Biotechnology

Is Farm-Free Food the Future?

The end of agriculture draws nigh.

|

Looks tasty to me
Fermenting the future of food (Solar Foods)

Factory farming may soon well mean something quite different than feedlot cattle and battery chickens. Entrepreneurs around the globe are seeking to replace conventional farming with shiny clean aluminum bioreactors that churn out tasty steaks, drumsticks, and flour. If this vision works out, the human footprint on the natural world will shrink dramatically since we use about one-third the world's land to produce food.

Recently, plant-based meats created by Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat have gained some traction in the marketplace. Both products have significantly less impact on the natural environment than does the equivalent beef product. For example, the carbon footprint of an Impossible Burger is "89 percent smaller than a burger made from a cow," according to one life-cycle analysis. It also "uses 87 percent less water than beef, uses 96 percent less land, and cuts water contamination by 92 percent." Another study found that a Beyond Beef burger "generates 90 percent less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46 percent less energy, has >99 percent less impact on water scarcity and 93 percent less impact on land use than a 1⁄4 pound of U.S. beef." Of course, most of the ingredients for these products are still grown on farms.

Now comes the proposition that "ferming" in order to produce edible proteins and carbohydrates will displace most farming. Ferming is a portmanteau word combining fermenting with farming. "While arguments rage about plant-versus meat-based diets, new technologies will soon make them irrelevant," boldly asserts journalist George Monbiot over at The Guardian. Monbiot, who is promoting his new documentary Apocalypse Cow, explains that "before long, most of our food will come neither from animals nor plants, but from unicellular life."

Solar Foods in Finland functions as Monbiot's dawn herald of the brave new world of fermented foods. The company promotes itself as producing "food out of thin air." Solar Foods's fermenting microbes produce a high-protein powder, marketed as Solein, in bioreactors using carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere and hydrogen generated using renewable electricity, along with added nutrients like sodium and potassium. Solein is 65 to 75 percent proteins and its amino acid composition is comparable to conventional sources like soybeans and beef. Consumers will not eat Solein flour directly. Instead, it will be a food ingredient replacing conventional proteins in almost any food product.

The company claims that fermenting one kilogram of Solein flour uses 500 times less water than producing a kilogram of beef and 100 times less than a kilogram of plant proteins. With respect to land use, Solein is 60 times more efficient than plants, and 1,000 times more so than beef. Taking post-farming afforestation into account (trees returning to abandoned cropland and pastures), producing Solein actually reduces atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations.

The company sunnily predicts that Solein will be cheaper than soy protein within five years. Prices vary, but one recent bulk wholesale price for soy powder is $600 for an order of 2 metric tons, or $3.33 per kilogram. Solar Foods' projection depends on, among other things, the continuing fall in the price of renewable electricity used to generate the hydrogen feedstock from electrolyzing water. The U.S. Department of Energy recently projected that commercial-scale solar PV power will drop from $0.11 now to $0.03 per kilowatt-hour by 2030. Electrolysis uses about 51 kilowatt-hours to generate a kilogram of hydrogen, implying a price of around $1.50 per kilogram. (Another analysis suggests that this hydrogen price milestone won't be achieved until after 2040.)  Of course, any source of electricity could be used, but Solein's claimed climate benefits would thereby be significantly reduced.

Solar Foods is certainly not the only company aiming to end the age of agriculture by producing scalable food products that are generated rather than grown. Clara Foods, for example, is using sugar and yeast to produce egg proteins and Perfect Day Foods uses genetically enhanced microbes to ferment sugar to produce whey and casein to make animal-free dairy products. Israel-based Aleph Farms is producing slaughter-free steaks by using bioreactors to grow muscle, fat, and blood cells taken from cows.

The market for fish and seafood has not been neglected. Finless Foods is producing fish fillets and steaks by growing fish muscle cells in bioreactors, whereas Good Catch is pursuing the plant-based route to make fish-free tuna, crab cakes, and fish sticks. Unlike Solein, these companies use feedstocks still grown on farms, but nevertheless, the foods they produce use much less land, water, and fertilizer while generating far less greenhouse gases than do foods grown using conventional agriculture.

A 2018 study in Science calculated that meat, aquaculture, eggs, and dairy use about 83 percent of the world's farmland while providing only 37 percent of humanity's protein consumption and 18 percent of our calories. This map (below) from a fascinating Bloomberg News article on how we Americans use our land nicely illustrates just how much is devoted to agriculture in the United States.

