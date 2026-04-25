The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Links to My Posts on Chatrie v. United States, the Geofence Warrant Case
Fourteen posts in all, from 2022 to the present.
With the Supreme Court set to hear argument in the geofence warrant case, Chatrie v. United States, on Monday, I thought I would provide links to all my posts relating to the case and the issues over the years. Here they are, in reverse chronological order:
2. The Slowing of Fourth Amendment Law, and Now Advisory Opinions: A Comment on Chatrie v. United States, April 16, 2026.
3. A Narrow Resolution on Geofence Warrants?: A Thought on Chatrie, April 14, 2026.
4. My Amicus Brief in the Geofence Warrant Case, Chatrie v. United States, April 1, 2026.
5. The Carpenter Adjustment, March 1, 2026.
6. Final Version, Data Scanning and the Fourth Amendment, February 24, 2026.
7. The Fourth Circuit's Geofence Warrant Case Ends Not With a Bang But a Whisper, March 2, 2025.
8. Fourth Circuit Votes to Rehear Its Geofence Warrant Case, November 1, 2024.
9. The ACLU's Response to My Post on the Fifth Circuit's Smith Ruling—And My Reply to the ACLU, August 16, 2024.
10. The Fifth Circuit Shuts Down Geofence Warrants—and Maybe a Lot More, August 13, 2024.
11. Accessing Google Location History Records Is Not a Search — At Least When Limited — Fourth Circuit Rules, July 10, 2024.
12. Did Google Just Defeat Every Geofence Warrant?, December 12, 2023.
13. The First Geofence Warrant Case Reaches a Federal Court of Appeals, December 9, 2023.
14. The Fourth Amendment and Geofence Warrants: A Critical Look at United States v. Chatrie, March 11, 2022.