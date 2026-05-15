The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Vladeck v. Adler on the Shadow Docket
A discussion of the Supreme Court's "Shadow Docket" on the We the People Podcast.
Last week, I recorded a We the People podcast episode for the National Constitution Center discussing the increased volume of applications and orders on the Supreme Court's interim docket, aka the "shadow docket," with Professor Steven Vladeck of the Georgetown Law Center, moderated by Julie Silverbrook. The podcast has now been released as is available for listen here, or on your podcast platform of choice.