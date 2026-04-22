Stephanie Barclay on "The Emergency Docket's Mistaken Birthday"

Contrary to what some believe, the Clean Power Plan was not the first executive branch action stopped on the "Shadow Docket."

Was the Clean Power Plan the first executive branch action halted by Supreme Court order on the "shadow docket"? Was it even the first Obama Administration action stopped in this way? Over at SCOTUSBlog, Stephanie Barclay explains why the answer is "no."

Her piece begins:

Last Saturday, the New York Times published a trove of internal Supreme Court memoranda from February 2016 and declared that the five-day deliberation over President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan marked the birth of the court's modern "shadow docket." Stephen Vladeck, writing before the leak and again after it, made the same claim: the Feb. 9, 2016 rulings were, he wrote, "the birth of what we might call the modern emergency docket." Jack Goldsmith, pushing back against the broader Times framing, narrowed the point but did not abandon it – the 2016 order, on his account, "fairly marks the beginning of the Court's modern active engagement with presidential initiatives via interim orders." Each of these accounts locates the emergency docket's initial engagement with presidential initiatives on a single winter evening in 2016. Each is wrong. An earlier interim order blocking an executive branch regulatory program as applied to a large group of challengers was not entered by Chief Justice John Roberts. It was entered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, acting alone, more than two years before the Clean Power Plan application landed at the court. And her approach was adopted not long after by a unanimous Supreme Court.

The first example Barclay points to was Justice Sotomayor's entry of a preliminary injunction of the so-called "contraception mandate" as applied to the Little Sisters of the Poor:

The district court denied their preliminary injunction motion on December 27. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit denied a request for an emergency injunction pending appeal on December 31. Enforcement was set to begin at midnight. Sotomayor, as circuit justice for the 10th Circuit, received the Little Sisters' emergency application that evening. She granted it within hours, before she herself led the ball drop in Times Square that New Year's Eve. Her order was only one paragraph long and issued without merits briefing, oral argument, or explanation. It enjoined the federal government from enforcing a premier presidential regulatory initiative before the 10th Circuit had ruled on whether the district court had correctly denied preliminary injunctive relief. The New York Times editorial board immediately criticized the ruling as "perplexing," arguing that Sotomayor had granted an "audacious" request. The criticisms focused in part on the fact that "[a] federal trial court denied a preliminary injunction . . . and a federal court of appeals declined to issue an injunction pending appeal" because they found interim relief unnecessary. Yet Sotomayor's ruling went the other way.

Three weeks later, without recorded dissent, the Court issued an order broadening the injunction to protect several hundred other religious organizations pending the outcome of Little Sisters' appeal.

By any metric the Times applies to the February 2016 orders, this was a modern emergency docket decision. An unsigned order. No merits briefing. No oral argument. An intervention ahead of the 10th Circuit's full appellate resolution. A major decision limiting enforcement of a signature presidential initiative. And – a feature the 2016 orders notably lack – unanimity across the court's ideological divisions.

Were that not enough, in 2014 the Court granted Wheaton College's request for an injunction pending appeal and in 2015 stayed the mandate in Zubik.

As Barclay notes, one can only understand the evolution of the "shadow docket," and the Court's actions, if one also consider the dynamics to which the Court has been responding (a point I have made repeatedly and at length). Barclay writes: