Justin Amash on Impeachment: Republicans Are Betraying the 'Principles and Values They Once Claimed To Cherish'

The libertarian congressman announced on the House floor that he will vote in favor of impeachment.

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

As House lawmakers on Wednesday debated the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the back-and-forth fell into a familiar rhythm: Democrats argued that checking Trump's actions should transcend partisan politics, while Republicans repeatedly said the proceedings amounted to nothing more than partisan political theatre. But Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.), who now identifies with neither party, sought to remind his colleagues that the political nature of the moment is not a valid reason to dismiss the proceedings. 

"I rise today in support of these articles of impeachment," he said on the House floor. "Not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American, who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people." The five-term congressman noted that the impeachment process should not be about "policy disagreements," ineffective governance," or "criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written." Instead, he said, it "is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency and ensuring that executive power is directed toward proper ends in accordance with the law."

Amash left the Republican party in July after declaring in May that he believed Trump committed impeachable offenses. "Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party," he wrote in The Washington Post. "No matter your circumstance, I'm asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us….The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions."

The congressman has since accused Republicans of crying partisanship in order to disguise their own political motivations. He has also criticized members of the GOP for misrepresenting elements of the impeachment process, which he attempted to clear up on the floor today, as well as for some stating outright that they will not serve as impartial jurors during a trial:

"This should be unanimous, not partisan," Amash said earlier this month. "Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct. All we need is probable cause. That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence." 

Republicans have continuously denounced the evidence against Trump, discounting the testimony of multiple witnesses and characterizing it as flimsy hearsay. The president is facing impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress following accusations that he violated his oath of office in order to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political foes.

"Conservatives will someday face the horrible truth that the Republican Party fought so hard to justify and excuse an amoral and self-serving president," Amash tweeted last night, "and what he gave them in return was bigger government and erosion of the principles and values they once claimed to cherish."

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Ryan (formally HTT)
    December.18.2019 at 4:50 pm

    “I’m not owned! I’m not owned!”

    He wallowed as he faded into irrelevancy

    1. JesseAz
      December.18.2019 at 5:22 pm

      He was a clown today. Not sure Reasons hard on for him other than is is similar to a fake urban libertarian that is really a democrat but doesnt want to be called one.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        December.18.2019 at 5:34 pm

        Spot on.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.18.2019 at 5:40 pm

        You’re offering pointers on libertarianism, JesseAz?

        1. JesseAz
          December.18.2019 at 5:48 pm

          Yes. But I dont waste then on the ignorant such as yourself.

        2. Geraje Guzba
          December.18.2019 at 5:57 pm

          Fuck you, Klingon.

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
            December.18.2019 at 6:48 pm

            Open wider, Geraje. Better Americans have plenty more progress to shove down your whining, whimpering, obsequious throat.

            1. Last of the Shitlords
              December.18.2019 at 7:11 pm

              Arty, do you say ‘open wider’ because that’s what your uncle always said to you before he fucked you as a teenager?

      3. damikesc
        December.18.2019 at 5:41 pm

        Was unaware that the whole “A DA could indict a ham sandwich with a grand jury” was actually a libertarian GOAL. Assumed it was a critique of the system.

        1. JesseAz
          December.18.2019 at 5:48 pm

          Amash doesnt even know what the actual role of the House was intended to be. It was not intended to act as a prosecutor.

          1. Mike Laursen
            December.18.2019 at 6:26 pm

            How is “Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct” his saying that the House is intended to act as a prosecutor?

            1. UCrawford
              December.18.2019 at 6:33 pm

              The House is meant to be akin to a grand jury. A grand jury wouldn’t indict on the mound of absolute bullshit and the complete lack of substantive evidence the Dems presented.

              If Amash thinks the House did their job after that travesty, then Amash is either the biggest piece of shit ever to pretend to be a libertarian, or the dumbest libertarian ever to walk the face of the Earth. Either way, fuck him…I hope the tariffs stay in place on China just long enough for his family’s shitty business to go under.

