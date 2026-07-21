New Academic Freedom Podcast on Pernell Decision

A new episode of the Academic Freedom Podcast has been released. The podcast is sponsored by the Academic Freedom Alliance and the Center for Academic Freedom and Free Speech at Yale Law School.

This episode features a conversation with Greg Greubel, a senior attorney at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and one of the lead attorneys who argued the case against Florida's Stop W.O.K.E. Act restrictions of faculty speech in public university classrooms. The 11th Circuit just handed down an opinion in that case, Pernell v. Florida Board of Governors. It is one of the most consequential academic freedom cases of recent years.

In the new podcast episode, we discuss the case and its background, break down the First Amendment law surrounding academic freedom issues at public universities, and consider some of the implications of this decision for future cases, including ongoing litigation arising out of "divisive concepts" policies in Alabama and Texas. Give it a listen here.