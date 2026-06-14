"American Diabetes Association Ejects Researchers from Conference for Sharing Editorial from Its Own Journal"

Aaron Terr (FIRE) reports, based on accounts from various publications. Some excerpts:

The incident occurred outside a conference hall where Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. The Washington Post reports that a small group of researchers quietly handed out printouts of a recent editorial in Diabetes Care criticizing Trump administration policies affecting biomedical research. One of the researchers is the journal's editor and co-authored the piece. Security staff and police escorted them out of the conference at the request of event organizers. Video captured the confrontation.

{The ADA is a private organization, so this isn't a First Amendment issue. But it does raise questions about why an organization that claims to "welcome scientific inquiry, respectful dialogue, and diverse perspectives" responded so harshly to conference attendees peacefully distributing an article from one of its own publications.}

Some of the ousted researchers said they believed they were removed partly because the ADA feared repercussions from the Trump administration. Let's hope that's not true. But all the organization has offered are weak and shifting justifications that seem to be inconsistent with its stated commitments to open dialogue and viewpoint diversity.

For example, in a statement to the Post, the ADA said the researchers were ejected for "violating the conference code of conduct," under which participants are expected to "conduct themselves in a professional and respectful manner." Those terms are highly subjective, but it's worth noting that, on the reported facts, there is no claim or evidence the ejected researchers chanted, blocked access, disrupted an event, or otherwise interfered with the conference. They simply handed out pieces of paper.