Let the buffalo roam!
The end of farming would mean lots of rewilding

Notionally speaking, if all meat, milk, egg, and fish production were replaced using generated rather than grown foods that could mean restoring 781 million acres devoted to livestock feed and pasturage to nature. That's about 41 percent of the total land area of the contiguous United States.

Is such a transformation really possible? Not only is this possible, but it is also likely and coming fast, assert the analysts at the independent RethinkX think tank. Their new report, "Rethinking Food and Agriculture 2020-2030,"contends that "we are on the cusp of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruption of agriculture in history." RethinkX analysts predict nothing less than the collapse of industrial livestock production by 2030 due to being outcompeted by the development and deployment of precision fermentation.

"The cost of proteins will be five times cheaper by 2030 and 10 times cheaper by 2035 than existing animal proteins, before ultimately approaching the cost of sugar," states the report. "They will also be superior in every key attribute—more nutritious, healthier, better tasting, and more convenient, with almost unimaginable variety. This means that, by 2030, modern food products will be higher quality and cost less than half as much to produce as the animal-derived products they replace." They project that modern fermented foods will save the average U.S. family more than $1,200 a year in food costs.

To illustrate just how disruptive ferming will be, the report focuses on cattle production. The analysts project that precision fermentation will, by 2030, reduce the demand for cow products by 70 percent with similar declines for other livestock products. This fall in demand for conventional animal foodstuffs and products will have huge knock-on effects with respect to farm equipment, fertilizer use, livestock feed, and the value of farmland. For example, the demand for soy, corn, and alfalfa as livestock feed will decline by 50 percent by 2030. This disruption will free up hundreds of millions of acres that could be returned to nature while dramatically reducing water consumption, pollution from fertilizer run-off and greenhouse gas emissions. The RethinkX analysts project that the value of U.S. farmland will fall by 40 percent.

Given how conservative most folks tend to be when it comes to the foods they choose to eat, the RethinkX projections for a fast roll-out and adoption of fermented foods will perhaps turn out to be too optimistic. In addition, modern fermented foods will face some stiff headwinds, not least from incumbent farmers who will turn to politicians to help them fend off the competition; the usual claque of anti-technology activists; and, of course, over-cautious regulators.

Nevertheless, the prospect of much lower prices, better nutrition, and substantial environmental benefits all favor eventual consumer acceptance of foods made using precision fermentation.

NEXT: D.C.’s Cash-strapped Public Transit Agency Didn't Know It Had Hundreds of $400 Gold Pins Sitting in Storage

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brandybuck
    January.16.2020 at 4:05 pm

    No, not the future. Farming is still where the overwhelming majority of our food is going to come from. I mean, duh. We going to make our food out of petroleum? Mine it? Nope, gonna grow it.

    In any case, stop subsidies to farmers. Doesn’t mean I’m against farming. It’s still the cheapest and most eco-friendly way to get food.

    1. some guy
      January.16.2020 at 4:37 pm

      I find your lack of argument unconvincing, but I agree we should end all subsidies.

  2. Juice
    January.16.2020 at 4:12 pm

    You have to feed the microorganisms something. Where does that come from?

    1. JohannesDinkle
      January.16.2020 at 4:14 pm

      Apparently, the whole process is seen as like the Kilkenny cats. They lived off of eating each other.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        January.16.2020 at 4:16 pm

        So like progressives?

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      January.16.2020 at 4:15 pm

      Mystery growth medium from China?

      1. Rich
        January.16.2020 at 4:16 pm

        Nice band name.

    3. Mickey Rat
      January.16.2020 at 4:19 pm

      The question of where you get your input energy from is important. Is it more cost efficient to make silicon wafers to collect the suns energy or have your food grow its own solar collectors?

      1. Juice
        January.16.2020 at 4:24 pm

        Well, if everything is based on photosynthesis, then why is “ferming” so much more efficient than regular plant farming? Now it’s just a matter of efficiently collecting sunlight. You can do that with some weird vertical structure to take up less land, but you can do that with regular crops too. *shrug*

    4. some guy
      January.16.2020 at 4:23 pm

      Solar Foods uses CO2, air and electricity to make protein. That’s why Ron says the cost of their protein is directly tied to power costs. In their case they have chosen to only use renewables. I’m sure someone else trying to do the same thing with cheaper sources.

      1. Juice
        January.16.2020 at 4:27 pm

        Ok, yeah, you’re not going to feed 7 B people with windmills and solar panels.

