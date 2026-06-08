Ex-DOGE Staffer, Ex-Pete-Hegseth Advisor Justin Fulcher Sues the Guardian for Libel

From today's Complaint in Fulcher v. Guardian News & Media LLC (D.D.C.); of course, these are just plaintiff's allegations:

In truth, Mr. Fulcher never suggested, stated or otherwise communicated to Joe Kasper, Tim Parlatore, or anyone else that the NSA had conducted warrantless surveillance that identified the source(s) of the leak alleged in the Article, or that Mr. Fulcher had access to such surveillance. Further, Mr. Fulcher never asked Joe Kasper, Tim Parlatore, or anyone else if he could join or assist with an investigation into the leak alleged by the Article, nor did he tell anyone that he could "help run" it….

The Guardian acted with at least reckless disregard for the truth, by consciously disregarding readily available information that showed that the false statements were at least highly likely to be false. Among other things, the NSA is prohibited by law from intentionally targeting United States citizens, persons known to be located within the United States and communications in which the sender and recipients are known to be located within the United States. See 50 U.S.C. § 1881a. Further, the NSA is only authorized to conduct electronic surveillance without a court order for the purpose of acquiring "foreign intelligence" that consists of communications exclusively between foreign powers. See 50 U.S.C. § 1802; see also United States v. U.S. Dist. Ct. for E. Dist. of Mich., S. Div., 407 U.S. 297 (1972) (compliance with Fourth Amendment required for domestic national security matters).

The subjects of the purported warrantless wiretaps alleged by the Article, were, at all relevant times, United States citizens and the leak alleged in the Article was to one or more media outlets located within the United States. As such, the NSA could not have conducted the warrantless searches described in the Article. Moreover, Joe Kasper and Tim Parlatore, as senior officials of the Department of War, and the referenced advisors for President Trump, at all relevant times, had full knowledge of the prohibition on targeting United States citizens and those located within the country, and thus the Article's allegations that Mr. Fulcher had informed Kasper (who was terminated from his position with the Department of War before Mr. Fulcher even began working there) and Parlatore of the existence of purported warrantless wiretaps of United States citizens, and that Kasper, Parlatore and advisors for President Trump believed Mr. Fulcher's alleged statements or had been "duped," are implausible.

Further, had the false statements of and concerning Mr. Fulcher been true (which they are not), it is reasonably expected that Mr. Fulcher would have been disqualified from a position with the government, instead of being brought on as senior advisor for the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, as acknowledged in the Article. In addition, in relying on the four unidentified sources for the false statements, The Guardian knew, or should have known, that these sources had an obvious bias against Mr. Fulcher because, among other things, and on information and belief, Mr. Fulcher replaced, at least in part, the role(s) occupied by one or more of the sources, rendering these sources and their statements inherently unreliable.

The Guardian, in making the false statements, also unreasonably believed the accounts provided by the four unnamed sources, who, on information and belief, had been terminated from their government positions, over the express denials of Mr. Fulcher, who at all relevant times, remained in good standing with the United States Government, and who spoke to Hugo Lowell, the author of the Article who resides in Washington, D.C., over the telephone prior to publication and provided a detailed explanation (in addition to the statement published in the Article) as to why the statements at issue were false.