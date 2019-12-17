FISA

The FISA Court Wants Answers About the Problems with FBI's Carter Page Warrants

Judge demands to know what the agency will do prevent future “omissions” in the applications.

|

horowitz_1161x653
Michael Horowitz, Inspector General at the U.S. Department Of Justice (SIPA/Newscom)

Last week, the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Justice found that the FBI omitted relevant information and made a number of mistakes on its warrants submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to wiretap a former aide to Donald Trump. Now the judges of the court are demanding some answers.

In an order filed today and signed by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary M. Collyer, the court lays out a brief explanation about why it's so bad that the FBI left important details out of its warrant request as it sought a wiretap to get more information about Page's communications with Russian officials to determine whether Trump's presidential campaign had been somehow been compromised. In short, there are many rules to get permission to use FISC warrants to secretly snoop on Americans on American soil, and each of the 17 problems Inspector General Michael Horowitz found with the warrants represents a breakdown in the system at several points.

"When it is the FBI that seeks to conduct … surveillance, the Federal officer who makes the application is an FBI agent, who swears to the facts in the application," the report notes. "The FISC judge makes the required probably cause determination 'on the basis of the facts submitted by the applicant.'"

In short, the FISC has to trust that the FBI is including all relevant information in its warrant request and is not leaving out any important details that might factor into the decision. That's because FISC essentially serves as the only form of oversight over the FBI when it comes to secretly snooping on Americans. Its role is to make sure that the targeted Americans' rights are protected and that wiretaps aren't based solely on activities protected by the First Amendment (this is partly why the court was made) and to protect the Fourth Amendment rights of targets. The court depends on the "candor" (a term used several times in the order) of FBI officials in deciding whether to permit surveillance of Americans.

In Page's case, the report says, "The FBI's handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the OIG report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor described above."

The court is therefore ordering the federal government, by January 10, to provide a sworn written submission of what it has done and what it plans to do to make sure FBI warrant applications to FISC "accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application."

The court is also ordering a declassification review of an order FISC put out on December 5 demanding more information about the FBI attorney who is accused of altering a document to conceal that Page had a previous relationship as a source with another federal agency regarding contacts with Russian officials. This would be very relevant to the court when considering a request to wiretap him over conversations with these very Russians.

Read the orders for yourself here.

NEXT: Eat The Rich? House Democrats Plan To Pass Huge Tax Break for Wealthy Homeowners

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dillinger
    December.17.2019 at 5:49 pm

    >>provide a sworn written submission of what it has done and what it plans to do to make sure …

    so much nothing.

    1. JesseAz
      December.17.2019 at 6:35 pm

      A few felony convictions would be the only thing that might have any effect. But government doesnt hold itself accountable.

      1. Krishnan Chittur
        December.17.2019 at 7:41 pm

        They consider themselves immune to prosecution.

    2. ThomasD
      December.17.2019 at 10:09 pm

      Yep, if this court was truly interested in answers they wouldn’t be writing impotent letters, they would be issuing bench warrants for the names of those who signed off on the applications.

      Then people like Comey and Rosenstein would be getting late night visits from the U.S. Marshall service and find themselves before the court with one chance to explain that perjurous acts.

      1. ThomasD
        December.17.2019 at 10:09 pm

        Their not that

  2. Flatulus
    December.17.2019 at 5:55 pm

    Is this just CYA from the court? Did they really not know that fraud like this was occurring? Are they just trying to convince law makers not to break up the court?

    1. Vernon Depner
      December.17.2019 at 6:25 pm

      Yes. No. Yes.

    2. creech
      December.17.2019 at 6:27 pm

      +1 Claude Rains.

      1. ThomasD
        December.17.2019 at 10:10 pm

        +1 usual suspects

    3. Gaear Grimsrud
      December.17.2019 at 6:48 pm

      Well Comey, Baker and Brennan are all stunned that in this one isolated case the system mysteriously failed. Of course it was entirely due to sloppiness on the part of low level staffers. I’m sure the judges are stunned as well. I’m thinking they should replace their “APPROVED” rubber stamps with some that read “MAYBE” until this all blows over.

    4. Illocust
      December.17.2019 at 7:34 pm

      Eh, how exactly is a FISA judge supposed to independently verify what the fed tells them? There isn’t a defense attorney around to go dig up wrong doings and present them. The judges probably knew they weren’t getting the whole picture all of the time, but they don’t really have a way to know which times they are and which times they aren’t.

      1. JesseAz
        December.17.2019 at 7:59 pm

        The judges were there to make sure the applications held up to scrutiny if released. They knew half of them were bullshit.

        1. ThomasD
          December.17.2019 at 10:12 pm

          If they knew is not at issue. That they should have known, or will take necessary action is the only issue. In the absence of necessary action they display their corruption.

    5. Krishnan Chittur
      December.17.2019 at 7:42 pm

      I would say Yes, yes and Yes. The process is totally corrupted.

  3. Barnstormer
    December.17.2019 at 5:58 pm

    The FISC has determined to punish the FBI leadership for their perjury and attempt(s) at sedition: they will have to write “I cannot tell a lie” on the dry-erase board 100 times. Case closed.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.17.2019 at 7:34 pm

      100 times each or 100 times collectively? Either way, that’s a much harsher penalty than they’re accustomed to.

  4. Minadin
    December.17.2019 at 6:13 pm

    “In the event that the FBI at the time of that submission is not yet able to perform any of the planned steps described in the submission, it shall also include (a) a proposed timetable for implementing such measures and (b) an explanation of why, in the government’s view, the information in FBI applications submitted in the interim should be regarded as reliable. “

    Wow, they are not happy for being made to look like a rubber-stamping organization.

    1. Barnstormer
      December.17.2019 at 6:16 pm

      So pissed off they went straight to the dreaded strongly-worded letter.

