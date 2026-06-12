Judge Ross Did Not Even Sign Her First Apology Letter

She materially breached the terms of her private reprimand many times over. Impeach her.

This story keeps getting weirder. @Jimmy_Esq flags the fact that Judge Ross writes like a toddler. The problem is worse.

Here is her signature on the May 29 letter:

That is fourth grade penmanship.

And here is her signature on the June 11 letter:

That is an adult's signature.

And here is Ross's digital signature from the Raffensperger case (an order she certainly didn't read):

The signatures on May 29 and June 11 are totally different. The May 29 signature includes "Judge" as a her first name. Who does that?? In the second letter has initial "E."

The letters from June 11 are far more angular, and match the type of letter in her standard digital signature. I realize I have some expertise in authenticating the provenance of Alexander Hamilton's signatures, but this one wasn't too hard.

I suspect Judge Ross didn't even sign her first, completely unremorseful letter. She couldn't even bring herself to put her name on it. It is clear she asked some subordinate to sign it for her, and that person actually signed it "Judge Ross."

Judge Ross should be ashamed of herself. She materially breached the terms of her private reprimand many times over. Impeach her.