              1. Mike Laursen
                December.18.2019 at 6:55 pm

                The House is somewhat like a grand jury, but that’s not to be taken too literally. For one thing, as we have seen, the House did not have the power to compel testimony by key witnesses.

      4. Carolinatarheel
        December.18.2019 at 5:51 pm

        Our President should be decided by the American people!

        Evil democrats in Congress refuse to accept the Will of the American people who elected President Trump in 2016!

        I’ll never vote for another Democrat!

        Thank God for President Trump!

        America First!

        1. no_longer_CZMacure
          December.18.2019 at 7:03 pm

          >Our President should be decided by the American people!
          “The American people” chose Hillary Clinton 66M to 63M. Any other ideas?

          1. Logical1
            December.18.2019 at 7:07 pm

            Oh that same old superficial loser argument.

            1. no_longer_CZMacure
              December.18.2019 at 7:15 pm

              Not an argument. A statement of fact.

          2. Last of the Shitlords
            December.18.2019 at 7:15 pm

            Hey faggot, you’re forgetting about the millions of illegals, dead people, minors, felons, and cartoon characters lumped onto that number. Also, it doesn’t matter.

      5. Nuwanda
        December.18.2019 at 6:40 pm

        He was a clown today. Not sure Reasons hard on for him other than is is similar to a fake urban libertarian that is really a democrat but doesnt want to be called one.

        That’s a growing trend all over. Libertarian forums have become cesspools of Crypto-Liberals posing as libertarians. Prick them and they bleed a sickly shade of purple.

    2. Carolinatarheel
      December.18.2019 at 5:44 pm

      Evil Democrats in Congress have spent three years cramming “impeachment” down our throats in hopes of overturning the votes of 63 million voters in 2016!

      Dems have trashed our Constitution. They believe only they can decide who our president should be!

      They only care about gaining more power control and wealth!

      Thank God for President Trump!

      America First!

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        December.18.2019 at 7:05 pm

        We already have a LovesTrumpsTinyMushroomDick1789.

  2. Ryan (formally HTT)
    December.18.2019 at 4:52 pm

    “Conservatives will someday face the horrible truth that the Republican Party fought so hard to justify and excuse an amoral and self-serving president”

    Self serving? Like impeaching an elected official because you’re afraid to face him in the voting booth?

    1. John
      December.18.2019 at 4:53 pm

      You can’t wait a fucking year and let the country settle this in an election? This asshole would overturn an election and deprive the country of a say in the outcome. Amash is just a complete lowlife.

      1. Brandybuck
        December.18.2019 at 5:34 pm

        > This asshole would overturn an election

        No it would not. That’s not what impeachment is. At worst, it would mean Pence, a Republican, would become president. It upholds the election because the person elected to be Vice President would become President.

        In the overwhelming probable case, the Republican controlled Senate would not vote to remove from office. Meaning Trump gets to remain President.

        This is political, and the purpose of it is to hang a cloud over the election. The most pragmatic thing the Republicans could do is act rational and move it forward so that it’s DONE and OVER with before the election season gets started in earnest. But as it stands now it seems like the GOP wants this dragged as long as possible in the most clownish way possible. That might be good for Trump but it’s not good for the party. And last I checked Trump was NOT the party. Hell, he was Hillary contributor just a few short years ago!

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          December.18.2019 at 5:41 pm

          Rep. Amash seems to have riled the half-educated bigots, disaffected clingers, superstitious slack-jaws, and backwater-inhabiting right-wing losers.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            December.18.2019 at 5:58 pm

            Why do I picture you as a fat, blue-haired lesbian leaking out her jorts?

            1. R Mac
              December.18.2019 at 6:14 pm

              He’s definitely a man. The reason he’s so bitter and angry is because he was consistently beaten up as a child by bigger, stronger boys.

              I actually feel a bit sorry for the pathetic little man sometimes.

              1. UCrawford
                December.18.2019 at 6:35 pm

                “Man” is a relative term where Rev. Hicklib is concerned.

