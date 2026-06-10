Upcoming National Constitution Center Annual Supreme Court Review

Three different VC bloggers are among the speakers: Jonathan Adler, Keith Whittington, and myself.

NCC

The National Constitution Center's annual Supreme Court Review event is being held on July 7 in Philadelphia. I wanted to highlight it here, because three different regular Volokh Conspiracy bloggers will be among the speakers: Jonathan Adler, Keith Whittington, and myself. There are lots of other speakers - many of them highly prominent - as well. Thus, loyal VC readers will surely want to attend, or at least watch online!

Additional information and free registration available here. You can watch either online or in person.