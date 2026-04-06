The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
In One Day (Mar. 31), 17 U.S. Court Decisions Noting Suspected AI Hallucinations in Court Filings
So reports Damien Charlotin's AI Hallucination Cases Database. And recall that likely (1) many hallucinations aren't spotted; (2) many that are spotted aren't noted in court decisions; and (3) the great majority of court decisions are in state trial courts, and thus aren't posted on Westlaw or Lexis or any other place where Charlotin and others can easily spot them.