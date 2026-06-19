Guns, Aliens, Indians, Registration Numbers, and John Jay

From Craghtten v. U.S., decided Wednesday by the Ninth Circuit (Judges Kenneth Lee, Gabriel Sanchez, and Holly Thomas):

Isaac Craghtten—a Canadian-born American Indian and a lawful permanent resident of the United States—tried to acquire a firearm at a gun store in Idaho. But he was unable to do so because he lacks an alien registration or admission number required of non-citizens to complete the federal Firearm Transaction Record Form 4473….

Form 4473's alien-number requirement for non-citizens comports with the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment guarantees that "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." "Like most rights," however, "the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited." U.S. v. Rahimi (2024) (quoting D.C. v. Heller (2008)). We have explained that "the plain text of the Second Amendment only prohibits meaningful constraints on the right to acquire firearms." Thus, "in assessing whether particular laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms implicate" the Second Amendment right, we analyze "whether a challenged regulation meaningfully impairs an individual's ability to access firearms."

The collection of alien-related information required under Form 4473 does not meaningfully constrain the right guaranteed by the Second Amendment. In U.S. v. Manney (9th Cir. 2024), we held that the Second Amendment did not bar a conviction under 18 U.S.C. § 922(a)(6) for making false statements on Form 4473. We rejected the broad proposition that any law "inhibit[ing]" a person's "ability to acquire arms by regulating the purchase of firearms" violates the Second Amendment. Such a rule would mean that "even asking an individual to fill out the ATF 4473 form" would "come under [the] Second Amendment's plain text." Rather, we concluded that the false-statements prohibition permissibly "regulates statements made by the individual purchasing a firearm to ensure that a purchaser is not lying to a firearms dealer about who is purchasing the firearm."