              2. Last of the Shitlords
                December.18.2019 at 7:18 pm

                I think his uncle fucked him a lot. As Arty held onto the couch r whatever, his uncle screaming “open wider clinger!”

            2. Dizzle
              December.18.2019 at 6:54 pm

              You can google him. If you ever heard of the “red-green show” he looks like red and Harold’s love child.

          2. Johnny B
            December.18.2019 at 6:06 pm

            And this educated backwater right-winger predicts two things:
            1. Amash is NOT re-elected in 2020;
            2. Trump is re-elected in 2020.

            But hey, Rev., tell us again how if the Dems get in they will enlarge the Supreme Court so that it is essentially a plebiscite; will get rid of the electoral college (without a constitutional amendment), will ignore both 1A, 2A, etc., will give voting rights to felons, illegal aliens (but I repeat myself and 16 year olds), and will expect anyone with over a million in the bank to give it up to the government so they can spend it the way it was intended to be spent…And then tell us how smart you are! I think you are right on the edge of persuading a few of us.

            1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
              December.18.2019 at 6:50 pm

              I’m not interested in persuading you. I’m interested in defeating you in the culture war, then replacing you. That project has been successful and enjoyable.

        2. JesseAz
          December.18.2019 at 5:49 pm

          Military coups also dont overturn elections by your reasoning.

          1. Mike Laursen
            December.18.2019 at 6:31 pm

            Even in the stretched analogy of a military coup, the reasoning is solid: a military coup occurring three years after an election would not be overturning that election. It would be overturning an established government administration.

        3. Jerryskids
          December.18.2019 at 5:52 pm

          There’s a reason the GOP is called the Stupid Party, and yes, Trump is the party now. Come 2025, Trump will be gone and where will the GOP find another with balls and a spine and a willingness to tell the Democrats to go to hell? The fact that they’re rallying around Trump proves that they don’t really have any principles and they don’t have any smarts. As I’ve said before, Trump is a pit bull leading a pack of chihuahuas. Once Trump’s gone, they’ll be right back to looking for leadership from the likes of Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney and Jeb Fucking Bush. Much as I’d like to see them punished for what worthless pieces of shit they’ve been over the last 30 years or so, the alternative is the genuinely evil Blame America Firster’s and when they seize power we’re either going to have to start the shooting part of the Civil War or accept becoming a People’s Democratic Republic.

          1. JesseAz
            December.18.2019 at 6:05 pm

            Lol. Some of you are just sad. Coffee shop warriors!

          2. Geraje Guzba
            December.18.2019 at 6:22 pm

            //Come 2025, Trump will be gone and where will the GOP find another with balls and a spine and a willingness to tell the Democrats to go to hell? //

            Don Jr. will take over.

            If the past thirty years have taught us anything, it’s that political dynasties are real.

            1. Mike Laursen
              December.18.2019 at 6:32 pm

              Oh, boy. Donald Trump, Jr. vs. Chelsea Clinton.

            2. Nardz
              December.18.2019 at 6:46 pm

              Don jr is getting better, but he’s still a bit fredo.
              Eric is capable

              1. Dizzle
                December.18.2019 at 6:57 pm

                Is it don jr.’s wife whose on Fox a lot? Her and Ivanka on the ticket in ’24 would get my vote.

      2. no_longer_CZMacure
        December.18.2019 at 7:10 pm

        >You can’t wait a fucking year and let the country settle this in an election?

        When someone is accused of trying to steal an election, it’s not rational to rely on the election to decide the issue.

    2. no_longer_CZMacure
      December.18.2019 at 7:07 pm

      >Self serving? Like impeaching an elected official because you’re afraid to face him in the voting booth?

      No. Self-serving like getting a foreign country to announce unsupported investigations into your political rival because you’re afraid to face him in the voting booth.

  3. John
    December.18.2019 at 4:53 pm

    “This should be unanimous, not partisan,” Amash said earlier this month. “Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct. All we need is probable cause. That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence.”

    That is complete horseshit. If Amash thinks Trump did whatever the hell he is supposed to have done, then he should say so and support a conviction. If he doesn’t, then he should vote against impeachment. The standard isn’t probable cause. Amash thinks it is okay to waste the country’s time trying to overturn an election on probable cause?

