Call Him Judge Ho Ho Ho

From an order last Dec. 11 (but just made available on CourtListener yesterday) by Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison (S.D. Tex.):

Earlier today, I issued a Memorandum and Recommendation [Dkt. 113]. Under the rules, objections are due on December 29, 2025. I do not want anyone working the last two weeks of the year. You should be spending time with family and friends over the holidays. I will, therefore, move the deadline for the parties to object to my Memorandum and Recommendation to Friday, January 9, 2026. Happy holidays to all!