      1. Krishnan Chittur
        December.17.2019 at 7:43 pm

        Ho Hum. Nothing will happen. They will get medals for writing letters and doing nothing.

    2. Conchfritters
      December.17.2019 at 6:40 pm

      Look like a rubber stamp? They reject just one application out of over 1,000 last year? Fuck, they ARE a rubber stamp!! When is the investigation of the FISA judges? Failure to supervise, cookie cutter approvals.. what more does anyone need??

      1. Ben of Houston
        December.17.2019 at 7:31 pm

        Well, there is the idea that since the FBI has to present the case, they won’t take anything to the court unless they have sufficient probable cause. Since there is no defense, the only reason to ever reject a case is if the FBI truly has no probable cause, in which case they wouldn’t bother bringing it to the FISA Court in the first place. That is how it is supposed to work.

        However, given this evidence, it raises the concern about whether the agency is just fudging the facts or omitting relevant information.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          December.17.2019 at 7:54 pm

          Which is why I suspect that Horowitz’s audit will be particularly revealing.

          1. Robert Beckman
            December.18.2019 at 12:00 am

            But will it ever see the light of day?

            This one has a clear political valence, so it’s in Trumps interest to make it public, but it’s unlikely to be in anyone’s immediate interest to tell the public that they’ve been spying on us far beyond the way they claimed in the past.

            I doubt a resolution so much that I’ll probably vote to re-elect whoever makes it public, of either party, so long as they also push legislation to hamstring the FBI (assuming they’re cheating, of course).

      2. DenverJ
        December.17.2019 at 10:14 pm

        There is actually quite a bit of communication between the court and the FBI before the formal request is made. A draft of the request is sent to the court, and then the court (clerks) will send back an explanation of why the request won’t be granted, and the additional information the court would need in order to approve the request. The request is then modified before being submitted.
        Who knew that the only place to find government efficiency is when it is spying on us?

        1. Robert Beckman
          December.18.2019 at 12:02 am

          Anyone who has studied economics would have expected that. It’s advantageous to the individual government actors, and to their institutions, to be efficient, so they have the incentive needed to become that way. Almost no where else does the government structure their own incentives to align with the public fisc, so almost nowhere else do we see efficiency.

        2. Conchfritters
          December.18.2019 at 1:55 am

          There is actually quite a bit of communication between the court and the FBI before the formal request is made.

          FBI?! I know them! Say… is that the one with the crime lab that fucked up hundreds of hair analyses for capital murder cases over decades??

          Didn’t Whitey Bulger used to work for them?

  5. Pod
    December.17.2019 at 6:16 pm

    “Page had a previous relationship as a source with another federal agency regarding contacts with Russian officials. This would be very relevant to the court when considering a request to wiretap him over conversations with these very Russians.”

    Relevant in the incriminating sense.

    1. Vernon Depner
      December.17.2019 at 6:27 pm

      Then why did the FBI conceal it? Think.

      1. R Mac
        December.17.2019 at 6:31 pm

        It’s Pod. He’s not big on thinking, unless his betters tell him what to think.

      2. Pod
        December.17.2019 at 7:26 pm

        I think we’ll find out. If Barr intends to make hay out of any of this he’ll have to bring charges and that will require specificity.

        1. Krishnan Chittur
          December.17.2019 at 7:44 pm

          The corruption is so deep that the only solution is (as someone wrote) to close the FBI and start something like that with the US Marshal’s service – and appoint multiple IG’s to keep watch over them.

          1. Pod
            December.17.2019 at 8:02 pm

            The US Marshal’s service isn’t any different very likely worse. You’re so dumb for suggesting that.

            1. Sir Chortles A Lot.
              December.17.2019 at 8:09 pm

              Cite?

              1. Pod
                December.17.2019 at 8:19 pm

                Lou Dobbs

                1. Sevo
                  December.17.2019 at 10:23 pm

                  “Lou Dobbs”

                  As a measure of Pod’s stupidity, s/he hopes that is a “cite”.
                  5th grade?

                2. Sir Chortles A Lot.
                  December.18.2019 at 12:19 am

                  The sad thing is I looked forward to his cite. I have no love or hate for the Marshalls. I will admit ignorance of there behavior in general.

                  Here I am a libertarian being instructed to listen to Lou Dobbs by a progressive.

    2. JesseAz
      December.17.2019 at 6:37 pm

      He helped the FBI as a source prior dumbfuck. The information was exculpatory.

      1. Pod
        December.17.2019 at 7:22 pm

        He was only in a position to help the FBI because the Russians didn’t know he was an informant. Trump wouldn’t have known that either. For all Trump knew Page’s outreach to Russia was sincere.

        1. JesseAz
          December.17.2019 at 8:00 pm

          Your rationalization is beyond infantile. Page having previously gone to the FBI when contacted is evidence of the fbi suspicion being valid… unreal.

          1. Pod
            December.17.2019 at 8:11 pm

            The FBI found Page because he was associating with agents of a hostile foreign govt. They went to him. You need to keep that straight. Page shouldn’t get a gold star for paling around with the Russian agents.

            1. Sevo
              December.17.2019 at 10:24 pm

              “The FBI found Page because he was associating with agents of a hostile foreign govt.”

              So now, as in the USSR, associating with foreigners is considered suspicious activity and grounds for an investigation?
              Should his relatives be investigated also?

            2. JesseAz
              December.17.2019 at 10:35 pm

              Actually page went to the FBI after they contacted him you retarded fuck. On his own volition.

              1. JesseAz
                December.17.2019 at 10:35 pm

                After the russians*

        2. DenverJ
          December.17.2019 at 10:59 pm

          “He was only in a position to help the FBI because the Russians didn’t know he was an informant. ”
          Yes, you idiot: that’s what an informant is.