    What a fucking coward. In the end, Amash doesn’t even have the courage to accuse Trump of anything. No, he is going to use legalese to vote for impeachment without actually taking a stand on guilt or innocence. It is amazing how the people who scream the most about Trump’s alleged ‘bad character’ inevitably end up having the worst character themselves. What a slimy, dishonest piece of shit.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.18.2019 at 5:07 pm

      He should also be careful with the “existing evidence”.

      The FBI fabricated evidence to get a FISA warrant. If they’re willing to fabricate evidence in that circumstance, why should anyone believe in any “evidence” they’ve collected elsewhere?

      At this point whether or not Trump did anything wrong is immaterial, the investigation was such a clusterfuck that you can’t possibly act on it in good conscience.

      1. John
        December.18.2019 at 5:11 pm

        No you can’t. And we are a year away from an election. Just let the voters decide. There is absolutely no valid reason to do this.

      2. JesseAz
        December.18.2019 at 5:25 pm

        He should also be aware that the constitution does not give the role of prosecutor to the house, but that of fact finding. They should act as both prosecutor and defense in their investigation. they did not do so.

      3. Mike Laursen
        December.18.2019 at 6:36 pm

        And who could have provided more solid testimony? Oh, yeah, the witnesses that refused to testify.

        1. Dizzle
          December.18.2019 at 6:58 pm

          Yeah, like Eric ciarmella.

          1. Mike Laursen
            December.18.2019 at 7:14 pm

            Hypothetically, if he had been compelled to testify, what would his testimony have added to the case?

    2. JesseAz
      December.18.2019 at 5:24 pm

      He is right. It should be unanimous that hearsay and opinion are not evidence. That political disagreements are not crimes. That you are allowed to investigate corrupt politicians. But amash has no morals.

    3. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:35 pm

      The bar for impeachment isn’t even as high as probable cause. It can be as low as the office holder exhibiting a general pattern of incompetence or corruption.

      You can argue that you personally want the bar to be higher and the Democratic Party won’t get your votes because they don’t set a higher bar. But that isn’t the standard set by the Constitution.

    4. Nardz
      December.18.2019 at 6:48 pm

      “It is amazing how the people who scream the most about Trump’s alleged ‘bad character’ inevitably end up having the worst character themselves”

      Correct.
      See: Mike Laursen

      1. Mike Laursen
        December.18.2019 at 7:15 pm

        Shit, you’re onto me. Those office supplies were going to be thrown out, anyway.

  4. TrickyVic (old school)
    December.18.2019 at 4:53 pm

    I’ve never known a politician to have values that were not for sale.

    1. JesseAz
      December.18.2019 at 5:26 pm

      Amash has no values. So really nothing for sale.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.18.2019 at 5:42 pm

        Amash has no values.

        You’re a half-educated bigot and inconsequential malcontent.

        Everybody has problems.

        1. JesseAz
          December.18.2019 at 5:51 pm

          You realize that you joining whatever side of an argument you do, lowers the value of that side for any rational people right?

          1. Mike Laursen
            December.18.2019 at 6:38 pm

            No, he’s doing fairly well. Amash is clearly a person who has some principles that are not for sale.

    2. Brandybuck
      December.18.2019 at 5:35 pm

      Except Trump. His values are pristine. He is the exception.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.18.2019 at 5:43 pm

        Trump’s values aren’t just values . . . they’re Values.

        1. Nardz
          December.18.2019 at 6:55 pm

          That’s actually funny.
          Congrats Kirkland, you’ve upped your hit rate to .0000000000000000001

      2. JesseAz
        December.18.2019 at 5:51 pm

        It’s weird how you always jump to strawman arguments.

        1. Mike Laursen
          December.18.2019 at 6:39 pm

          Not sure loveconstitution1789 would agree that “his values are pristine” is a strawman argument.

    3. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:38 pm

      Jimmy Carter. The common beef against him is that he was incompetent, but he most definitely has personal convictions that are not for sale.

