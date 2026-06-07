Law Students: Interested in Helping With Cite-Checking on the Journal of Free Speech Law?

Our Journal of Free Speech Law is faculty-edited, and we have a part-time professional proofreader and bluebooker. Also, because most of our authors are full-time American law professors, they generally have research assistants who do the cite-checking.

But some of the time we do need students to help with cite-checking. We've been fortunate to have such people helping us over the years, but we'd like to add a couple more as well.

I realize that this is not like a normal law review: It will likely involve both less work and less responsibility. On the other hand, you'll get to read what we hope will be very interesting scholarship, participate in the process of publishing it (plus see your name in print on the masthead; the title is "Production Editor"), and further practice your cite-checking skills.

If you're interested, please e-mail me at volokh@stanford.edu. Just to be clear, as with other law reviews, we're looking for volunteers, though we hope that the students who participate will find this professionally valuable.

By the way, if some of you have already done this in past years, but would like to continue even while you're practicing lawyers, we'd of course be happy to have you back. I'm reluctant, though, to impose on people who have graduated and have paying jobs that take up their time unless they've affirmatively made clear that they'd enjoy doing this sort of task as well.