    3. Dizzle
      December.17.2019 at 8:09 pm

      Or he was already registered as a confidential informant with the c.i.a. And was informing them of all his contacts with Russia. It’s literally in the I.g. Report you moron…

      1. Pod
        December.17.2019 at 8:42 pm

        Do you even realize the implications of Page being in a position to offer information on the Russians or wonder how a CIA informant wins up as Trump’s foreign policy adviser?

        1. Sevo
          December.17.2019 at 10:26 pm

          Do you even realize the incoherency of that comment?

        2. JesseAz
          December.17.2019 at 10:36 pm

          Your stupidity and rationalization is unbounded.

          1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
            December.18.2019 at 7:21 am

            Which Reason senior editor do you think runs the Pod account?

    4. DenverJ
      December.17.2019 at 10:50 pm

      Who’s the new idiot? Anyways, to the idiot: It’s in the IG report that Page was a source for the CIA, had helped convict a Russian spy, and that CIA had appraised FBI of these facts, and that a lawyer in FBI criminally edited that information from the FISA warrant request.
      Other than that, your spot on. Idiot.

      1. DenverJ
        December.17.2019 at 10:54 pm

        Huh. I guess I could have just read a few comments down…

      2. Tatyana Ledovskaya
        December.18.2019 at 7:22 am

        Pod’s hardly a new idiot. He’s one of kiddie fucker shreek’s many socks.

    5. Kazinski
      December.18.2019 at 2:49 am

      Page was a former Naval intelligence officer, having contacts with the CIA isn’t suspicious at all.

    6. NOYB2
      December.18.2019 at 4:15 am

      How is Page “incriminated” by having been a trusted source to another federal agency?

      The reason they hid this on the application is because this “previous relationship” contradicts the application!

  6. Bubba Jones
    December.17.2019 at 6:27 pm

    UNINTENDED CONSQUENCE.

  7. Eddy
    December.17.2019 at 6:28 pm

    “You made us look bad, so we’ll have to huff and puff until the public’s attention goes to something else.”

  8. TheLibertyTruthTeller
    December.17.2019 at 6:32 pm

    Aw, geez. All the brainwashed goobers will now resume screeching “THE RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION WAS LAUNCHED WITH A FRAUDULENT FISA WARRANT!”

    Yeah, and Obama was born in Kenya.

    The investigation was, of course, launched five months earlier, when a presumably drunk George Poop-a-dope-alous BRAGGED about Russian efforts to help Trump win to an Australian diplomat who promptly reported it. (It was much later, when Donald Jr admitted conspiring with the Russian government for the infamous Trump Tower meeting on helping elect Trump.

    It can only get crazier.

    It already has. The Horowitz Report has launched yet another crazed conspiracy. Poop-a-dope-alous claims the Australian was an intentional setup. For what? To trick George into describing what Don Jr. later confirmed? (lol)

    1. Sir Chortles A Lot.
      December.17.2019 at 6:35 pm

      “ Poop-a-dope-alous“

      Spoken like a true psychopath. Twice in one post!

      1. JesseAz
        December.17.2019 at 6:38 pm

        Its hihn. Just a barely functioning idiot.

        1. DenverJ
          December.17.2019 at 11:06 pm

          It’s Shake N Bake, and I helped!

      2. Sevo
        December.17.2019 at 6:57 pm

        “Spoken like a true psychopath.”

        Not sure that creature is psychopathic, but whatever passed for a brain is badly damaged.

      3. TheLibertyTruthTeller
        December.17.2019 at 11:00 pm

        I CALLED IT!!

        Aw, geez. All the brainwashed goobers will now resume screeching “THE RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION WAS LAUNCHED WITH A FRAUDULENT FISA WARRANT!”

        HOW MANY brainwashed goobers (so far)?

        FAIL TO EVEN ADDRESS THE ISSUE: DO THEY INSIST THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN WITH THE CARTER PAIGE FISA WARRANT … OR ARE THEY SPINELESS COWARDS … LAUNCHING UNPROVOKED PERSONAL ASSAULTS?

        COWARD: Sir Chortles a Lot
        Spoken like a true psychopath = Typical Trumptard.

        COWARD: JesseAz
        Just a barely functioning idiot. = Typical Trumptard

        COWARD: Sevo
        whatever passed for a brain is badly damaged. = Typical Trumptard..

        COWARD: ThatSkepticGuy
        DID address the issue … but a fucking liar on what I said = Typical Trumptard

        COWARD: Sarah Palin’s Buttplug
        No no, suck FBI dick, it makes you look sane. = Typical Trumptard

        ***ARE THESE ADULTS????
        ***ARE THEIR PARENTS PROUD OF WHAT THEY’CE BECOME?
        ***Are THEY parents, raising children? WHAT AN EXAMPLE, Dads!

        ***CALLING YOU ALL OUT. Yes OR No
        1) Did the investigation start from Paige’s FISA Warrant?
        2) If not, you’re all POOR LOSERS … whiny pussies.
        3) If yes, HAVE THE GUTS TO SAY SO INSTEAD OF BEING BRAYING JACKASSES. (Self-defense … NOad hominem … PROOF of MINDLESS jackassery )

        OR ARE THEY SPINELESS COWARDS … LAUNCHING UNPROVOKED PERSONAL ASSAULTS? (smirk)

        They’ll just bellow and rage again, with infantile insults and cowardice.
        A few more will feel they MUST ALSO be assholes, for the Holy Cause.
        Consider: These snowflakes can feel MANLY ,… only by being INFANTILE! … also like Trump!!! Because tiny … hands

        (walks away laughing)

        Sir Chortles A Lot.

        1. DenverJ
          December.17.2019 at 11:09 pm

          Yup, Hihn. Who the guy who used to whine when nobody would defend him from insults? That was somebody else.

          1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
            December.18.2019 at 12:04 am

            NOBODY EVER WHINED ABOUT THAT.
            When attacked, we ATTACK BACK, in kind.

