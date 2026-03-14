From Judge Robert Hinkle's Injunction Not to File Emails yesterday in Elephant Shoe, LLC v. Cook (N.D. Fla.):

Some of the defendants have made a practice of copying me and the magistrate judge on emails addressed to others. Local Rule 7.1(M) prohibits the practice. I have read none of the emails; they have been intercepted by my staff and deleted. I am told that their tone is completely inappropriate, but the practice would be totally unacceptable, even if the tone was professional. This order constitutes an injunction requiring the defendants to stop. A violation of this order may be punished as contempt of court with sanctions including fines or imprisonment. If the defendants continue the practice, it will not end well for them. They should govern themselves accordingly.