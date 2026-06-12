"Eight Conspirators … Threatened University of Michigan Officials, Businesses, and the Jewish Federation"

From a Justice Department press release Wednesday:

"… In the dead of night, masked and hooded defendants allegedly threw noxious chemicals through the windows of families' homes and taped demand letters to their front doors….," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

After the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the defendants and unindicted conspirators enacted a series of coordinated "actions" threatening University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement, and businesses. Seemingly prompted by their perception of the University of Michigan's and other victims' purported financial support of Israel, the conspirators insisted publicly that they "must escalate, mobilize, and organize to demand divestment by any means necessary."

According to the indictment, on October 20, 2023, the defendants publicly posted a list of demands on social media directed at University of Michigan leadership. Among the demands, they required the University to make a "full and complete divestment" from Israel and any businesses supporting Israel. Unsatisfied by the University's response, the defendants "prepared to take action" against the leadership by what they called "autonomous actions," which included forcibly entering and occupying University of Michigan buildings, defacing buildings, and blocking and disrupting events on campus. They also posted threats on the internet that included photos of their "autonomous actions." …

The defendants also allegedly held meetings to identify targets of their "autonomous actions." They used the internet to research personal addresses, photographs, political and social connections, business ownership, and other personal details of the targets.

They also discussed methods by which to harm the targets and their families, including poison, bombs, and psychological torture. For example, on May 21, 2024, [defendant Paige Elizabeth] Feyock and then-medical student [defendant Ahmet Kerem] Korkaya agreed to "kill," "torment," and "terrorize" their targets and families. Referring to one victim, Korkaya stated his "entire family" was on his "hit list" Feyock added that they should "get" the "kids" of two victims. Korkaya, referring to another victim, stated, "I'm gonna be the dirtiest f------- doctor ever / I'm gonna be [victim's] doctor / poison her a-- slowly." Feyock agreed, "We need people following [victim] / get into that house then burn it down."