            I also delight in PROVING them wrong … jamming it up their pathetic asses …. ALWAYS with links to PROOF … as with Sevo again, here:
            https://reason.com/2019/12/17/the-fisa-court-wants-answers-about-the-problems-with-fbis-carter-page-warrants/#comment-8054650

            In this thread, there was nothing to disprove, just a lot of whining and infantile insults, That Skeptic Guy LIED about what I said, but the proof was already there, immediately above

            Anything else?

            1. Sevo
              December.18.2019 at 12:32 am

              “NOBODY EVER WHINED ABOUT THAT.”

              From the pathetic piece of lefty shit who took ‘screen shots’ to show to the Koch brothers to demonstrate how badly he was treated for his continuing pile of bullshit.
              That wasn’t ‘whining’? What did your momma call it, you pathetic piece of lefty shit?

              1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
                December.18.2019 at 2:05 am

                “NOBODY EVER WHINED ABOUT THAT.”

                From the pathetic piece of lefty shit who took ‘screen shots’ to show to the Koch brothers to demonstrate how badly he was treated for his continuing pile of bullshit

                ANOTHER BULLSHIT ASSAULT … NO PROOF.u

                “FUCK OFF. I don’t need no steeenkeeeng sources as proof. I PROVE how

                nasty tough I am!
                -Sevo

                Did you “forget” you were called out as a psycho, just yesterday.
                Your INSANE bullshit that I thought slavery was okay, because SCOTUS said so (Dred Scott)

                ***You STILL fail the challenge.
                1) All I said was SCOTUS rulings are the Law and the Land
                2) And STOP BEING A WHINY PUSSY AND TELL US YOUR ALTERNATIVE.

                REMINDER
                “Complaining about a problem, without posing a solution, is whining.”
                -Theodore Roosevelt

                YOU’RE ALSO FULL OF SHIT THAT I SAID GUN GRABBERS ARE OKAY. I CHALLENGED YOU TO PROVE IT … WITH A SOURCE, LIKE I ALWAYS DO. INSTEAD, YOU SLINK AWAY TO HERE … AND MORE AGGRESSION.

                GUTLESS COWARD

                MOUTHY THUG IS TOO SELF-RIGHTEOUS TO EVER PROVE AN ASSAULT
                I say NOTHING (issue-level) that I cannot PROVE, with a source, if needed.
                ***Like PROVING you a psycho here:
                https://reason.com/2019/12/17/the-fisa-court-wants-answers-about-the-problems-with-fbis-carter-page-warrants/#comment-8054650

                KEEP ASSAULTING, RIGHT-WING PSYCHO. SHOW THE WORLD WHAT YOU REALLY ARE. Left-Right = Zero

                1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
                  December.18.2019 at 7:24 am

                  Jesus fucking Christ Hihn. You’re so far along in the course of your disease you can’t even properly close your tags during your spittle-flecked copy-paste ranting. Why do you want to live like this for the few remaining months you have left? Do the dignified thing.

    2. ThatSkepticGuy
      December.17.2019 at 6:40 pm

      It’s hilarious watching whackos like this scream that anyone who doesn’t blindly believe accept their completely unbacked and ever-changing conspiracy theories about imaginary Russian hacking/collusion/interference/meddling/memes are the *REAL* conspiracy nuts.

      And you can take that “Obama is a Kenyan” thing up with Hillary ‘08.

      1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
        December.17.2019 at 10:27 pm

        Stop yet whining. Not what I said!
        The investigation did NOT star with Carter Page FISA warrant
        Do You insist that it did?.

        1. Sevo
          December.17.2019 at 10:53 pm

          Fuck off, you pathetic piece of lefty shit.

          1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
            December.17.2019 at 11:12 pm

            SEVO … KING OF THE BULLIES ,… SAYS I’M A LEFTY … AGAIN

            Fuck off, you pathetic piece of lefty shit.

            BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

            This links to the web archive of my published writing.
            Please just scan just the summaries for
            TAXES … HEALTH CARE …. FEDERAL DEBT … EDUCATION

            Sevo has seen that link DOZENS of times … What does that say about him?
            (smirk)

            1. Sevo
              December.17.2019 at 11:41 pm

              That’s nice. Once upon a time, you might have had a functioning brain.
              Now, it’s waddles like a duck, quacks like a duck; hey! It’s a fucking lefty piece of shit.
              Fuck off and die where we can’t smell you, you pathetic piece of lefty shit.

            2. Sevo
              December.17.2019 at 11:45 pm

              Oh, and tell us how the gun grabbers are OK, since some SCOTUS justice once said slavery was totes WONDERFUL!
              We love to see you make an ass of yourself. Again. And again. And again. And again…

              1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
                December.18.2019 at 12:09 am

                PROVEN A LIAR ….. WHINY PUSSY LIES AGAIN.

                Oh, and tell us how the gun grabbers are OK, since some SCOTUS justice once said slavery was totes WONDERFUL!

                CRAZED BULLSHIT … PROVE IT … LIKE I DO … AND LIKE ALL ADULTS DO.

                (sneer)

                We love to see you make an ass of yourself. Again. And again. And again. And agai

                1. Sevo
                  December.18.2019 at 12:17 am

                  We love to see you make an ass of yourself. Again. And again. And again. And again…

          2. TheLibertyTruthTeller
            December.17.2019 at 11:46 pm

            (posted in self-defense from ANOTHER unprovoked assault by a serial aggressor)
            Sevo says I’m a lefty!
            BEND OVER, CHUMP …. THIS IS JAMMED UP YOUR PATHETIC ASS

            My “lefty” Campaign for WA State Insurance Commissioner, newspaper interview(edited for space)
            Party: Libertarian
            Campaign theme: Freedom works!

