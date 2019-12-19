Impeachment

Mitch McConnell: This Is the 'Most Rushed, Least Thorough, and Most Unfair Impeachment Inquiry in Modern History'

The majority leader addressed the Senate the morning after President Donald Trump was officially impeached by the House of Representatives.

|

dpaphotosfour306455
(Stefani Reynolds/picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) took to the Senate floor this morning to inveigh against what he called the "most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history."

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the third president in U.S. history to move toward a Senate trial.

"Last night, House Democrats finally did what they have decided to do a long time ago," said McConnell. "They voted to impeach President Trump." The majority leader's speech echoed weeks of House GOP objections, accusing Democrats of searching for an impeachable offense before Trump even clinched the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

It is the "first purely partisan presidential impeachment since the wake of the Civil War," McConnell lamented. "Opposition to impeachment was bipartisan." The latter notion has become a go-to talking point among the GOP, although it neglects the fact that Justin Amash (I–Mich.), a founder of the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party just last July in part over its unwillingness to grapple with what he sees as Trump's clearly impeachable offenses.

Two Democrats voted against the first article of impeachment and three voted against the second. One of the Democrats who voted against both, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D–N.J.), has announced that he will leave the party and become a Republican.

McConnell tried to throw cold water on both of the articles, reducing the first charge—abuse of power—to what he says is a mere contempt on behalf of Democrats for Trump's style of governance.

"The Framers of our Constitution very specifically discussed this issue—whether the House should be able to impeach the president just for maladministration," said McConnell. "In other words, because the House simply thought the president had bad judgement or was doing a bad job."

Amash has argued that this comparison doesn't stand historical scrutiny. "[Alan] Dershowitz and many Rs have tried to conflate maladministration and abuse of power," he tweeted on Monday. "The Framers rejected maladministration—being ineffective or inefficient—as grounds for impeachment. In contrast, they saw abuse of power as central to the meaning of high crimes and misdemeanors."

McConnell also claimed that impeachment should turn on "clear, recognizable crimes." That is historically inaccurate as well: "High crimes and misdemeanors" includes abuses of power, and even McConnell conceded this morning that meeting a criminal threshold is not a requirement for impeachment.

As for obstruction of Congress, McConnell likens the charge to impeaching the president "for asserting presidential privilege." Democrats argue that Trump inappropriately stonewalled their investigation when he blocked the release of requested documents and forbade several key witnesses—such as acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton—from testifying.

"That's not a constitutional crisis," said McConnell. "It's a routine occurrence."

The Kentucky senator criticized Democrats for what he says is a hasty rush forward. If the majority party wants to parse the information currently being obstructed by Trump, he said, they should take the issue to the courts, which may lead to documents being released and witnesses compelled to testify. McConnell isn't wrong here. As Jacob Sullum points out, the evidence as it stands may implicate Trump, but the record is almost certainly too thin at present to lure anyone from their partisan vantage points.

Democrats "chose to stick to their political timetable at the expense of pursuing more evidence through proper legal channels," said McConnell.

Looking to the future, he told Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R–Iowa) that Democrats are on the precipice of taking "unbelievable new power to paralyze the Senate at their whim." (The legislative body already has a strong record of doing that on its own, regardless of who is in charge.)

That crippling threat, McConnell declared, will come because Democrats were "willing to trample our constitutional order to get their way," leading to what he sees as a future string of never-ending impeachments. And it is only the Senate, McConnell argued, that is equipped to effectively and impartially check "violent factionalism."

"The moment the framers feared has arrived," he said. "A political faction in the lower chamber has succumbed to partisan rage." In the Federalist Papers, McConnell noted, Alexander Hamilton warned of an impeachment "regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt." Few would dispute that partisanship has driven much of the impeachment process, but that phenomenon hardly seems unique to Democrats.

Advertisement

NEXT: Footnote 3 of Texas v. U.S. should be removed from the final published opinion

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    December.19.2019 at 12:26 pm

    Democrats do not want facts; they do not want the truth. The details would just as likely incriminate them (i.e. Biden, etc.) as Trump. This has never been about facts, or crimes, or due process, or fairness and that is why it has turned into an unmitigated disaster.

    Frankly, I think the Democrats just blew 2020. They couldn’t fail harder if they tried.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.19.2019 at 12:31 pm

      It’s truly amazing because I firmly believe Trump would self-destruct if they just left him to his own devices for a little while.

