Hate crimes

A 15-Year Sentence for Burning a Stolen Gay Pride Flag Is Not Justice

Hate crime enhancements meet three-strikes laws, and the consequences are terrible.

|

martinez_1161x653
Adolfo Martinez (Story County, Iowa, Public Safety)

An Iowa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for stealing and burning a church's rainbow LGBT pride flag.

No, Adolfo Martinez did not actually hurt or assault anybody in the process of stealing the flag off the front of the United Church of Christ in Ames and burning it in front of a bar he had been kicked out of last June. Though the 30-year-old did threaten to burn the bar down. And in an interview with Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI he even confessed to the crime, making it clear (sort of; we'll get to that) that it was motivated by disapproval of LGBT people.

So Martinez faced not just arson and harassment charges but a hate crime enhancement, which pushes the potential sentence higher, putting him at a potential maximum sentence of five years for just the arson.

And Martinez also had two prior felonies, meaning he qualified as a "habitual offender" under Iowa's three-strikes law. Reports of Martinez's sentencing do not, unfortunately, explain what those convictions were for. A search through Iowa's court records shows that Martinez had previously been charged with driving without a license (which was dismissed), that he pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license, and that in 2015 he pleaded guilty to dual charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. No violent or serious felonies showed up in the state's records system.

Despite confessing to the crime on camera, Martinez pleaded not guilty and took the case to trial, where a jury convicted him. This pleased the church's pastor, Eileen Gibbie, who told the Des Moines Register, "I often experienced Ames as not being as progressive as many people believe it is, and there still is a very large closeted queer community here. But 12 people that I don't know, who have no investment in me or this congregation, said this man committed a crime and it was crime born of bigotry and hatred."

Under Iowa's "habitual offenders" guidelines, Martinez will not be eligible for parole for three years. The prosecutor recommended the maximum sentence of 15 years, and the judge agreed.

Let's circle back to Martinez's recorded confession to a KCCI reporter. You can view the entire interview here. It's striking for how casually he says things like "I have God on my side" and "It was an honor to do that. It was a blessing for the Lord, to stand for his words firmly against all odds, plain and simple." He also exhibits unusual body tics and gestures throughout the entire interview. After the interview is seemingly over, he gestures wildly while insisting that "even nonbelievers would agree with [me] on any given day" that he did the right thing by burning the flag. According to the Ames Tribune, on the night Martinez was arrested Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle took note of the man's "bizarre behavior." It was not clear whether he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, and he was not charged with public intoxication.

All this could indicate some mental health issues, and it should be a concern that not very much attention is being paid to that. People are clearly concerned that next time he might do something worse. Gibbie has told interviewers that she has been preparing for a possible attack on her church someday, invoking the deadly attack on the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in which nine were killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof.

If this cruelly long prison sentence is because people fear what Martinez might do, that's bad news. Prisons are not the right place to put people with severe psychological problems, and the people who work there are not suited to deal with whatever psychological issues might be driving Martinez's behavior.

Just on the face of it, sentencing a man for 15 years in prison for burning any flag for any reason is an injustice. Looking deeper into the circumstances suggests that Martinez is being locked away in a place where he will probably come out even more troubled.

 

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    December.20.2019 at 12:27 pm

    Shoulda claimed he was color-blind and thought it was an American flag and they would have given him a parade.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:33 pm

      And don’t forget that God hates flags.

      1. EscherEnigma
        December.20.2019 at 1:36 pm

        I mean, some Christian activists have seriously made the claim that pride flags are the kind of “idols” that the 10 Commandments warns against, so yes, some folk seriously believe that their god hates at least some flags.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          December.20.2019 at 1:41 pm

          And yet those same folk worship the US flag.

          1. Alexandr Karelin
            December.20.2019 at 2:38 pm

            Well I mean we have the completely fabricated story of an angry faggot and your assertion, that adds up to one heaping pile of Christian hypocrisy about flag worshiping and definitely isn’t an indication of how simple minded and fucking retarded you are.

      2. Wearenotperfect
        December.20.2019 at 1:43 pm

        Religion has always been and will continue to be the demise of humanity! I always tell myself that every Sunday as I sit there listening quietly.