            The Seattle Times asked us all three questions:
            1. What would you do to make prescription drugs more affordable?

            There are two prices involved: drugs and insurance. Deregulating health insurance will greatly increase the number of insured families, with lower premiums . But drug prices would be beyond my control, and another candidate seems to agree. He would form nongovernmental buying co-ops. Great idea, but why must we elect him first?

            2. What would you do to make health insurance more affordable and available for individual consumers?

            Deregulate. Open your Yellow Pages. Compare the number of health insurers with the number of auto and home insurers. Then ask yourself which insurance is the most highly regulated – but offers the fewest choices, with out-of-control prices. As you can see, over-regulation is hazardous to your health.

            3. What changes are needed to protect insurance consumers’ privacy?

            Insurers have legitimate concerns regarding fraudulent health histories from applicants. But insurance applicants can now be forced to choose between living and lying when new jobs require them to change carriers. Deregulate for portable coverage.

            ANY OTHER LOSERS SAY THAT’S FROM A LEFTY? 🙂

            YOUR TURN, SEVO
            What have you done,… EVER? …. Except be a mouthy punk with the trash mouth of a 15-year-old? A LOOSERTARIAN

            -Just another libertarian, with many decades defending individual liberty … from authoritarians, both left and right
            ONE of our mottoes: Left – Right = Zero

            (flush)

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege
              December.18.2019 at 12:03 am

              You declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy and your kids hate your guts. No amount of copypasta limpouts will ever change that.

              1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
                December.18.2019 at 12:15 am

                COWARDLY DIVERSION
                LOSERTARIAN WHINES THAT ABSOLUTE PROVE IS …. copypasta liimpouts!! … as LAME as Trump snarling FAKE NEWS                 🙂

                AGAIN: -Just another libertarian, with many decades defending individual liberty … from authoritarians, both left and right

                1. Sevo
                  December.18.2019 at 12:16 am

                  “COWARDLY DIVERSION”

                  Posting facts is “cowardly diversion” to pathetic lefty piece of shit.
                  How……………..
                  pathetic.

                  1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
                    December.18.2019 at 1:36 am

                    FOR RETARDS

                    A DIVERSION CAN BE FACT OR LIE.
                    “Diversion” means a chicken-shit diversion from the topic.
                    The topic is my campaign for insurance commissioner.
                    Where THOSE facts PROVE you a psycho liar .,.. DOCUMENTED

                    So YOURS is a uniquely shameful diversion from the topic: PROOF THAT YOU’RE A PSYCHO LIAR (sneer)

                2. Red Rocks White Privilege
                  December.18.2019 at 6:54 am

                  Dumbfuck Hihnsano’s chewing the furniture again because his boos in the FBI were caught lying 17 times.

            2. Sevo
              December.18.2019 at 12:23 am

              “YOUR TURN, SEVO”

              OK, what did the Koch brothers tell you when you went whining to them with your ‘SCREEN SHOT!!!@!@’ of me telling you to stuff it up your ass?
              Did they pat you on the head and tell you to ‘call your mommy’? Did they tell you that ‘Sevo is really not nice to you’?
              Or did they tell you to ‘fuck off and grow up, you pathetic piece of lefty shit!’?

              1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
                December.18.2019 at 1:41 am

                THAT”S MY PROOF … YOUR TURN, SEVO

                OK, what did the Koch brothers tell you when you went whining to them with your ‘SCREEN SHOT!!!@!@’ of me telling you to stuff it up your ass?
                Did they pat you on the head and tell you to ‘call your mommy’? Did they tell you that ‘Sevo is really not nice to you’?

                So … more than a consummate bullshitter ….. YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT PROOF IS!
                We shoulda known. 🙂

            3. Sevo
              December.18.2019 at 12:26 am

              “ANY OTHER LOSERS SAY THAT’S FROM A LEFTY? ????”
              Does it take any more? Tell us about how the justification for slavery is just fine to allow fucking lefties like you to grab guns.
              We love to see you make an ass of yourself again. And again. And again. And Again..

              1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
                December.18.2019 at 1:50 am

                MOAR PROOF THAT SEVO IS A PSYCHO!

                PROVEN A LIAR ON ME BEING A LEFTY … WITH SOURCES
                https://reason.com/2019/12/17/the-fisa-court-wants-answers-about-the-problems-with-fbis-carter-page-warrants/#comment-8054650

                THE FUCKING BULLY SEEKS REVENGE!
                ANOTHER BULLSHIT ASSAULT … PSYCHOTIC LIE … NEVER A SOURCE!!

                THIS IS THE ULTIMATE CYBER-BULLY …ATTACK … ATTACK … ATTACK … NEVER A SHRED OF PROOF.

                “I don’t need YOUR kind of steenkeeeng proof. I JUST PROVED HOW TOUGH I AM! harrumph”
                –Sevo

                1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
                  December.18.2019 at 7:26 am

                  HA! SEE! I’LL LINK TO MY OWN POST AS PROOF!

                  Just think Hihn. If your IQ was over 75 you could have qualified as an FBI agent.

    3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      December.17.2019 at 7:34 pm

      No no, suck FBI dick, it makes you look sane.

    4. NOYB2
      December.18.2019 at 4:16 am

      Hihntard is back.

  9. R Mac
    December.17.2019 at 6:32 pm

    I’ll take this seriously when the attorney (s?) that lied are held in contempt and tossed in jail for a month or 6.

    1. JesseAz
      December.17.2019 at 6:38 pm

      Lol.

    2. Krishnan Chittur
      December.17.2019 at 7:47 pm

      The attorney is as likely to get into trouble as Putin or Xi could get into trouble in their own countries. The rot is deep and not fixable – unless the whole structure is destroyed and rebuilt.

    3. MoreFreedom
      December.17.2019 at 10:15 pm

      If I were the FISA judge, I’d believe the FBI won’t be doing it again when it provides the evidence of the people responsible that allowed the law to be violated, and has the DoJ prosecute and convict them.

