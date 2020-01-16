Misconduct

A Memphis Cop Will Get $3,600 a Month, Even After Having Sex With a Suspect in a Murder Case

He gave her marijuana, too.

Eric Kelly
(Memphis Police Department)

A Memphis police officer will receive $3,600 a month for the rest of his life, even though he had a sexual relationship with a woman he was investigating in a murder case.

Marc Perrusquia of the Institute for Public Service Reporting reports that Lt. Eric Kelly of the Memphis Police Department was the lead detective on a murder case when he met the woman, whose name was redacted on the documents Perrusquia obtained. Kelly claimed in a police report that the woman, a gang member, was "technically a witness" with "no direct involvement" in the murder. She was later charged as an accessory to the crime.

A few months after taking her statement in the case, Kelly invited the woman on a taxpayer-subsidized work trip to Alabama in 2018. Kelly drove her in a city-issued vehicle to Montgomery and allowed her to spend the night with him in a hotel, which the city paid for. Kelly also provided the woman with marijuana and allowed her to take pictures with his firearms inside his home.

Kelly initially denied the marijuana claim, though he confirmed "some sexual contact." He eventually resigned from the department November 8, 2019. The prosecutor's office announced last week that it would not prosecute Kelly.

Because Kelly retired from the force, he will be eligible to receive a pension. The Commercial Appeal reports that the Memphis pension board approved both Kelly's retirement and a monthly payment of over $3,600 per for the remainder of his life.

The Memphis Police Department refused Reason's request to comment on the incident. It remains unclear how Kelly's sexual relationship will affect the murder case.

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Commenter_XY
    January.16.2020 at 11:53 am

    I am not sure the appropriate remedy here is to strip the LEO of his pension. Jail time, maybe.

  2. Sometimes a Great Notion
    January.16.2020 at 12:02 pm

    That’s why all pension should be 401ks. You get what you actually earned nothing more or less on the job. But yeah the prosecutor should have filed charges.

    1. EscherEnigma
      January.16.2020 at 12:11 pm

      Pensions are part of the agreed-upon compensation for the job. How is that “unearned”?

      1. SQRLSY One
        January.16.2020 at 12:27 pm

        Extremely few private-business employees get pensions any more. PUBLIC employees get paid their pensions with TAX MONEY! THAT is the big difference! In many states and cities, now any more, it looks like the city (or state) won’t do what it promised for you and me… Pick up the trash, put out fires, fix the potholes, teach the kids, protect us from criminals… THESE things will NOT get done, but fat cat “public servants” will get their pensions!

        Yes, it’s not fair to fail to fulfill your promises… But why is it any tiny bit better, to fail to provide the taxpayers with services that were promised, than to fail to provide promised (usually extra-fat) pensions? A baby step along the way is to yank the pensions of those who failed to properly serve the public!

        PS, in the old days, public servants were paid significantly less than equivalent private workers, but got better pensions… NOW they get a better deal BOTH ways!!!

  3. EscherEnigma
    January.16.2020 at 12:11 pm

    I’ll never understand Reason’s hostility to pensions or thirst for stripping them from folks.

    Whether you think they’re sound economic vehicles for retirement or not, the fact is that every person that has or is going to have a pension accepted their job with the pension as part of their compensation package. It is an earned benefit.

    Which is to say, if this guy isn’t in a situation where it would be reasonable for the government to seize the funds from his 401(k), why would you argue it’s reasonable to deny him his pension?

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.16.2020 at 12:19 pm

      I agree. Strip him of his pension after a lifetime of service because of a very ill-considered act? I just don’t see that. He earned that pension walking the beat, night after night. And saw the worst of what humanity has to offer for his entire career.

      OTOH, if this lady is guilty of murder, and this LEO was covering for it, that is something else entirely.

      1. Ron
        January.16.2020 at 12:27 pm

        If he committed a crime then charge him with a crime and maybe the punishment would be repayment to victim which might come out of his pension otherwise yes he should get his pension unless all of it was gained through criminal activity.

  4. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.16.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Reason just doesn’t think cops should be able to fall in love.

    1. MiloMinderbinder
      January.16.2020 at 12:28 pm

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_v._Texas

      The State cannot demean their existence or control their destiny by making their private sexual conduct a crime.

  5. Rich
    January.16.2020 at 12:40 pm

    It remains unclear how Kelly’s sexual relationship will affect the murder case.

    Get it tossed?