      As it sits now, we’re in a “boy who cried wolf” situation. If Trump wins reelection he’ll be free to do essentially whatever he wants because the Democrats in Congress blew their wad over nothing.

      1. John
        December.19.2019 at 12:43 pm

        I think had the Democrats not gone insane, they could have worked with Trump and accomplished a lot while totally demoralizing his base and destroying his re-election chances. Fighting is Trump’s entire reason for existing. The whole reason people voted for him was they felt that Washington hated their guts and he was the only guy who would fight for their interests. So, the more the Democrats and Washington attacks him, the more he fights back and the more popular he is. Stop fighting with him and give him a few things, then no one has a reason to vote for him anymore and his combativeness just comes across as nasty and unPresidential.

        I am at a complete loss to explain why the Democrats were not smart enough to figure that out.

        1. ThomasD
          December.19.2019 at 1:20 pm

          This. By making him the enemy of all things DC they have been their own worst enemy.

          But much of the blame falls on their media enablers. Had the press been more equally critical of all parties then the Dems and the RINOs might have done things differently.

          The media have played like the Washington Generals and the DC establishment thought that made them actual political Globetrotters.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.19.2019 at 12:40 pm

      “Frankly, I think the Democrats just blew 2020.”

      Wrong. Democrats will win the Presidency in 2020 and retain their House majority. My prediction record is excellent — I called a #BlueWave in 2018 and impeachment in 2019 — and this is my main guarantee for next year.

    3. De Oppresso Liber
      December.19.2019 at 12:57 pm

      So the guys asking for key witnesses to testify do not want the truth, but the guys preventing said witnesses from testifying do want the truth? How’s the weather in bizarro world?

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.19.2019 at 1:00 pm

        There’s a process for getting people who don’t want to testify to testify. It involves courts.

        Can you think of any reasons why the Democrats might not want any of this to see an actual, functional court room?

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          December.19.2019 at 1:12 pm

          Checks and balances and thus the power of congress to subpoena is so well established, to challenge it is an obvious ploy. Indeed we see two courts ruling against the president so far, and it is very unlikely the supreme court rules differently.

          So why would the president challenge a 200 year old precedent? Because that is what Trump does. Spurious legal arguments and delay tactics meant to bankrupt your opponent. It’s what he did back when he was a bum developer, so it’s what he’s doing now. Instead of bankrupting his opponent, he wants to out wait his supporters tiny attention span. It is ridiculous to suggest that democrats are the problem here because they won’t wait for Trump’s silly game.

          It seems the president does not want the testimony of witnesses to see the light of day. The people who say Trump abused his powers have testified under oath. The people who say Trump is innocent will not testify under oath. That should tell you something.

          1. TrickyVic (old school)
            December.19.2019 at 1:21 pm

            “”Checks and balances and thus the power of congress to subpoena is so well established,””

            The principle of executive privilege is also well established. The specifics not so much which is why SCOTUS occasionally gets a case involving it. But no president has been impeached because SCOTUS shot down the executive privilege claim. Therefore an invalid claim of executive privilege does not automatically become obstruction of congress.

          2. ThomasD
            December.19.2019 at 1:21 pm

            Go away Jeff, you are just embarrassing yourself.

          3. Ryan (formally HTT)
            December.19.2019 at 1:23 pm

            “So why would the president challenge a 200 year old precedent? Because that is what Trump does.”

            LOL. so much philosophizing

            “That should tell you something.”

            The movie in your head must drive you crazy, and I fucking love it. Please continue to detail your woes.

          4. JesseAz
            December.19.2019 at 1:26 pm

            You stupidly believe the congressional subpoena power is unchecked. A dumber assertion could not be made.

      2. Bill Dalasio
        December.19.2019 at 1:10 pm

        Except they’ve made clear that they only want some witnesses to testify. There’s a number that attempted to rule out testifying.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          December.19.2019 at 1:14 pm

          They want witnesses to testify, they do not want Hunter Biden or the whistle blower to testify. Let’s try to keep the trial on topic, right? Why are republicans and the president so desperate to keep actual witnesses from testifying? Not because their testimony would exonerate the president, I assure you.

          1. Ryan (formally HTT)
            December.19.2019 at 1:24 pm

            “Let’s try to keep the trial on topic, right? ”

            You mean like the topic of the phone call?

            GOTCHA BITCH

          2. JesseAz
            December.19.2019 at 1:27 pm

            Yeah, why would proper motivation ever get brought up in a trial abuse abuse of power. Totally separate Jeff. You say stupid shit.