      Anything less means it will continue, because breaking the law had no consequences. This isn’t the kind of thing one can allow to occur with the perpetrators getting away with it.

      1. Nardz
        December.18.2019 at 1:40 am

        It’s really our fault.
        Anericans, all of us.
        We let them get away with it.
        The tree of liberty is desperately parched

  10. JesseAz
    December.17.2019 at 6:35 pm

    Good luck with that. The IG report also showed the FBI directing investigators to not write down any exculpatory information or negative information on CIs in order to avoid release of Brady information. FBI under mueller and comey was as corrupt as they come.

    1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
      December.17.2019 at 11:53 pm

      PROVE IT!
      LINK TO A SOURCE … LIKE I DO … AS DOES ANYONE WITH NOTHING TO HIDE

      1. Sevo
        December.18.2019 at 12:33 am

        “PROVE IT!”
        Learn to read, you pathetic piece of lefty shit

        1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
          December.18.2019 at 2:12 am

          BLATANTLY LIES ABOUT WHAT I SAID!

          PROVE IT!
          LINK TO A SOURCE … LIKE I DO … AS DOES ANYONE WITH NOTHING TO HIDE

          Learn to read, you pathetic piece of lefty shit

          (sneer) No link, Gomer.

          1. NOYB2
            December.18.2019 at 4:17 am

            What’s that disgusting smell? Oh, it’s you.

          2. Red Rocks White Privilege
            December.18.2019 at 6:56 am

            If you have nothing to hide, why did you call the fact that you declared bankruptcy “slander”?

      2. Tatyana Ledovskaya
        December.18.2019 at 7:27 am

        LINK TO A SOURCE … LIKE I DO

        OK HIHN! HERE YOU GO! SEE! UNDENIABLE PROOF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  11. ThatSkepticGuy
    December.17.2019 at 6:37 pm

    *made a number of lies

  12. Tom Bombadil
    December.17.2019 at 6:47 pm

    “Judge demands to know what the agency will do prevent future “omissions” in the applications.”

    Would dissolving the FISA court be a good first step?

    1. Gaear Grimsrud
      December.17.2019 at 6:53 pm

      I’d rather they dissolve the FBI.

      1. Krishnan Chittur
        December.17.2019 at 7:48 pm

        Yes. But watch as Comey may get medals and get nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

  13. Sevo
    December.17.2019 at 6:55 pm

    “…FBI omitted relevant information and made a number of mistakes…”

    Yeah, “mistakes” like doctoring evidence to support a warrant, those sorts of “mistakes”.
    Just stuff that happens when you get new people in the office, right?

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.17.2019 at 7:36 pm

      This is what we were talking about last week!

      The IG report made it clear that FBI leadership, up to and including Comey, were keeping close tabs on all three of the teams that were working on these warrants. The IG report points out 17 “mistakes” that were made–not just in the initial filing but in all subsequent extension requests, as well. The idea that some rogue agent doctored evidence of his own accord–just because he felt like it. The one positive quality government bureaucrats possess is that they’re meticulous in this one regard–they don’t go off the reservation unless their supervisor told them to do so. My default assumption is that someone told that guy to alter that email. Underlings don’t take the initiative that way. And if their boss makes them do something they think might get them in trouble, they write a memo about it–to cover their asses. This whole thing stinks of supervision from the top, and if investigators dig deep enough, I bet they’ll find a CYA memo somewhere.

      1. Sevo
        December.17.2019 at 8:39 pm

        And, of course, since a POTUS candidate was involved, Obo knew absolutely NOTHING about it at all! NOTHING!!!!
        I’ll repeat; the only possible justification for NOT informing Trump that some of his assistants were under investigation was the assumption that Trump was an agent.
        This was as close to a coup as I hope the US ever gets.

        1. Nardz
          December.18.2019 at 1:44 am

          Unless the perpetrators are hanged, this will only be the beginning.
          Welcome to the USSA

  14. Ken Shultz
    December.17.2019 at 7:28 pm

    “The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable”

    —-Judge Collyer

    I can’t believe this judge fell for Trump’s crazy conspiracy theory!

    LOL

    1. JesseAz
      December.17.2019 at 8:02 pm

      Trump is guilty. We just kneecapped Mueller and trump is unfairly shielded from both attorney and executive privilege. Why does that asshole get any privileges.

  15. Krishnan Chittur
    December.17.2019 at 7:34 pm

    Ho Hum – nothing will happen. if the Judiciary thinks that the Deep State will respond to a Judge, then the Judge(s) should go back and read about how power corrupts. All they need to do is take a look what Comey said and continues to maintain. The Federal Government (the executive and the legislative branches for sure) has grown SO BIG and SO POWERFUL that nothing will happen. Infact what happened recently is the result of the many times the FBI has abused the FISA process and nothing has happened to the people who perpetrated such abuses. What the FBI did was reprehensible but I doubt if anyone will be found responsible. The next time there is a DemocraThug President, the agents who were responsible for this will get Presidential Medals – just watch. If I get abused or harassed by a common criminal – I have some recourse – I can try and go to get help from Law Enforcement (sure, they can ignore me) – but when Law Enforcement abuses and harasses me I have absolutely no where to turn to – and the FBI has indeed become the Bureau of Intimidation and Imbeciles. Reprehensible bunch of human beings who continue to enjoy their reign of terror.

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.17.2019 at 7:46 pm

      In related news, Trump’s letter to Nancy Pelosi is one of the greatest pieces of literature I’ve read since I don’t know when.

      If it had been a speech, it would be the greatest speech since Patton’s speech to the troops:

      “We’ll win this war, but we’ll win it only by fighting and showing the Germans that we’ve got more guts than they have or ever will have. We’re not just going to shoot the bastards, we’re going to rip out their living goddamned guts and use them to grease the treads of our tanks. We’re going to murder those lousy Hun cocksuckers by the bushel-fucking-basket.”

