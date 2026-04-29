Journal of Free Speech Law: "A New Frontier for an International Right with No Frontiers: Freedom of Expression & Generative AI Outputs," by Evelyn Mary Aswad

The article is here; the Introduction:

In recent years, a lively scholarly discourse has emerged about whether and how the U.S. First Amendment protects generative AI outputs. Some have argued that such outputs are protected at the very least by the rights of AI users to receive information and to create their own speech. Others would not recognize gen AI outputs as receiving such First Amendment protections. The issue of whether gen AI program creators are entitled to free speech protections for such outputs has also spurred a variety of reactions.

As this discourse on the First Amendment and gen AI unfolds, it is also important to reflect on what the global freedom of expression standard has to say on the matter. This standard will affect discussions about national and regional regulatory approaches to gen AI throughout the world. In addition, global corporate responsibility standards call on companies to respect international human rights norms in their operations, which may also impact how businesses that provide gen AI services approach their activities.

Part I of this Article explores the scope of the existing global free expression standard. Part II considers the standard's application to gen AI outputs, including in various governmental and corporate contexts. Ultimately, this Article maintains that the global free expression standard protects the rights of individuals to seek and receive information of any kind, including gen AI outputs.

In addition, if human speakers share gen AI outputs as part of their own speech, this global standard also protects those speakers' right to impart information. Governmental attempts to restrict gen AI outputs are therefore subject to the standard's safeguards on how this human right can be limited. And companies providing general-purpose gen AI services should also respect human rights, including freedom of expression, in their operations.