  5. John
    December.18.2019 at 4:57 pm

    http://www.foxnews.com/media/mainstream-media-ignores-fisa-court-slamming-fbi-over-surveillance-applications

    Hey, lets put up another “impeachment is so groovy because Orange Man Bad Article” and ignore the FISA Court calling the entire FBI to the carpet. FISA abuse just isn’t a libertarian issue I guess.

    1. JesseAz
      December.18.2019 at 5:26 pm

      Local news story bro.

    2. Rich
      December.18.2019 at 5:52 pm

      Presiding Judge Rosemary M. Collyer gave the FBI until Jan. 10 to come up with solutions,

      which the mainstream media will then shout from the rooftops, right? RIGHT?!

      1. Longtobefree
        December.18.2019 at 6:07 pm

        After which, those PROPOSED solutions will receive the same respect shown to agreements by North Korea.
        And no one will get fired, no one will loose their pension, and the song will remain the same.
        And, oh by the way, WHAT will happen if the FBI ignores the judge just like they ignore congress?

      2. MatthewSlyfield
        December.18.2019 at 6:15 pm

        The FBI will propose “solutions” which the mainstream media will then pretend are something more meaningful than trying to stop an arterial bleed with a finger tip Band-Aid.

    3. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:40 pm

      Ignoring: https://reason.com/2019/12/18/the-fbis-systematic-dishonesty/

      1. Mike Laursen
        December.18.2019 at 6:41 pm

        Ignoring: https://reason.com/2019/12/18/the-fbis-systematic-dishonesty/

      2. Mike Laursen
        December.18.2019 at 6:41 pm

        Ignoring: https://reason.com/2019/12/15/james-comey-fox-news-chris-wallace-ig-report-fbi/

  6. Eddy
    December.18.2019 at 5:03 pm

    “But Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.), who now identifies with neither party”

    What are his pronouns?

    1. JesseAz
      December.18.2019 at 5:27 pm

      Bitch ass cry baby.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.18.2019 at 5:43 pm

        Open wider, bigot. Your betters are not nearly done with you.

        And try to quit whimpering about it. Accept getting stomped with some dignity.

        1. JesseAz
          December.18.2019 at 5:51 pm

          You’re just boring.

        2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          December.18.2019 at 5:52 pm

          It’s encouraging to see you so enthusiastic about impeachment, Art. Because I recall even after Mueller submitted his report proving Russians are controlling our government, you said impeachment wasn’t necessary.

          Glad you realize #TrumpUkraine is even more serious than #TrumpRussia. Welcome to the right side of history.

        3. R Mac
          December.18.2019 at 6:25 pm

          “Open wider, bigot”

          No one wants to hear about your weird gay domination/revenge fantasies.

        4. Sevo
          December.18.2019 at 6:30 pm

          Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          December.18.2019 at 5:43 pm
          “Open wider, bigot….”

          You don’t have to; your mouth is already big enough to have Trump jammed down your throat once more, asshole bigot.

      2. Ray McKigney
        December.18.2019 at 6:55 pm

        Bitch ass cry baby.

        LOLOL

  7. hpearce
    December.18.2019 at 5:03 pm

    “The libertarian congressman ”

    Independent who claimed that parties like the LP did nor represent all the people
    This guy is libertarian leaning at the very best – and not a libertarian.

    Reason has a habit of supporting republicans for the LP candidacy

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      December.18.2019 at 5:27 pm

      “Independent who claimed that parties like the LP did nor (sic) represent all the people”

      And? Does the LP represent progressives?

    2. UCrawford
      December.18.2019 at 6:39 pm

      No they don’t. The last election they couldn’t identify a single Trump supporter on their staff. Most of them were Hillary Clinton supporters, more than Gary Johnson (who effectively ran as a liberal, with a liberal running mate).

      Reason are not closet conservatives, they’re progressive liberals pretending to be libertarian.

      1. Mike Laursen
        December.18.2019 at 6:43 pm

        Most of them were Hillary Clinton supporters? Can you back up that assertion with any evidence?

