"The Meese Prize for Excellence in Originalist Scholarship," Nominations Due May 15

From the announcement page:

The Federalist Society is pleased to announce a $15,000 annual prize for new scholarship that makes a distinct and highly significant contribution to the field of originalism….

The Prize will be awarded to the best originalism article printed or accepted for publication during the prior calendar year [2025], or the best originalism book published in the prior calendar year….

Each year, a panel consisting of leading experts—drawn from academia, constitutional litigation, and the judicial branch—will recommend the Meese Prize recipient, and the Federalist Society will announce the Meese Prize recipient at the National Lawyers Convention, usually held in November.

The Federalist Society will accept nominations for the first annual Meese Prize until May 15, 2026 at meeseprize@fedsoc.org. While not required, any cover letter for the nomination should not exceed two pages.