  2. EscherEnigma
    December.20.2019 at 12:38 pm

    First off, it’s good to hear about the “three strikes” thing. The sentence sounded way too long when I heard it before, that explains that.

    Second off, yeah, it’s still too long.

    But thirdly…

    All this could indicate some mental health issues […]

    Without agreeing or disagreeing, I would like to point out that it’s basically impossible to make that case without it being summarized as “only an insane person would think God wants them to be anti-gay”.

    Now, some atheists sincerely argue that belief in god is insanity. You comfortable standing that close to that argument, Shackford? ’cause most of us are going to avoid calling belief in god an act of insanity like it’s a radioactive jockstrap.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.20.2019 at 1:18 pm

      Claiming mental health issues is only a valid defense when claimed for yourself, and then a jury can review it like they review all other forms of defense. Allowing anybody to claim it for others is the Stalinesque road to ruin.

      1. EscherEnigma
        December.20.2019 at 1:30 pm

        Meh. Wasn’t commenting from a legal perspective. Just a rhetorical one.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:40 pm

      The guy should be charged with petty theft. Maybe assault if his arson threat was credible. I tend to think hate laws are bullshit, but I honestly haven’t given this much thought. Clearly intention matters. That is why we distinguish between murder and manslaughter. Is there a difference between someone getting beat up during a robbery, someone getting beat up for fucking someone’s wife, and someone getting beat up for being gay? My instinct is to say yes, there are huge differences, and the law should reflect that. But this many years for stealing a flag seems very excessive.

      1. mad.casual
        December.20.2019 at 2:33 pm

        Is there a difference between someone getting beat up during a robbery, someone getting beat up for fucking someone’s wife, and someone getting beat up for being gay?

        Empirically, no. Argumentatively, a robbery is circumstantial to one beating and not the other two. Potentially or presumably, you’re distinguishing someone beating up their wife for cheating once as opposed to someone going around beating up gay people for being gay with some repetition or frequency, but the law already has ways of dealing with such repetitive behavior without the need or ability to police thought.

        The problem with hate crimes and such law is the inherent double-jeopardy and intrinsic violation of due process woven into such issues; convicting the person both for the crime and their thoughts about the crime and refusing them the ability to face accusers/present witnesses. The simple dismissal of ‘There are huge differences in crimes based on intent, ergo hate crime law is OK.’, falsely assumes that an objective court/law *can’t* account for such things and, moreover, falsely assumes that a subjective court/law system *can* account for them in any manner that resembles justice or isn’t itself a crime. You assume that there some reasonable disparate punishment based on motivation that should be pretty universally applied.

        There may be differences in the crimes you hypothesized. Those differences, as they relate to sentencing/punishment, should be objective or at least strive to be.

      2. Alexandr Karelin
        December.20.2019 at 2:42 pm

        Clearly intention matters. That is why we distinguish between murder and manslaughter. Is there a difference between someone getting beat up during a robbery, someone getting beat up for fucking someone’s wife, and someone getting beat up for being gay? My instinct is to say yes, there are huge differences, and the law should reflect that.

        You could have just left it at this:

        I honestly haven’t given this much thought

        Without the lengthy demonstration of the fact.

        Good to see you literally come out and admit that you support thought crime though.

  3. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.20.2019 at 12:46 pm

    “This pleased the church’s pastor, Eileen Gibbie, who told the Des Moines Register, ‘I often experienced Ames as not being as progressive as many people believe it is, and there still is a very large closeted queer community here. But 12 people that I don’t know, who have no investment in me or this congregation, said this man committed a crime and it was crime born of bigotry and hatred.”

    Christian charity, forgiveness, understanding, and acceptance [according to both Christian ethics and as a means to change hearts and minds] or progressive mantra. Well, looks like the pastor knows where she stands….

    1. EscherEnigma
      December.20.2019 at 12:58 pm

      Christian charity, forgiveness, understanding, and acceptance […]

      Might call for leniency in sentencing, but generally doesn’t impact the conviction itself.

