Brickbat: No Spilled Tea

Brodie Mitchell, a student at Royal Holloway, University of London, is facing possible hate crime charges after saying a pro-Palestinian activist's keffiyeh looked like a "tea towel." The incident happened at a campus event and followed a heated exchange where both students insulted each other. Mitchell, a self-described "non-Jewish Zionist," said the other student first called him a "wannabe Jew" and made reference to him not wearing a kippah. The university suspended Mitchell for nine weeks, and police referred the case to prosecutors.