the man's seat belt. Downey then punched the man in the face several times. Downey said he believed the man was going to headbutt him.