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_S._Patton%27s_speech_to_the_Third_Army#The_speech

      Trump’s letter clearly lays out why Pelosi is full of shit, why the impeachment is a sham, and then goes on to explain why the Democrats are doing this to him–and why the American people should reelect him. Given the mannerisms in that letter, it seems like he wrote it himself, too. I tell you. That’s the best most effective piece of writing I’ve ever seen. It’s written in terms average people understand, too–like Patton’s speech to the troops was as profane as a bunch of enlisted men sitting around talking among themselves. If that letter Trump wrote is a preview of his campaign, the election is his. Unless there’s a sudden recession, I don’t see how he can lose.

      1. Ken Shultz
        December.17.2019 at 7:47 pm

        Wasn’t supposed to be a reply to anybody.

      2. Pod
        December.17.2019 at 7:56 pm

        You’re beaming Ken but I love Dear Leader more!!

        1. JesseAz
          December.17.2019 at 8:03 pm

          Your leader is Pelosi, and I believe you.

          1. Sevo
            December.17.2019 at 10:27 pm

            “Your leader is Pelosi, and I believe you.”

            Nah, it’s the hag, and she and Pod lost.

        2. Michael S. Langston
          December.17.2019 at 8:55 pm

          You really are an idiot. Tried hard to give you the benefit of the doubt which only proved I can be as stupid as other humans, though never as stupid as you…

  16. Illocust
    December.17.2019 at 7:40 pm

    I’m curious how this will affect the impeachment. It’s a hell of a lot harder to pretend there is a nothing to see here situation going on, when a court starts sending out letters saying “WTF”.

    1. Reshufflex
      December.17.2019 at 9:12 pm

      Doesn’t matter. Comey et al could scream in the streets how the feds set up Trump, and the lunatic fringe would still demand his impeachment.

      They’ve crossed the ideological Rubicon. From Day One, after Trump’s presidency became a fait accompli, the leftist zealots demanded and were promised a political bloodletting.

      From the media to academia, and deep within the DC swamp, the leeches turned ravenous if not rabid. Trump’s blood-and political death-became the central cause, the only cause, the Cause Celebre.

      Not to worry. Now we get to watch them commit seppuku, awash in their own blood.

  17. Jerryskids
    December.17.2019 at 7:54 pm

    “The FISC judge makes the required probably cause determination ‘on the basis of the facts submitted by the applicant.'”

    In short, the FISC has to trust that the FBI is including all relevant information in its warrant request and is not leaving out any important details that might factor into the decision.

    Given that the reason they need a warrant in the first place is to ensure an independent third party concurs with their assessment of probable cause, the magistrates are supposed to be skeptical of the application. They don’t in fact have to trust them at all. Having been shown the FBI has at least some agents willing to break that trust, they now have even less reason to take what the FBI says at face value. It’s long past time there are consequences to lying to the courts by both police and prosecutors and consequences for the judges who let them get away with it. Is it really true the FISA court judges were shocked to find they had been lied to, did they really never have the slightest hint that any warrant applications were ever anything less than completely truthful? Are they senile, ignorant, or lying about their absolute faith in the moral rectitude of law enforcement agents?

    1. Chipper Jones
      December.17.2019 at 8:43 pm

      To be fair, the FISA judges kept asking if the other side had any objections but the lawyers for the accused always remained silent.

      1. ThomasD
        December.17.2019 at 10:24 pm

        Huh? This was entirely ex parte.

        1. Robert Beckman
          December.18.2019 at 12:10 am

          Whoosh!

          1. Sevo
            December.18.2019 at 12:27 am

            Nice.
            Now explain.

            1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
              December.18.2019 at 2:12 am

              WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOSH!

  18. Aegis
    December.17.2019 at 8:23 pm

    “The FISC judge makes the required probably cause determination”
    Really? Is there a single person in media anymore that speaks English?

  19. Reshufflex
    December.17.2019 at 8:40 pm

    The FISA court would do well to inquire about another ( even worse?) machination:

    in addition to asking about the initial duplicity by the Crossfire Hurricane cult upon requesting a warrant, it should ask why the FBI leadership (and C/H) equally failed to disclose to it that the Steele dossier was fiction during the required warrant renewal process.

    These idiots had several bites of the apple. And they played dumb and stupid every time.

  20. chemjeff radical individualist
    December.17.2019 at 9:03 pm

    Time to get rid of secret courts.

    1. JesseAz
      December.17.2019 at 10:38 pm

      But only after they get rid of Trump first right jeffrey?

      1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
        December.18.2019 at 7:30 am

        cytotoxic the Canadian centrist believes we ought to have a proper trial before the scheduled hanging.

  21. DenverJ
    December.17.2019 at 10:07 pm

    Hmm. The police/prosecution are being asked to also fairly represent the suspect’s side of things. What could possibly go wrong? I mean, FISA is better than the freewheeling wild west atmosphere before it was passed, but what the hell? The judges are the ones who, practically speaking, are acting as the suspect’s representation as far as civil rights are concerned, and that’s ok as far as it goes. I’ve had a couple-three judges over the years who protected my rights. But, they have no investigative powers or abilities. There has to be another way. And no, an ombudsman isn’t going to cut it, either.

    1. DenverJ
      December.17.2019 at 10:30 pm

      You know, I’ve been thinking about it, and the founders were aware of spies, traitors, and saboteurs when they wrote the Fourth Amendment. Abolish the court.

    2. NOYB2
      December.18.2019 at 4:21 am

      No, FISA is not better than a freewheeling wild west atmosphere. Foreign intelligence and the legal system shouldn’t mix at all. The FISA courts can’t apply the usual legal processes to get to the truth, so all they do is give a veneer of legitimacy to activities that they are incapable of supervising.

