Short Circuit: An inexhaustive weekly compendium of rulings from the federal courts of appeal

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice.

America turns 250 this year, which is outstanding. But you know who else turns 250 this year? A whole lot of state declarations of rights. And that is a thing to celebrate, too, which we'll do on Friday, April 10 with our friends at the Liberty & Law Center at Scalia Law School in Arlington, Va. You should come, too. Register here! And in the meantime, check out our blog series on state declarations, this week focusing on Delaware.

New on the Short Circuit podcast: An interesting lease between boyfriend and girlfriend proves decisive in a forfeiture case.

Victory! In 2021, Jacksonville, N.C. officials effectively banned food trucks from nearly 90 percent of the city, admittedly to protect brick-and-mortar restaurants from competition. But we're pleased to report that this week, the city council voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance's three most irredeemable restrictions and mandates. Huzzah! Now IJ client Nicole Gonzalez can welcome trucks back to her property, and IJ clients (and Marine Corps vets) Tony Proctor and Octavius Raymond can keep selling their tasty eats, including to Marines venturing off nearby Camp Lejeune. The lawsuit will continue, however, to ensure that the state's policymakers know that not only is protectionism unwise, it is also unconstitutional. Click here to learn more.