      3. Ryan (formally HTT)
        December.19.2019 at 1:11 pm

        “Let the FBI come in if you have nothing to hide”

        Seen here at a supposed libertarian website

        Keep licking boots and losing arguments

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          December.19.2019 at 1:15 pm

          “The president is all power and there are no co eual branches of government” -Ryan, the fake libertarian.

          This isn’t a criminal case. This is checks and balances. Congress does not need a warrant to conduct oversight.

          Keep being functionally moronic.

          1. Ryan (formally HTT)
            December.19.2019 at 1:26 pm

            and the senate doesn’t have to call a single witness. Mitch can chop up and snort the articles of impeachment, call votes, fart in your mouth, and move on with his life.

            Now what?

          2. JesseAz
            December.19.2019 at 1:27 pm

            Are you too fucking stupid to understand the balance part? Executive is not subservient to the legislative.

      4. JesseAz
        December.19.2019 at 1:25 pm

        Of they wanted the truth they could have gone to the courts like other Congresses did when a plea of privilege was wrongly made. You are quite fucking ignorant.

  2. Idle Hands
    December.19.2019 at 12:35 pm

    Well it was rushed, they didn’t wait for any witnesses who with direct knowledge subpoenas to come through. And it is unfair as it’s political and no actual us statute was violated or court order defied and the money made it to the Ukraine before the deadline Congress mandated it. They are trying to prosecute someone on a crime that doesn’t exist based on circumstantial evidence and guessing intent.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.19.2019 at 12:59 pm

      Why, I wonder, did we never hear from those key wintesses?

      Oh, that’s right. The totally innocent ™ president ordered them to ignore subpoenas. A classic Trump tactic of delaying or avoiding responsibility. Very similar to what he does when he stiffs a hardworking American contractor on one of his buildings, back when he was allowed to build things. Literally hundreds of cases like this in Trump’s record.

      1. Dillinger
        December.19.2019 at 1:05 pm

        things must be witnessed for witnesses to be

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          December.19.2019 at 1:17 pm

          So why can’t we hear from Mulvaney, Bolton, etc.? Why did Trump order them to not testify? Why are you suddenly completely unskeptical of presidential power?

          1. Ryan (formally HTT)
            December.19.2019 at 1:27 pm

            because according to you its not a criminal case and therefore no one is required to testify.

            Keep crying though this is fun

      2. Ryan (formally HTT)
        December.19.2019 at 1:07 pm

        your tears are delicious and warm my heart

        Please continue to pronounce your impotence

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          December.19.2019 at 1:17 pm

          You must have a very sad life.

          1. Ryan (formally HTT)
            December.19.2019 at 1:29 pm

            I’m not the one with shit arguments defending the people trying to overturn an election, I feel great.

            you on the other hand, keep losing.

      3. Commenter_XY
        December.19.2019 at 1:27 pm

        In the Nixon non-impeachment and the Clinton impeachment, there was a mountain of evidence each time. Executive privilege was claimed both times, and privilege claims were adjudicated by the Courts both times.

        What do we have today? We have bupkis. There is testimony from bureaucrats who directly witnessed nothing illegal. Some low level committee staffers testified. Big Whoop. The point is, Team D could have taken the time to build that evidentary case, having the judiciary branch to adjudicate the dispute. They deliberately chose not to. No, Team D pushed this to make a political point, and get a little political payback (literally voting within one day of Slick Willie getting impeached…coincidental, I am sure).

        Now that we know there are no rules, I am really looking forward to POTUS Trump absolutely destroying whomever the Team D nominee is. Personally, I hope the Team D nominee is Brain-Damaged Biden, so I can see him humiliated and crushed on national TV by POTUS Trump, not to mention the other Team D candidates.

      4. JesseAz
        December.19.2019 at 1:28 pm

        You keep saying stupid and ignorant shit. Every president has denied subpoenas due to privilege you fucking retard.

  3. mamabug
    December.19.2019 at 12:36 pm

    “…Justin Amash (I–Mich.), a founder of the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party just last July in part over its unwillingness to grapple with what he sees as Trump’s clearly impeachable offenses.”

    This example just reinforces McConnell’s statements instead of undercuts them. July was a good two months before the Ukraine inquiry occurred, back when obstruction over the Mueller investigation was the go-to argument. It’s not proof of bipartisan support for the actual articles of impeachment as much as it is proof that the entire inquiry was an impeachment in search of a crime. Amash had his mind made up in July, the dems had theirs made up in Nov 2016.

