Jacob Mchangama & Jeff Kosseff Guest-Blogging About "The Future of Free Speech: Reversing the Global Decline of Democracy's Most Essential Freedom"

I'm delighted to report that Profs. Jacob Mchangama (Vanderbilt) & Jeff Kosseff (Naval Academy, moving this year to Minnesota) will be guest-blogging Monday to Wednesday about their new book, The Future of Free Speech: Reversing the Global Decline of Democracy's Most Essential Freedom. Here's the publisher's summary:

An incisive examination of free speech's global decline and a framework for preserving expression in democratic societies. The Future of Free Speech confronts a stark truth: the right to speak freely is under siege. Once celebrated as a cornerstone of democratic societies, free expression is now met with growing suspicion and retaliation across the globe. Jacob Mchangama and Jeff Kosseff present a panoramic view of how we arrived at this pivotal moment. The authors examine a century in which speech rights expanded dramatically―including postwar democratic revolutions and the sweeping protections of the First Amendment―only to find those rights unraveling in the face of new political, technological, and cultural pressures. Today, liberal democracies are imposing speech controls, authoritarian regimes are cloaking censorship in democratic language, and digital platforms wield unprecedented power over global discourse. This book examines the backlash against free speech from all sides: governments criminalizing dissent in the name of national security; lawmakers and activists demanding tighter controls on misinformation, hate speech, and offensive content; and AI systems removing speech at a scale and speed that dwarfs historical forms of censorship. At the same time, faith in free speech itself is waning, even in the very societies that once championed it. The Future of Free Speech argues for a reinvigorated, global commitment to open dialogue. Mchangama and Kosseff advocate nonpartisan, civic-minded solutions that resist both government overreach and corporate silencing. They offer a compelling case for how free speech can meet modern challenges without abandoning its foundational role in sustaining democracy, human rights, and shared understanding.

And the jacket blurbs: