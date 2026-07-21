Did no one else notice Justices Kagan and Barrett's Sartorial Choices?

I apologize for the light blogging of late. Well, light for me at least. Randy and I just submitted the final chapter of the Fifth Edition of our casebook to the publisher. It took us nearly two weeks to figure out how to present Trump v. Barbara. I think we figured out a really innovative and accessible way of presenting the different issues, so students can easily contrast the majority and dissenting opinions. We hope to share an excerpt once the page proofs are ready.

I still have not finished reading all of the opinions from the end of the term. Plus, I have a host of half-finished posts about Slaughter, Cook, Barbara, the TPS case, West Virginia v. B.P.J., and more. I hope to get those done over the next few weeks. (I could not resist dumping on the "Aloha spirit" breaking news.)

Now, as I slowly climb out of the backlog, let me highlight something that I was surprised didn't get much attention: Justice Kagan and Barrett's sartorial choices.

Did no one else notice that Justice Kagan was wearing a bright red suit while Justice Barrett was wearing a dark blue suit? You see, the colors are reversed! I suppose this could have been coincidental. I found a few photos of Kagan wearing red in the past. Still, I'd like to think this was a subliminal attempt at bipartisanship.

I agree with David Lat and others that Kagan and Barrett are the perfect spokespersons for the Court at this moment. I wrote an essay that should be out this summer about why the Justices should hold regular press conferences to help rehabilitate the public's image. Kagan and Barrett should be the first ones to the mic.