  22. M L
    December.17.2019 at 10:27 pm

    There’s only one thing to do. Speedy trials followed by public hangings in the town square.

    1. Robert Beckman
      December.18.2019 at 12:13 am

      It’s more efficient if you do it the other way. Speedy hangings followed by public trials in the town square.

      1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
        December.18.2019 at 12:17 am

        LIke how you people burned witches?

        1. Sevo
          December.18.2019 at 12:28 am

          Fuck off, you pathetic piece of lefty shit.

  23. DenverJ
    December.17.2019 at 10:33 pm

    Gibbets. Make sure their replacements know their place.

  24. Banknilami
    December.17.2019 at 11:42 pm

    if you want to buy properties in India, click on the follow link
    banknilami

  25. Rye Rye Rocco
    December.17.2019 at 11:46 pm

    Ifd they do this for the high-profile cases just think of all the fraud they commit on the cases no one will ever look at!

    1. Brett Bellmore
      December.18.2019 at 6:13 am

      They thought nobody would look at this case, because Hillary was going to win. Then she lost, and they thought they’d better double down and find something that would destroy Trump before he had a chance to prove what they’d already done.

  26. librich
    December.18.2019 at 2:39 am

    Chalmers Johnson referred to these kinds of judges as “flunkies,” because their only role is to add a veneer of legality and respectability.

  27. Michael Hihn
    December.18.2019 at 3:28 am

    Donald Trump told the ‘lie of the year’

    The video portion is DEVASTATING. Trump’s own words, AGAIN his biggest threat.

    1. NOYB2
      December.18.2019 at 4:23 am

      Warning: those links probably go to illegal content or nasty pornography.

      1. Michael Hihn
        December.18.2019 at 6:24 am

        The link destination is easily seen … by anyone with even average internet literacy.

        1) Place your cursor on the link

        2) The url (web address) will appear in small type at the bottom-left of your browser, for Chrome, Edge and Firefox. This has been standard on browsers for decades, so should be similar on a Mac.

        3) If NOYB2’s induced hysteria leaves you concerned, search for Trump Lie of The Year Select a source YOU trust, from 63,000 results (results may vary)

        P.S. If you share my concern for the suppression of ideas,from Trump and his core base of authoritarians …the folks who foment hysteria about “nasty pornography” and “monsters” under your bed” and dozens of wacko conspiracies … you may wish to explore the ambitious new Lincoln Project at my comment headed, “We Are Republicans and We Want Trump Defeated”.

        This is an attempt to restore Ronald Reagan’s true conservatism values and unity… instead of a divisive President who has disgraced the office, and abused of his power, to defend mass assaults and murder, initiated by his Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist supporters in Chartlottesville.

        Despite the President’s shameful lie that the violence was launched by “the alt-LEFT,” four white supremacists have been convicted and imprisoned for the Charlottesville riots, by his own DOJ.

        Does that match YOUR American values?

        1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
          December.18.2019 at 7:31 am

          Tell us more about how the Mueller report will result in Trump’s impeachment and criminal prosecution for treason Hihn. Make sure to link to dozens of your own psychopathic raving posts as evidence.

  28. Michael Hihn
    December.18.2019 at 6:54 am

    ”WE ARE REPUBLICANS, AND WE WANT TRUMP DEFEATED”
    The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet

    By George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson
    The authors have worked for and supported Republican campaigns.

    As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.

    That’s why we are announcing the Lincoln Project, an effort to highlight our country’s story and values, and its people’s sacrifices and obligations. This effort transcends partisanship and is dedicated to nothing less than preservation of the principles that so many have fought for, on battlefields far from home and within their own communities.

    This effort asks all Americans of all places, creeds and ways of life to join in the seminal task of our generation: restoring to this nation leadership and governance that respects the rule of law, recognizes the dignity of all people and defends the Constitution and American values at home and abroad….

    … We look to Lincoln as our guide and inspiration. He understood the necessity of not just saving the Union, but also of knitting the nation back together spiritually as well as politically.(cont’d)

    =============

    George T. Conway III is an attorney in New York. Steve Schmidt is a political strategist who worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. John Weaver is a Republican strategist who worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. John Kasich. Rick Wilson is a Republican media consultant and author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies” and the forthcoming “Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump and Democrats From Themselves.”

    ———————————————————————————–

    Polls show Trump losing to any of the top five Democrats. A Fox News Poll says 50% of Americans want Trump impeached and removed. Though not yet mentioned by the Lincoln Project, it seems safe to assume they will also seek a GOP “unity” nominee. Today, both parties fight to get a 51 vote Senate majority for health care — THAT’S POWER NOT SOLUTIONS.

    We desperately need a Reagan or a Kennedy, who both focused on America’s shared values … THEN a win-win for each party .. a GENUINE art of the deal … which both Kennedy and Reagan achieved. Do YOU know their tax cuts were IDENTICAL? That both launched the ONLY economic booms since WWII? And BOTH started from severe recessions?

    The current President was handed the longest recovery ever, for an incoming President, has already added more new 8-year debt than Obama did AFTER 8 years. GDP growth has now collapsed to slower than what Obama handed him … two causes: the trade war, and tax cuts exactly the opposite of PROVEN success by Reagan and Kennedy. RELAX! Hillary would have been just as bad, just failing differently. Neither Hilary or Donald approaches the skills, class and integrity of … John and Ron.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.18.2019 at 6:57 am

      Dumbfuck Hihnsano thinks this new version of the Reagan Brigade (which got BTFO in the mid-terms) will be more successful.

      1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
        December.18.2019 at 7:32 am

        THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN! IT’S THE BEGINNING OF THE END!

  29. Statusforall
    December.18.2019 at 7:15 am

    sad zindagi status in hindi

Please to post comments