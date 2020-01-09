Iraq War

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie Signs On to House Bill Ending War in Iraq

“Let’s vote on this and see who is serious about ending forever wars.”

|

Rep. Thomas Massie (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.) announced today that he is officially crossing the aisle and co-sponsoring a bill in the House to end military engagements in Iraq.

Massie tweeted that he is signing onto a bill by Rep. Barbara Lee (D–Calif.) repealing the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) passed by Congress in 2002. The AUMF allowed the military to invade and occupy Iraq and has been used to justify continued involvement there:

Lee's resolution had 43 listed co-sponsors, all Democrats. Massie appears to be the first Republican to sign on. The resolution, H.R. 2456, simply says, "The Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Public Law 107–24350 U.S.C. 1541 note) is hereby repealed."

America's continued involvement in Iraq has not made that country safer for the people who live there, and it hasn't made America safer for the people who live here. Our continued occupation of Iraq risks the welfare of American troops in service of goals that do not remotely resemble the reason Congress initially authorized the war.

Seriously, read this chunk of text on why we're in Iraq and try to determine anything in this AUMF that actually matches what we're doing today:

There is no item there permitting the president to use Iraq as a staging area to attack Iran.

To the extent the 2002 AUMF allows military actions against other countries, it is limited to those that "planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001." That clause is why Vice President Mike Pence attempted to exaggerate ties between Iran and the 9/11 terrorists as some roundabout way of retroactively justifying the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. While several of the 9/11 terrorists did pass through Iran on their way to the United States, the commission that examined the attack found no evidence that the country's leaders were aware of their plans.

Massie has supported Trump's anti-interventionist foreign policy rhetoric, even though Trump's actions have not aligned with what he says. (We are, for example, sending more troops to the Middle East.)

Massie has been very consistent, along with the likes of Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.), Sen. Mike Lee (R–Utah), and Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) that it's time to repeal these old AUMFs. Let's see if some other House Republicans follow suit.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  2. AlbertP
    January.9.2020 at 2:45 pm

    But.. but… but…. it’s only been … like… seventeen years….. they need more time to defeat Iraq….!

    I’m all for leaving Iraq which this doesn’t do that said from the article.

    “America’s continued involvement in Iraq has not made that country safer for the people who live there, and it hasn’t made America safer for the people who live here. ”

    Can’t wait to see what they say when the shooting between all the tribes start after we leave. Iraqies may not be safe now but wait till a million are killed after we leave. BTW the million has historical precedent in my lifetime

    1. DaveSs
      January.9.2020 at 3:29 pm

      Whether US forces pull out now or in another 17 years there is no path that ends with a pro-US puppet gov remaining in control more than a few weeks or months after are troops are pulled out.

      The only thing staying does is create another generation that knows the US as invaders, inciting continued attacks.

    2. Zeb
      January.9.2020 at 3:31 pm

      Not my pig, not my farm.

    3. TrickyVic (old school)
      January.9.2020 at 3:47 pm

      Who do you think is going to kill the Million?

    Good for Massie. It's time for Republicans to put up or shut up on this issue. I'm glad to see 43 Democrats sign on, but this is the GOPs chance to do the right thing WHILE their guy is in the white house.

    Cool.
    Would’ve been a lot better to do this at a time when it doesn’t make it appear that the US is too scared to dare fight back if anyone takes a shot at Americans though

    January.9.2020 at 3:15 pm

    On the one hand, FUCK YEAH. First we kill the AUMF and then maybe we can take on the Patriot ACT.

    On the other hand, it is not clear to me that repealing the AUMF would necessarily translate to vacating Iraq. We are at peace with Iraq, and until they kick us out, we are there at their invitation. There is no authorization to use military force that keeps our troops in Japan or Germany either, for example.

    On the mutant, third hand, wouldn’t it be DELICIOUS if this does lead to the US withdrawing from Iraq? As recently as this morning, Reason was reciting “What has the assassination of Solemain gotten us”. It would be fantastic if in addition to getting us a dead terrorist, it got the US out of Iraq. And mind you, NOTHING else would have done it. Years and years of posturing among the dems has not gotten this act passed. It took Trump kacking an Iranian to finally get congress to grow a spine.