        1. Michael Hunt
          January.16.2020 at 4:41 pm

          They have no intention of feeding 7 billion people. The ones they don’t mass murder will die of attrition and mass starvation. That’s literally what psychopathic climate change cultists likes Ron actually believe. The hilarious part is he very seriously believes he will not only live another century to see it come to fruition, but also will sufficiently ingratiate himself to the ruling class that his life will be spared despite his life having absolutely no utility.

          1. Metazoan
            January.16.2020 at 4:57 pm

            Has he ever actually said that?

  3. Mickey Rat
    January.16.2020 at 4:15 pm

    Welcome to the world of blandness.

  4. Rich
    January.16.2020 at 4:15 pm

    Ferming is a portmanteau word combining fermenting with farming.

    So, after eating an “impossible burger” one ferts?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      January.16.2020 at 4:18 pm

      Fermenting I am familiar with. But I’ve never had farts bad enough where I was actually planting corn in the ground.

    2. some guy
      January.16.2020 at 4:19 pm

      The impossible burger may be better for the environment, but it isn’t better for you. Have you seen the nutrition info on those things?

      1. Michael Hunt
        January.16.2020 at 4:40 pm

        “Ingesting as much oestrogen as a week’s worth of birth control pills at a sitting has absolutely no health effects!”

        1. some guy
          January.16.2020 at 4:48 pm

          I was talking about the calories, fat and sodium, not that debunked drivel.

  5. some guy
    January.16.2020 at 4:18 pm

    Hey Ron, How does the “ferming” process impact food allergies. Can they make a convincing substitute for crab meat or peanuts that won’t trigger allergies in anyone? What about Celiac disease? Seems like they should be able to eliminate those issues and that would be a big selling point to a lot of people.

    1. mad.casual
      January.16.2020 at 4:23 pm

      What about Celiac disease? Seems like they should be able to eliminate those issues and that would be a big selling point to a lot of people.

      Why *actually* alleviate the symptoms of the disease when you can just pretend to eliminate the symptoms of the disease as a sales gimmick. Moreover, why pretend to just alleviate the symptoms of a very narrow and rare disease when you can manufacture a disease and then simply allege that you’ve alleviated the symptoms. Why, eventually you could regard whole biomes, cultures, and production systems as some sort of flawed disease and proffer your otherwise inferior product as *the* cure.

      1. some guy
        January.16.2020 at 4:26 pm

        BS marketing gimics aside, my question still has value.

        I like crab, but I’m allergic to it. My cousin actually does have Celiac disease. These problems aren’t as common as they are made out to be by marketers and the media, but they do affect a lot of people.

        1. mad.casual
          January.16.2020 at 4:56 pm

          BS marketing gimics aside, my question still has value.

          Maybe if more accurately tailored or narrowly asked but, by your own precepts (or misinformation), you’re asking if it can produce an invisible pink unicorn. Celiac disease isn’t an allergy, isn’t highly dependent on the method of preparation, and the allergy it’s frequently confused with are even more rare than Celiac and also don’t depend exceedingly heavily on preparation. Imitation crab is widely available now and plenty of people who are allergic to shellfish aren’t allergic to it. Of course, you can find a significant portion of the population who doesn’t have any known food allergy but will assert that they’re allergic to imitation crab meat.

          Will fake food cure fake diseases? Sure. Will fake food cure your real disease? No. It’s just food that’s fake.

  6. Earth Skeptic
    January.16.2020 at 4:19 pm

    Meh. Soylent Green does all that and more.

    1. mad.casual
      January.16.2020 at 4:31 pm

      Solein sounds like something you’d use to fatten Eloi.

      1. Juice
        January.16.2020 at 4:40 pm

        Move over bacon…

  7. Juice
    January.16.2020 at 4:21 pm

    The company sunnily predicts that Solein will be cheaper than soy protein within five years.

    By using only renewable energy?
    *doubt*

    1. mad.casual
      January.16.2020 at 4:25 pm

      I love that “cheaper than soy protein” is presented as a feature. Within the next 10 yrs. it will be cheaper than that inedible non-nutritive cardboard melamine slurry that was banned in China!

    2. Mickey Rat
      January.16.2020 at 4:27 pm

      It the “taxes on the rich will pay for everything” version of this sort of wonder product.

    3. some guy
      January.16.2020 at 4:34 pm

      I wouldn’t invest in Solar Foods, but I might invest in a competitor that is using cheap power.

