"Perhaps Due to the Asynchronous Thelma and Louise, Neither Side Requests Sanctions"

From Magistrate Judge Stephanie Christensen (C.D. Cal.) in Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Inc. v. All Season Power LLC, decided Feb. 13 but just posted on Westlaw:

Both parties cited a non-existent case in their briefs.

Specifically, after Plaintiff's opposition and Defendant's reply were filed, Plaintiff's counsel filed a declaration providing that "certain quoted material set forth in Plaintiff's brief … [wa]s not accurate, and in one instance, from a non-existent case." The declaration identified four false citations comprising one non-existent case and three non-existent quotes from real cases. Plaintiff's counsel further declared that "[i]t appears that some legal research that was done on this case relied upon artificial intelligence and resulted in these phantom quotes and citations."

Defendant's counsel subsequently filed a declaration providing that "one of the same erroneously cited cases was also referenced [in Defendant's reply.]" Counsel for Defendant further declared that "[t]his error was inadvertent and was not related to any AI usage by Defendant's counsel." In other words, they merely followed Plaintiff's counsel over the cliff.