"There Is an Error in the Supreme Court's Analysis in Loper Bright."

In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimando, the Supreme Court overturned Chevron U.S.A. v. NRDC's holding that federal courts should defer to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutory provisions. In Loper Bright, the Court concluded that Chevron deference was incompatible with the Administrative Procedure Act. As Chief Jsutice Roberts explained, Section 706 of the APA provides "'the reviewing court'—not the agency whose action it reviews—is to 'decide all relevant questions of law' and 'interpret . . . statutory provisions.'"

The Chevron opinion made no effort to reconcile its holding with the language of the APA. Indeed, the Chevron decision did not mention the APA at all. But perhaps there was a good reason for that.

In a footnote to his dissent in Hospital Menonita de Guayama v. NLRB--a case in which the D.C. Circuit was instructed by the Supreme Court to reconsider its prior decision deferring to an agency interpretation under Chevron--Judge Ray Randolph addresses this "error" in Loper Bright.