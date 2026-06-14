The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"American Diabetes Association Ejects Researchers from Conference for Sharing Editorial from Its Own Journal"
Aaron Terr (FIRE) reports, based on accounts from various publications. Some excerpts:
The incident occurred outside a conference hall where Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. The Washington Post reports that a small group of researchers quietly handed out printouts of a recent editorial in Diabetes Care criticizing Trump administration policies affecting biomedical research. One of the researchers is the journal's editor and co-authored the piece. Security staff and police escorted them out of the conference at the request of event organizers. Video captured the confrontation.
{The ADA is a private organization, so this isn't a First Amendment issue. But it does raise questions about why an organization that claims to "welcome scientific inquiry, respectful dialogue, and diverse perspectives" responded so harshly to conference attendees peacefully distributing an article from one of its own publications.}
Some of the ousted researchers said they believed they were removed partly because the ADA feared repercussions from the Trump administration. Let's hope that's not true. But all the organization has offered are weak and shifting justifications that seem to be inconsistent with its stated commitments to open dialogue and viewpoint diversity.
For example, in a statement to the Post, the ADA said the researchers were ejected for "violating the conference code of conduct," under which participants are expected to "conduct themselves in a professional and respectful manner." Those terms are highly subjective, but it's worth noting that, on the reported facts, there is no claim or evidence the ejected researchers chanted, blocked access, disrupted an event, or otherwise interfered with the conference. They simply handed out pieces of paper.
Then, in another statement defending its actions, the ADA cited the "safeguards" it has in place to ensure compliance with its obligations as a tax-exempt organization, including "maintaining a strictly nonpartisan environment at all organizational events and functions." But the ADA was in no real danger of losing its tax-exempt status by allowing conference participants to distribute the editorial.
IRS rules do restrict Section 501(c)(3) nonprofits from participating or intervening in political campaigns on behalf of, or in opposition to, candidates for public office. But the editorial merely criticizes administration policies and calls on "concerned citizens" to contact their congressional representatives. That is issue advocacy — and under certain circumstances may be grassroots lobbying — but it is not urging people to vote for or against a candidate. As the IRS has made clear, "Section 501(c)(3) organizations may take positions on public policy issues, including issues that divide candidates in an election for public office." …
Terr's analysis seems generally quite correct (assuming the facts are as reported).