  8. Ohio Lawyer
    December.18.2019 at 5:05 pm

    This is what we get when uneducated people are elected. He reminds me of a high school government class.

    1. John
      December.18.2019 at 5:06 pm

      He is like the overly earnest kid who has ADD and reads just enough about the Constitution to be dangerous.

    2. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:45 pm

      wikipedia: [Amash] then attended the University of Michigan, graduating in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics with high honors. Amash stayed at Michigan to attend the University of Michigan Law School, graduating with a Juris Doctor in 2005.

  9. Eddy
    December.18.2019 at 5:08 pm

    “Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct. All we need is probable cause. That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence.”

    Probably cause? That’s the standard the FISA court is supposedly following. It’s the standard which (without express basis in the actual language of the Bill of Rights) grand juries are told to follow.

    As applied today, it’s the ham-sandwich standard.

    “Yeah, some of the witnesses said the suspect was a tuna on whole wheat, but we’ll file the charge anyway and leave those issues to be hashed out at the trial.”

  10. John
    December.18.2019 at 5:10 pm

    The five-term congressman noted that the impeachment process should not be about “policy disagreements,” ineffective governance,” or “criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.” Instead, he said, it “is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency and ensuring that executive power is directed toward proper ends in accordance with the law.”

    If it is not supposed to be based on criminal statutes, then how is then based on “proper ends in accordance with the law”? What is the law if not statutes?

    As much as anything. Amash is just stupid. He can’t even make an internally consistent argument.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      December.18.2019 at 6:27 pm

      Amash is walking a tightrope between an acid pool of “my principles” on one side and a spiked floor of “flowery language disguising my irrational hatred for a man that brought my career to an end” but doesn’t have the balls to be honest about his principles, since he has none, or to admit that his feelings are getting the best of his brain.

      He’s basically chemjeff.

    2. UCrawford
      December.18.2019 at 6:42 pm

      There was an article several years about why Amash didn’t have better committee positions and the gist was that he was basically too much of an asshole to get along with anyone. Contrast that to the other libertarian in the House, Thomas Massie, who actually works with others to get legislation done and has accomplished good things for his district.

      Amash is just an incompetent piece of shit throwing a hissy fit because Donald Trump has accomplished more for libertarian policy goals than Amash ever did…despite Trump not even pretending to be libertarian. He’s the poster child for why political libertarianism is a complete dead end filled with losers and frauds.

      1. Nardz
        December.18.2019 at 7:00 pm

        Again
        See: Mike Laursen, and also Michael Hihn

    3. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:47 pm

      Amash is accurately describing the high crimes and misdemeanors standard. He is correct that it is a different standard than “has not violated any criminal statutes.”

  11. Dillinger
    December.18.2019 at 5:13 pm

    jealous is not a good color on Justin.

    1. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:48 pm

      Jealous (or envious) of what?

  12. Mike S in NorCtrlFL
    December.18.2019 at 5:22 pm

    What ever happened to the people with common sense and the ability to have rational thought? At one time it was possible to get at least a large minority in Congress that were capable. All they can do now is campaign.

    1. Jason A
      December.18.2019 at 5:45 pm

      TDS man. It’s sad. I keep hearing about all this evidence but all I see is hearsay. Uncorroborated hearsay, at that. Combine that with a non-existing Quid Pro Quo, and it’s just full on retard within the Dem party right now.

      Then again, this is the same bunch of maroons that thought Kavannaugh was guilty based upon 30 year old hearsay with zero corroborating evidence. Feelz > logic and reason.

      It’s even more sad and pathetic to see so much of the Reason staff with full-on TDS.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        December.18.2019 at 6:43 pm

        Your problem is that you’re not sufficiently suspending your disbelief. If you focus too hard on the facts, you will lose your grip on the truth.

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      December.18.2019 at 6:21 pm

      “What ever happened to the people with common sense and the ability to have rational thought?”

      They can’t get elected.

      “At one time it was possible to get at least a large minority in Congress that were capable.”

