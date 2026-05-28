Alliance Defending Freedom Is Hiring A Senior Counsel

I am happy to pass along this hiring notice from my friends at ADF:

Alliance Defending Freedom is seeking Senior Counsel with 10+ years of experience to join our Center for Life and Center for Parental Rights teams. ADF is the largest religious liberty law firm in the world, with 18 Supreme Court wins since 2011 and a growing team of attorneys committed to defending free speech, religious freedom, parental rights, and the sanctity of life. Experienced litigators seeking high-impact, meaningful work should consider applying. Please apply here or reach out to Katie Garrard, Lead Recruiter, kgarrard@adflegal.org.