    1. 68W58
      December.19.2019 at 12:53 pm

      Excellent point!

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.19.2019 at 12:37 pm

    Of course he’d say that. We don’t call him #MoscowMitch for nothing.

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

    1. Idle Hands
      December.19.2019 at 12:41 pm

      More like #UkrainianMitch as it’s clear the Ukraine is impacting our elections even moreso than the Russians.

    2. Colossal Douchebag
      December.19.2019 at 12:42 pm

      We ….

      How many of you are in that sock?

  5. Colossal Douchebag
    December.19.2019 at 12:40 pm

    Anybody remember what happened in the elections immediately following the Clinton impeachment?

    I do.

    1. John
      December.19.2019 at 12:45 pm

      They didn’t go well for Republicans. They were not a total disaster but they were not good, especially for a party out of power in the midterms of a second term presidency.

      And the Republicans actually had a case against Clinton that people at least found interesting even if they didn’t think he should be impeached over it. Here, the Democrats don’t even have that.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      December.19.2019 at 1:00 pm

      short-url

      The 106th Congress Jan 3, 1999 to Jan 3, 2001 had a GOP Senate majority go from 55 seats to 50. The GOP controlled House went from 228 seats to 221. The Democrats ended up with 211 seats plus two Independents.

  6. Dillinger
    December.19.2019 at 12:40 pm

    writing fiction for money must be fun.

  7. TripK2
    December.19.2019 at 12:50 pm

    Few would dispute that partisanship has driven much of the impeachment process, but that phenomenon hardly seems unique to Democrats.

    Well, in this instance we are taking about Democrat’s purely partisan motives right now, so the above line from the article is stupid. Other than that, good article

    1. R Mac
      December.19.2019 at 1:11 pm

      It wouldn’t be Reason with out at least one both sides/to be sure.

  8. lap83
    December.19.2019 at 12:52 pm

    “Opposition to impeachment was bipartisan.” The latter notion has become a go-to talking point among the GOP, although it neglects the fact that Justin Amash (I–Mich.), a founder of the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party just last July in part over its unwillingness to grapple with what he sees as Trump’s clearly impeachable offenses.

    This is amazingly dumb. If Amash had stayed with the GOP, THEN you could say the opposition was bipartisan. But he left, either because he was looking for any old excuse or because his TDS was at fatal levels. He doesn’t stay an honorary Republican just because you want the impeachment to be bipartisan. Good lord.

    1. lap83
      December.19.2019 at 12:54 pm

      sorry, *you could say the impeachment was bipartisan

    2. TripK2
      December.19.2019 at 12:57 pm

      Yeah Billy really needs to grow up on this one.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.19.2019 at 1:21 pm

        Thats gonna be hard at reason. There are no role models that work tehre.

      2. JesseAz
        December.19.2019 at 1:30 pm

        He goes by billy. He will never grow up.

  9. Ryan (formally HTT)
    December.19.2019 at 1:09 pm

    Unfair? no

    Stupid? yes

    Reason supported? yes

    Reason is stupid? yes

  10. ThomasD
    December.19.2019 at 1:14 pm

    If Pelosi does not send the articles on to the Senate is Trump actually impeached?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.19.2019 at 1:21 pm

      The Senate does not need anything from the House.

      The GOP majority in the US Senate can call a trial/vote anytime they want.

      Its all coming down to strategy for the GOP. Acquit Trump before Christmas via quick up and down vote…Drag a trial out to disturb Democrat reelection efforts… hold a quick trial and subpoena as many Democrats as possible to lock them into a story under oath.

  11. Commenter_XY
    December.19.2019 at 1:15 pm

    Team D has brought shame, disgrace and dishonor to this country.

    Our elected leaders in Washington cannot settle their differences. Therefore We the People will settle this in November 2020. Can’t wait.

  12. wootendw
    December.19.2019 at 1:32 pm

    A thorough impeachment trial in the Senate, with Trump’s side calling witnesses of their choosing, including those who know what really went on in Ukraine in 2014, would be a disaster for the criminals who occupy the US Senate. Just what would Americans think if they knew that those Maidan snipers – who killed protesters and police on both sides from rooftops – were working for US?

    That’s why Senator Lindsey Graham does not want a thorough trial.

Please to post comments