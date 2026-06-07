I asked Claude, "Under the federal law clerk hiring plan, when can a recommender e-mail or call a judge to recommend a student?" Claude responded, in part,

Judges will not accept applications or recommendations before 12:00 pm EDT on Monday, June 8, 2026. (That's today — recommendations became permissible at noon Eastern today.) uscourts

For those reading this post later, note that I wrote this and asked Claude this on Sunday, June 7, 2026 (shortly after 12 noon Eastern). AI is indeed the future.