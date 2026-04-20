Megan Thee Stallion's Request for Anti-"Cyberstalking" Injunction Against Online Defamer Denied as Prior Restraint

"Plaintiff is allegedly the target of hurtful, angry, offensive, humiliating, racial, and gender-based hate made in online posts by Defendant's followers. As tempting as it might be to force some civility into the matter by staunching Defendant's speech against Plaintiff through an injunction, doing so would ignore the protections of the First Amendment."

Some excerpts from Judge Cecilia Altonaga (S.D. Fla.) long opinion today in Pete v. Cooper (for more on the earlier phases of the case, see this post):

This case arises out of defamation per se and related state-law claims, brought by Plaintiff, a Grammy-winning hip-hop artist known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, against Defendant, an online personality who goes by Milagro Gramz or Mobz World. Plaintiff alleges that Defendant orchestrated a retaliatory smear campaign against her because of her role in the 2022 conviction of Daystar Peterson, a Canadian rapper and singer known as Tory Lanez, who, after a widely publicized trial, was found guilty of assaulting Plaintiff with a firearm…

A jury awarded plaintiff $75K for defamation, "promotion of an altered sexual depiction" in violation of a Florida statute, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. But plaintiff also asked the judge for a permanent injunction based on defendant's alleged "cyberstalking"

(1) barring Defendant from any direct, indirect, or third-party contact with Plaintiff; (2) requiring Defendant to remain at least 500 feet from Plaintiff, her home, and any location she is expected to be, and 1,000 feet from her musical performances; (3) prohibiting disclosure of Plaintiff's private personal identifying information; (4) forbidding the promotion, distribution, or transmission of the Deepfake Video or any other altered sexual depictions of Plaintiff; (5) barring defamatory statements regarding Plaintiff's testimony at Daystar Peterson's criminal trial, her mental and emotional state, alcohol use, or family; (6) prohibiting communications intended to incite third parties to threaten or harm Plaintiff, her team, or her family; (7) enjoining harassment, threats, assault, stalking, cyberstalking, impersonation, or other disturbing conduct; and (8) requiring removal of all statements and postings about the jury's Verdict.

No, the court said, partly on the grounds that the requested injunction would be an impermissible prior restraint:

Courts are divided on whether prior restraints of defamatory statements violate the First Amendment. Some courts suggest the remedy is "'per se unconstitutional,'" while others "leave open the possibility that under some circumstances an injunction following trial could be permissible." Although the Eleventh Circuit has not yet weighed in on the issue, six federal circuit courts "have concluded that a narrowly tailored permanent injunction is constitutionally permissible after an adjudication on the merits." Still, courts in this "modern" camp recognize that "[a]n injunction against defamatory statements, if permissible at all, must not through careless drafting forbid statements not yet determined to be defamatory[.]" Even if the Court were inclined to adopt the modern approach, doing so would not assist Plaintiff here…. Plaintiff has not shown Defendant is an "impecunious defamer" who requires additional incentives to remove her defamatory statements …. Plaintiff's proposed permanent injunction would forbid Defendant from "mak[ing] further defamatory statements" about Plaintiff's (1) testimony at the Peterson trial, "including the circumstances and causes" giving rise to Plaintiff's injuries; (2) mental and emotional state; (3) alcohol use; and (4) extended family, among other proscriptions. This request is not tied to any statements uttered since the November 2025 trial and impermissibly "forbid[s] statements not yet determined to be defamatory." … The Court's conclusion is bolstered by Florida law. Florida appellate courts have consistently found that "injunctions are not available to stop someone from uttering insults or falsehoods." … Plaintiff has certainly accused Defendant of creating "offensive[,] vulgar[,] and insulting posts[;]" but such conduct alone does not justify imposing an overbroad injunction directed at Defendant's future speech. Plaintiff also asks this Court to restrain Defendant from "mak[ing] any communications about Plaintiff that are intended to incite third parties to engage in threats or violence against Plaintiff, her professional team, and/or her family." According to the Petition, Defendant's online posts "caused vast swaths of her followers to attack [Plaintiff] online." And because of Defendant's "lies and misinformation," Plaintiff is allegedly "the target of hurtful, angry, offensive, humiliating, racial[,] and gender[-]based hate made in online posts" by Defendant's followers. "As tempting as it might be to force some civility into the matter by staunching [Defendant's] speech against [Plaintiff]" through an injunction, doing so would "ignore the protections of the First Amendment[.]" Aside from Defendant's posted insults and falsehoods, Plaintiff has not shown that Defendant has incited action by urging her followers to threaten harm to Plaintiff, her professional team, or her family; or that Defendant's followers would reasonably perceive that intent. At bottom, Plaintiff's proposed permanent injunction directed at Defendant's future speech is overbroad and a classic example of a prior restraint on speech that triggers First Amendment concerns. On this record, Plaintiff has not demonstrated why her need for a permanent injunction outweighs Defendant's future exercise of her First Amendment rights….

And the court also reasoned: