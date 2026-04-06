Iowa Law Barring Books with "Descriptions or Visual Depictions of a Sex Act" from School Libraries Upheld

When may public libraries, and especially public school libraries, remove books based on their content?

In Pico v. Bd. of Ed. (1982), the Supreme Court split 4-1-4 on the question. All the Justices agreed that books could be removed if they are "pervasively vulgar" or otherwise age-inappropriate. But four liberal Justices (to oversimplify) concluded that viewpoint-based removals are forbidden. Four conservative Justices concluded that they are permissible (because the government gets to choose what's included in either the curriculum or the libraries at government-run schools). And the ninth Justice, the centrist Justice White, concluded that there was no occasion in the case to decide the matter.

Since then, in Little v. Llano County (5th Cir. 2025), a 10-7 Fifth Circuit en banc majority concluded that the government can pick and choose what books can be removed from public or public school libraries, because the contents of libraries are government speech. And just today, a unanimous Eighth Circuit panel held (in Penguin Random House, LLC v. Robbins, written by Judge Ralph Erickson, joined by Judges Lavenski Smith and Jonathan Kobes), that the government likely has broad (though not entirely unlimited) authority to pick and choose what books can be removed at least from public school libraries. An excerpt:

{[Iowa law] requires Iowa school districts to establish a library program, which contains "age-appropriate materials, and supports the student achievement goals of the total school curriculum." "Age-appropriate" is defined as "topics, messages, and teaching methods suitable to particular ages or age groups of children and adolescents, based on developing cognitive, emotional, and behavioral capacity typical for the age or age group." The law expressly precludes the inclusion of "any material with descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act," as defined in Iowa Code § 702.17.} [T]he standard set forth in Hazelwood Sch. Dist. v. Kuhlmeier (1988)—that is, whether the book restrictions are "reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns"—… applies to school activities that "may fairly be characterized as part of the school curriculum," and a school library is such an activity….