      That quote is from after the conviction, which was over a month ago. The sentencing was this week.

      1. Alexandr Karelin
        December.20.2019 at 2:45 pm

        Might call for leniency in sentencing, but generally doesn’t impact the conviction itself.

        Like when Jesus convicted the whores and tax collectors and then asked the Romans to reduce their sentences from 15 years to 10, right faggot?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      December.20.2019 at 1:06 pm

      Acts of penance are a big part too for seeking forgiveness (at least for Catholics). But also EE’s comment above.

    3. RoyMo
      December.20.2019 at 2:31 pm

      UCC, the very definition of Mainline Christian wankery.

  4. chorizo
    December.20.2019 at 12:58 pm

    Dude. The sentence is not outrageous because he may have mental problems (who doesn’t). It is outrageous because the sentence is clearly based on the content of his speech (symbolic gesture of flag burning). He is only guilty of petty larceny for stealing the flag. Like it or not this case is precisely the same as war protestor flag burning. Not a criminal justice system issue, it’s a first amendment issue.

    1. Juice
      December.20.2019 at 1:11 pm

      Theft plus destruction of property.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.20.2019 at 1:17 pm

        What became of the terroristic threat?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.20.2019 at 1:19 pm

          It vanished in a puff of your imagination.

          The way you define “terroristic threat” includes half your postings.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      December.20.2019 at 1:15 pm

      Malicious destruction of property is also a crime. Also arson if you really wanted to run with it. Your first amendment rights do not extend to others property. No 1st amendment issue involved in the act of destruction of property. The only 1st A issue is the hate crime laws. The motive shouldn’t matter.

      But yeah sentence is too long.

  5. Rich
    December.20.2019 at 1:10 pm

    “it was crime born of bigotry and hatred”

    “as opposed to crime born of other poor choices. So, off with his head!”

    1. Jerryskids
      December.20.2019 at 1:16 pm

      A hate crime like flying a Nazi flag or a hate crime like stealing and burning a Nazi flag?

      (By “Nazi flag” I of course mean a “Trump 2020” yard sign.)

      1. Rich
        December.20.2019 at 1:26 pm

        I saw a bumper sticker in NYC that said “Voting for Trump is a hate crime.”

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          December.20.2019 at 2:37 pm

          Why?

          1. Alexandr Karelin
            December.20.2019 at 2:46 pm

            You’ve literally said the exact same thing here dozens of times and also just got done defending thoughtcrimes, so maybe you can tell us?

  6. Dillinger
    December.20.2019 at 1:14 pm

    >> it was motivated by disapproval of LGBT people.

    so? also, habitual offender enhancements are bullshit. the dude drove drunk once and lit a flag on fire and you called him Dylan Roof.

    1. mad.casual
      December.20.2019 at 1:18 pm

      I wonder if “Reason” and the left realize that once you strip away all the tools that people use to rationalize why they don’t abjectly destroy society and the people around them on a daily basis, all you’re left with is someone who’s unable to rationalize why they shouldn’t destroy society and fuck shit up on a daily basis.

      1. Dillinger
        December.20.2019 at 1:26 pm

        >>realize

        unlikely. lol.

    2. $park¥ is the Worst
      December.20.2019 at 1:54 pm

      You are ridiculously bad at reading. Have you given any thought to going back to kindergarten?

      1. Dillinger
        December.20.2019 at 2:02 pm

        you want me to complain about Shackford’s ham-psychiatry instead?

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          December.20.2019 at 2:55 pm

          At least then you’d be complaining about something that he actually said.

  7. Billy Bones
    December.20.2019 at 1:32 pm

    “this man committed a crime and it was crime born of bigotry and hatred.”

    Progressive taxation is a crime born of bigotry and hatred of those who make more than I do. Had to be said.

    1. mad.casual
      December.20.2019 at 2:00 pm

      As Quo Usque Tandem alludes to above. Enhancing the charges from petty theft and/or destruction of property is both counter to Christian teaching and itself a crime more directly born of bigotry, hatred, and a couple of other traditionally sinful acts/thought patterns.

