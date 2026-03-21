Georgia Court Order Apparently Included AI-Hallucinated Cases, Copied from Prosecutor's Proposed Order

From CourtTV, discussing the Georgia Supreme Court arguments in an appeal of a murder conviction:

After arguing for the State, Leslie then faced a tough question from Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson, who said that in reviewing the trial court's order denying a new trial for Payne, "there are at least five citations to cases that don't exist, and there's at least five more citations to cases that do not support the proposition for which they're cited, including three quotations that don't exist."

Leslie responded that the order she had initially submitted to the court had been revised and took no responsibility for the errant citations. [Chief] Justice Peterson [responded,] "Those nonexistent cases were cited in your initial brief opposing the motion for a new trial."