Brickbat: Lick It Up

Honolulu police officer John Rabago has pleaded guilty to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights. Rabago admitted in court he told the man he would be arrested if he did not lick a public restroom urinal. Officers had responded to a nuisance call at the restroom. Rabago and another officer shut the door and Rabago told the man to lick the urinal. According to court documents, after the man licked the urinal, Rabago came out of the restroom and bragged to other officers about what he had done, saying it was similar to a time he had told a "man that he would avoid arrest only if he stuck his head in a toilet." Rabago faces up to 30 months in prison.