  8. Mickey Rat
    December.20.2019 at 1:39 pm

    Burn an American Flag: “Free Speech! Free Speech!”

    Burn a Gay Pride Flag: “Let the blasphemer rot in prison!”

  9. Hit and Run
    December.20.2019 at 1:54 pm

    Where is the ACLU on this one?

    1. Ken Hagler
      December.20.2019 at 2:04 pm

      They’re busy talking about how tampons should be available in men’s rooms.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        December.20.2019 at 2:39 pm

        Well, they are really good at stopping bleeding.

    2. mad.casual
      December.20.2019 at 2:05 pm

      Haven’t got ACLU?

    3. Longtobefree
      December.20.2019 at 2:08 pm

      Celebrating Impeachmas – they will review the case next year sometime and decide this is MUCH WORSE than burning an American flag. They will probably appeal to increase the sentence.

  10. Ray McKigney
    December.20.2019 at 2:13 pm

    So how else are you supposed to dispose of a gay pride flag?

  11. Ron
    December.20.2019 at 2:16 pm

    I didn’t know flags had a racial status that can claim hate crimes against itself.

  12. I'm Not Sure
    December.20.2019 at 2:17 pm

    In other news…

    A former American Airlines mechanic accused of trying to sabotage a commercial airliner pleaded guilty to attempted destruction of an aircraft in federal court.

    Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, admitted that he intentionally tried to damage or disable an aircraft’s air data module (ADM) system, which reports aircraft speed, pitch and other critical data, on July 17.

    Meltz said his client could be sentenced to about three years in prison. His sentencing is set for March 4.

    https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/18/us/former-american-airlines-mechanic-plea/index.html

    1. Alexandr Karelin
      December.20.2019 at 2:50 pm

      Too local. If he murdered 3 people and shot 20 others at a Navy facility…. oh wait…. also too local.

    2. Ken Shultz
      December.20.2019 at 2:54 pm

      My understanding was that his story was more union related.

      In fact, from your link:

      “According to court documents, Alani told investigators that he was upset over a contract dispute between union workers and the airlines, and the dispute had cost him money. He allegedly explained that he tampered with the aircraft so he could get overtime pay for working on the plane.”

      —-CNN

      It wasn’t about terrorism.

  13. Alexandr Karelin
    December.20.2019 at 2:49 pm

    Too bad he wasn’t a kiddie fucking crackhead from Harlem so that Reason could offer a full throated defense of him and demand that the president grant him a pardon.

    Just an ordinary WhiteHispanic fag hater? Welp, what a bummer. We totally hate the fact that this policy we have spent 40 years supporting has the predictable consequences that everyone knew it would.

  14. Ken Shultz
    December.20.2019 at 2:50 pm

    I as much against hate speech laws that violate the First Amendment as the next libertarian, but I want to make sure the description of the rationale for the sentence matches the story–as it’s linked above.

    “Adolfo Martinez, 30, of Ames, was found guilty last month of third-degree arson in violation of individual rights — hate crime, third-degree harassment, and reckless use of fire as a habitual offender.”

    https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/crime-and-courts/2019/12/19/lgbtq-flag-burning-iowa-man-sentenced-church-banner-fire/2697139001/

    I’ve read it elsewhere that the perpetrator made terroristic threats to burn down the building in the past–and has been convicted before for arson related threats. If that’s the case, the reason for the sentence may not have had anything to do with the hate crime charge. If he’s been convicted of threatening to burn down the building before, which is a use of speech that violates other people’s rights, just as surely as an armed robber who says, “Empty the register or I’ll blow your head off”, then the sentence may have been perfectly appropriate regardless of whether he was also charged with a hate crime.

    When is he eligible for parole–after seven and a half years?

    One of the things that sets honest libertarians apart from the rest of the world is our willingness to call things out as they are–regardless of whether the implications play into our favorite narrative at the moment. Some people need an innocent victim in order to stand up against hate crime laws that violate the First Amendment. I’m willing to stand up for the First Amendment even if it’s to stand up for some despicable person, but I’m not about to stand up for a legitimately sentenced arsonist–just because he was also charged with a hate crime.

Please to post comments