The Volokh Conspiracy
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Will Trump v. Barbara End the Birthright Citizenship Debate
The Court may have ruled on birthright citizenship, but the debate over birthright citizenship and the Fourteenth Amendment is likely to continue.
The Supreme Court's final decision of OT 2025, in Trump v. Barbara reaffirmed the conventional understanding of birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment, and held President Trump's Executive Order purporting to deny citizenship to the children of temporary visitors and illegal aliens born on U.S. soil. Writing for the Court, Chief Justice Roberts reached to resolve the case on constitutional grounds, eschewing the narrower (and more bulletproof) statutory arguments against the E.O. And as a consequence, the Chief's opinion in Barbara only garnered five votes.
Justice Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment, albeit on statutory grounds, and joined Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch in rejecting the Court's constitutional claims. None of the justices fully embraced the Trump EO's constitutionality, but the four all rejected the Chief Justice's constitutional holding.
While I believe the Chief Justice's opinion embraced the best interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment's citizenship clause, I believe it was an error to reach the constitutional question given the clear statutory infirmity of the President's E.O., for reasons I explain in my latest Civitas Outlook column. A decision resting on statutory grounds would have received at least six votes; none of the dissenters addressed the statutory claim to any meaningful degree.
My column concludes:
In articulating and embracing a broad constitutional rule, the Chief Justice likely sought to settle the birthright citizenship debate for the body politic. He probably failed. Resolving the case on constitutional grounds produced a narrower majority than was necessary to resolve the case and invited extensive response, including over 130 pages of dissents. Legislative proposals on "birth tourism" and the like are sure to follow.
Although he considers himself a student of history, Chief Justice Roberts may not have learned history's lesson here. While fairly (and in my view, accurately) recounting the history of American citizenship, he neglected to consider the history of judicial overreach. On several occasions in our nation's history, justices have sought to quell political contestation through judicial edict, hoping the power of the pen would quell political discord. The controlling opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) called on "the contending sides" of that "national controversy" to lay down their opposition and heed the Court's opinion. Their argument fell on deaf ears and arguably enflamed the opposition to the Court's abortion jurisprudence.
It is unlikely that Trump v. Barbara ended the debate over birthright citizenship. It may have truly started it.