      When was that? The 1920s?

  13. Victoria
    December.18.2019 at 5:27 pm

    I stand by Trump!

  14. Liberty Lover
    December.18.2019 at 5:37 pm

    Clinton impeachment: Democrats betrayed the ‘Principles and Values They Once Claimed To Cherish’

    Trump impeachment: Republicans Are Betraying the ‘Principles and Values They Once Claimed To Cherish’

    Other than time, please explain the difference between the two parties stand on impeachment of their president?

  15. creech
    December.18.2019 at 5:40 pm

    It looks like the Libertarian Party has its 2020 ticket: Amash/Gabbard (with Amash on top, of course.)

    1. Hattori Hanzo
      December.18.2019 at 5:51 pm

      Tulsi’s only appeal to libertarians is her stance on continuing to wage war in the Middle East. On most other issues she’s a rank-and-file Democrat and will not appeal to most at the LP convention. She’s also stated she has no intent to run on another ticket. Now she’s working to build her own brand and try to remind people that not all Democrats aren’t insane.

      1. Eddy
        December.18.2019 at 5:57 pm

        “not all Democrats aren’t insane.”

        Wait…

      2. Geraje Guzba
        December.18.2019 at 6:29 pm

        That and she’s the only candidate that you can really fap to …. and I find that libertarians are instinctively drawn to any women in politics that spends even a second pretending to look them in the eyes …

        1. Nardz
          December.18.2019 at 7:03 pm

          Gabbard isn’t stupid enough to run as a libertarian

          1. Nardz
            December.18.2019 at 7:04 pm

            Nor does she have the requisite self-loathing

      3. UCrawford
        December.18.2019 at 6:44 pm

        And her position on wars is the same as Trump’s. So why would anyone vote for her when Trump is running and she’s socialist on pretty much everything else?

    2. R Mac
      December.18.2019 at 7:07 pm

      I’m not a fan of her policies, but I could get behind her.

  16. Mickey Rat
    December.18.2019 at 5:45 pm

    For impeachment, the accusers must present a case that what they accuse the president of:
    1. Was done.
    2. Was done for the reasons they say it was.
    3. Is an offense that warrants removal.

    If the accused are not going to go by criminal law as a basis for determining #3, then their burden of evidenxe is higher for convincing their colleagues that what was done warrants removal, not lesser, as Amash seems to argue here.

    He walks them through a pretty path that goes nowhere.

    1. Mike Laursen
      December.18.2019 at 6:50 pm

      For impeachment, the accusers must present a case that what they accuse the president of:
      1. Was done.
      2. Was done for the reasons they say it was.
      3. Is an offense that warrants removal.

      What are you basing this assertion on?

      1. R Mac
        December.18.2019 at 7:14 pm

        Common sense.

        Do you have to put effort into being a pedantic cunt or does it just come naturally?

      2. Mickey Rat
        December.18.2019 at 7:18 pm

        If they want to convince anyone else that they have a case. Like colleagues in GOP or members of the Senate. Just saying that impeachment does not have to be about violating a criminal statute, does not mean everyone has to buy into their accusations warrant removal.

  17. Rich
    December.18.2019 at 5:48 pm

    “The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

    It’s existential threats all the way down!

  18. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.18.2019 at 5:55 pm

    Amash has the potential to rival AOC as the best ally Koch / Reason libertarians have in Congress. It’s too bad he left the GOP though. The party needs to be rebuilt by principled members like him, David Frum, and Bill Kristol.

    #LibertariansForABetterGOP

    1. UCrawford
      December.18.2019 at 6:45 pm

      Hahahaha…sick burn. 🙂

    2. geo1113
      December.18.2019 at 7:14 pm

      Ha…way to bring it.

  19. Uncle Jay
    December.18.2019 at 6:04 pm

    “Justin Amash on Impeachment: Republicans Are Betraying the ‘Principles and Values They Once Claimed To Cherish’.”

    Amash is right.
    The GOP is betraying the principles and values they cherish by demanding evidence in the president’s show trial.
    Thank God there are democrats who are prudent enough to recognize the joys and wonders of trying someone with no evidence.

