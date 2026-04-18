The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Call Him Judge Ho Ho Ho
A nice little Christmas present for the lawyers + "You should be spending time with family and friends over the holidays."
From an order last Dec. 11 (but just made available on CourtListener yesterday) by Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison (S.D. Tex.):
Earlier today, I issued a Memorandum and Recommendation [Dkt. 113]. Under the rules, objections are due on December 29, 2025. I do not want anyone working the last two weeks of the year. You should be spending time with family and friends over the holidays. I will, therefore, move the deadline for the parties to object to my Memorandum and Recommendation to Friday, January 9, 2026. Happy holidays to all!