  8. Adans smith
    January.16.2020 at 4:25 pm

    Do these people understand how many types of food people eat in the world? Many types of meat , fowl, fish, veggies, fruits , ect. They can never replace all of that . Not to mention varying tastes.

    1. some guy
      January.16.2020 at 4:33 pm

      They don’t have to replace all of it. Replace low end beef, pork and chicken products and you’ve probably covered 95% of the meat that is eaten in the world. The rest can still be grown and processed the old fashioned way. The same goes for other categories of food.

      1. Adans smith
        January.16.2020 at 4:47 pm

        Most arable land is used for crops. Rice, corn wheat, soy beans and others. Then you have vegetables , fruit and nut trees. Many countries eat large amount of fish and sea food. You Idea won’t make a dent.

      2. mad.casual
        January.16.2020 at 5:05 pm

        Replace low end beef, pork and chicken products and you’ve probably covered 95% of the meat that is eaten in the world.

        I’ve long considered this to be the key to the abject failure of these products. It’s somewhat akin to climate scientists who say we should be holding the climate in stasis and then getting on board jets or Elon Musk claiming to revolutionize the automotive industry and then practically refusing to deliver any car at a price point less than $45K or, and I know this one isn’t very popular around here, the way crypto-currency users insist they’ll replace credit.

        There are foods, animal proteins, with massive consumer bases that are absolute garbage and have zero cultural relevance but they don’t insist they could replace those. They insist they could replace beef, or filet mignons. Knock off fish sticks, then take down chicken nuggets, then we’ll talk about replacing beef. When I see a BK commercial where people insist they can’t tell the difference between a veggie whopper and a regular whopper I just assume that you could grind up a shoe and send it through the same flame broiling process, and these people would never know the difference.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.16.2020 at 4:36 pm

      Do these people care understand how many types of food people eat in the world?

      FTFY. And the answer is no.

      1. some guy
        January.16.2020 at 4:38 pm

        And they shouldn’t when replacing just a few of the most consumed food products with convincing substitutes will have a huge impact.

        1. some guy
          January.16.2020 at 4:43 pm

          When they were trying to make a grain that produced beta-carotene there’s a reason they started with rice instead of teff.

  9. Jerryskids
    January.16.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Nevertheless, the prospect of much lower prices, better nutrition, and substantial environmental benefits all favor eventual consumer acceptance of foods made using precision fermentation.

    Not if Greta Thunberg has anything to say about it. The idea that environmentalists will support this because they want what’s good for the environment is nonsense – they don’t love the environment, they just hate human beings. Food being cheaper and better for humans is the very worst thing about this as far as they’re concerned.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.16.2020 at 4:35 pm

    Monbiot, who is promoting his new documentary Apocalypse Cow

    The horror.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      January.16.2020 at 4:48 pm

      I am picturing cows with machine guns.

      1. mad.casual
        January.16.2020 at 5:10 pm

        Doesn’t quite carry the same gravitas when the natives parade out and then sacrifice a block of tofu.

  11. JohannesDinkle
    January.16.2020 at 4:36 pm

    Soylent Green. Nothing new here.

  12. Michael Hunt
    January.16.2020 at 4:39 pm

    It’s easy to see how Ron Bailey became a climate change cultist. When you can’t comprehend at even the most rudimentary level something like agriculture it’s probably very easy to be taken in my those fancy hockey stick graphs.

    I can’t even begin to tell you how gratifying it is that you will very soon be dying in a government-run hospital under the socialized medical system you champion, never to return from the void despite pissing away your inheritance on cryogenics in a futile attempt to preserve your completely, totally, and utterly useless life, Ron.

  13. Juice
    January.16.2020 at 4:42 pm

    BTW, I love some of the squares on the map. Christmas trees and maple syrup!

  14. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.16.2020 at 4:43 pm

    Entrepreneurs around the globe are seeking to replace conventional farming with shiny clean aluminum bioreactors that churn out tasty steaks, drumsticks, and flour. If this vision works out

    Anything within the next two generations is going to look a lot like a Tesla on autopilot.

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.16.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Another study found that a Beyond Beef burger “generates 90 percent less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46 percent less energy, has >99 percent less impact on water scarcity and 93 percent less impact on land use than a 1⁄4 pound of U.S. beef.” Of course, most of the ingredients for these products are still grown on farms.

    By the way, I don’t believe any of these numbers.

    1. Rich
      January.16.2020 at 5:11 pm

      Beyond Belief.

Please to post comments