The Volokh Conspiracy
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"Eight Conspirators … Threatened University of Michigan Officials, Businesses, and the Jewish Federation"
From a Justice Department press release Wednesday:
"… In the dead of night, masked and hooded defendants allegedly threw noxious chemicals through the windows of families' homes and taped demand letters to their front doors….," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.
After the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the defendants and unindicted conspirators enacted a series of coordinated "actions" threatening University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement, and businesses. Seemingly prompted by their perception of the University of Michigan's and other victims' purported financial support of Israel, the conspirators insisted publicly that they "must escalate, mobilize, and organize to demand divestment by any means necessary."
According to the indictment, on October 20, 2023, the defendants publicly posted a list of demands on social media directed at University of Michigan leadership. Among the demands, they required the University to make a "full and complete divestment" from Israel and any businesses supporting Israel. Unsatisfied by the University's response, the defendants "prepared to take action" against the leadership by what they called "autonomous actions," which included forcibly entering and occupying University of Michigan buildings, defacing buildings, and blocking and disrupting events on campus. They also posted threats on the internet that included photos of their "autonomous actions." …
The defendants also allegedly held meetings to identify targets of their "autonomous actions." They used the internet to research personal addresses, photographs, political and social connections, business ownership, and other personal details of the targets.
They also discussed methods by which to harm the targets and their families, including poison, bombs, and psychological torture. For example, on May 21, 2024, [defendant Paige Elizabeth] Feyock and then-medical student [defendant Ahmet Kerem] Korkaya agreed to "kill," "torment," and "terrorize" their targets and families. Referring to one victim, Korkaya stated his "entire family" was on his "hit list" Feyock added that they should "get" the "kids" of two victims. Korkaya, referring to another victim, stated, "I'm gonna be the dirtiest f------- doctor ever / I'm gonna be [victim's] doctor / poison her a-- slowly." Feyock agreed, "We need people following [victim] / get into that house then burn it down."
As part of the conspiracy, the defendants are alleged to have traveled at night to the targeted homes and businesses. They damaged and defaced homes and businesses with spray-painted messages, threats, and symbols, including inverted triangles, which Hamas has used in its military videos to mark targets for death; red handprints, which Hamas has used to symbolize the Ramallah Lynching of 2000 and the murder of two Israeli military reservists during the Second Intifada; and phrases such as "INTIFADA" and "DIVEST NOW." The defendants also left demand notes containing additional threats, caulked doors shut, bike-locked entryways, broke windows, and threw glass jars filled with butyric acid and dye into the homes. The defendants took photographs of the destruction and posted the photos online with "official statements" and additional warnings and threats, such as "you cannot hide" and "we only come back stronger."
Below are photos of the alleged threats spray-painted on the Jewish Federation Building on the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, as well as two other businesses.
The indictment also charges Zainab Aliasgar Hakim and … Feyock with witness intimidation. In July and August 2024, Hakim and Feyock devised a plan to confront the victim, a University of Michigan student whom they believed may have been cooperating with federal authorities. They planned to convince the victim not to provide information about the defendants' criminal activities.
Hakim warned that the victim was "going to send us to federal prison." Feyock explained, "we have to do something about [victim] / [victim] is actually a liability / the fact that [victim] is naming you to [unindicted conspirator] is a major issue." Feyock told other conspirators that the victim "has to be neutralized" and that she and Hakim were going to "strip search" the victim "to see if he is wearing a wire / not taking no chances with him." Hakim and Feyock confronted the victim on August 6, 2024, and afterward, Feyock told another conspirator that the victim "knows not to talk about [the autonomous actions]."
Alexander Matthew Sepulveda is also charged in the indictment with destruction of property to prevent seizure. According to the indictment, Sepulveda and Jonathan Hongru Zou were involved in an "autonomous action" at the home of the University of Michigan's Provost. Sepulveda and Zou threw two glass jars filled with a blue substance and food compost through a window of the Provost's home. They also spray painted the home with inverted red triangles and phrases including "Divest" and "Free Palestine." …