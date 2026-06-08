From a decision by Judge Fernando Olguin (C.D. Cal.) in Satish Dat Beast v. [Sabrina] Carpenter, filed May 8 but just posted on Westlaw:

On April 9, 2026, Plaintiff filed a Complaint and a Request to Proceed In Forma Pauperis. Plaintiff brings this suit because certain recording artists allegedly "are committing defamation (libel and slander) and/or the dignitary tort of the invasion of privacy by talking about President Donald John [T]rump in a negative manner which could be perceived as violation of the Alien and Sedition Acts." Plaintiff also alleges that the Grammy Awards "have become a public nuisance" and are "committing industrial espionage" with television networks through their programming selections. Plaintiff seeks, among other things, an order precluding Defendants from advertising to him on cable television broadcasts.

No dice, says the court, which had to screen the case because plaintiff sought to sue with a waiver of filing fees. The court notes that plaintiff (who "often uses the name Ronald Satish Emrit") is a frequent and frivolous litigant, and that the particular complaint's allegations are 'clearly baseless,' 'fanciful,' and 'delusional.'"