    1. Cyto
      December.18.2019 at 6:24 pm

      Except the bottom line is that this is not about evidence.

      This is about “we want to impeach Trump and we will use any reason that we can come up with” versus “Trump is on our team and we are not going to let you toss him out of office unless you have a damn good reason”

      The fact that the democrats and their media cohort and even Amash have offered up dozens of different reasons why they think Trump should be impeached – yet all of them failed to garner any support – makes people suspect impure motives when they finally settle on something this flimsy in the 11th hour.

      And I don’t mean “flimsy” as in “they can’t prove what happened”. I mean “flimsy” in the sense of “even if they are 100% right, this is pretty slim pickings for removing someone from office.”

      Hell, Al Gore using the White House phones to make fundraising calls is probably more of an offense than this. In this case we have a very strong pile of probable cause for an investigation into direct corruption by a former US Vice President. That same group of folks may have information that directly relates to what we now know unequivocally was a smear campaign against Trump and his cadre about Russia. The claim here is that attempting to find out about that counts as the destruction of democracy because the person involved could possibly be an election opponent, and because it is a foreign country.

      So what? If it had been in the USA, then he could look into it? I don’t think anyone would have a problem if they had been looking in to some Republican’s finances in Ukraine.

      So yeah… that makes it all pretty much purely political. Particularly when we are still not done with a $3.5 million dollar plus effort by the Clintons, the DNC and their supporters to smear Trump with stories from Russian spies and then use those stories to justify a 3 year investigation and impeachment attempt.

      Stacking that up next to “Hey, could you look into this corruption by a former official?” is pretty weak, and nobody is buying it.

      1. Bubba Jones
        December.18.2019 at 6:27 pm

        The Lewinsky scandal was a Democrat plot to distract from the Chinese donations to Gore.

  20. Fredo126
    December.18.2019 at 6:22 pm

    Libertarians JOHN McCain: an ass being an ass for the sake of being an ass.

  21. Bubba Jones
    December.18.2019 at 6:24 pm

    “This should be unanimous, not partisan,” Amash said earlier this month. “Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct. All we need is probable cause. That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence.”

    This is disingenuous bullshit and reveals the low bar for his own vote. What happens when that unanimous vote reaches the Senate? OMG how can you acquit when the house voted unanimously?

  22. Bubba Jones
    December.18.2019 at 6:26 pm

    We have an adversarial legal system. Why should this process be any different? You don’t discount the arguments of the defense lawyer just because he is getting paid.

  23. Sevo
    December.18.2019 at 6:27 pm

    Yep, the GOP has always been in favor of fishing expeditions.

  24. RJL
    December.18.2019 at 6:28 pm

    I live in Amash’s district and know him personally. I couldn’t care less about the Republican party or Amash’s departure from it. But Amash’s actions with regard to Trump are a real disappointment for this long-time Amash supporter. It smells of TDS.

    The values and principles the Republican party “once claimed to cherish” were actually betrayed and sold out by the Republican party prior to Trump, and the great thing Trump did was to expose this farce.

    1. UCrawford
      December.18.2019 at 6:53 pm

      Funny thing about traditional Republican values…Trump’s a lot closer to them than any Republican president in almost a century with the exception of Reagan (and maybe Eisenhower). His trade platform is very similar to the McKinley-Taft-Coolidge “Full Dinner Pail” platform, which led to a period of great prosperity for America (until Herbert Hoover screwed it all up by reversing course).

      When I hear Bush-era Republicans whine and complain about Trump, it just solidifies my support for him because neo-conservatives are nothing but a bunch of closet leftist frauds.

  25. Thomas_Toen
    December.18.2019 at 7:02 pm

    Why is Reason still pretending that Amash is not a Democrat hack?

  26. Michael Suede
    December.18.2019 at 7:14 pm

    Amash thinks asking a foreign government to investigate corruption prior to giving them millions upon millions of US tax payer dollars is an impeachable offense.

Please to post comments