No Constitutional Problem with Compelling AI Disclosures in Court Filings

From Friday's decision by Judge Nina Wang (D. Colo.) in Hessert v. Street Dog Coalition:

Plaintiff asks the Court to "[v]acate the reference to the standing order on AI as … not applicable and unconstitutional." Plaintiff argues that the Court's Standing Order improperly compels speech in violation of the First Amendment, violates his due process and equal protection rights, "encroaches upon" work product, and amounts to legislating from the bench. These arguments are without merit. This request is DENIED.

The challenged standing order on AI appears to be this one; it requires that,

Every filing shall contain an AI Certification regarding the use, or non-use, of generative AI (such as ChatGPT, Harvey.AI, or Google Gemini) in preparing the filing, signed by all individuals who contributed to the drafting of the filing. To the extent that generative AI was used in any drafting of the filing, each individual must certify that any language drafted by AI (even if later edited by a human) was personally reviewed by the filer or another human for accuracy and that all legal citations reference actual non-fictitious cases or cited authority.

Court rules of course routinely compel certain statements in briefs (e.g., certificates of service, word count certificates, disclosures of funding for amicus briefs, tables of contents, and so on) and routinely restrict statements in briefs or in trial (e.g., attempts to use inadmissible evidence, personal insults of opponents and of judges, and more). These rules are generally not subject to First Amendment scrutiny.

"It is unquestionable that in the courtroom itself, during a judicial proceeding, whatever right to 'free speech' an attorney has is extremely circumscribed. An attorney may not, by speech or other conduct, resist a ruling of the trial court beyond the point necessary to preserve a claim for appeal." What's true for oral statements in the courtroom also applies to written filings.

Perhaps some hypothetical compulsions to express certain viewpoints, such as a mandate for all lawyers to include the Pledge of Allegiance in their briefs, might be unconstitutional (though I wouldn't even say that categorically all viewpoint-based speech restrictions or compulsions in court are unconstitutional). But a requirement that filings disclose AI use is eminently permissible. (For Hessert's contrary argument, see pp. 8-10 of his filing.)

Some other items from the decision: