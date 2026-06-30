The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Final Recap of Authorship Predictions
I correctly predicted that Coach Kavanaugh would have the transgender sports cases and the Chief would write birthright citizenship. I was wrong about Alito authoring NRSC, but that means he did not write anything in December, which gives weight to my theory that Alito lost the majority opinion in Hamm v. Smith.
I will have much more to say about today's cases, and yesterday's cases, and last week's cases, in due course.